Perth mum-of-two and nurse Eve McKee, who died of cancer aged 36, was ‘like sunshine’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Perth mum-of-two and nurse Eve McKee, who died of cancer aged 36, was ‘like sunshine’

A charge nurse at Murray Royal Hospital, Eve was devoted to her family and her work.

By Cheryl Peebles
Eve McKee on her wedding day. Image: Euan McKee.
Eve McKee on her wedding day. Image: Euan McKee.

Eve McKee was a devoted mum, described by her teenage daughter as “like sunshine”.

The charge nurse from Perth, who had two children, Alexis, 15, and 21-month-old son Evir, was only 36 when she died of cancer.

Eve, who worked in the Rohallion Secure Care Clinic of Murray Royal Hospital, was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2016, just four months after she married Euan McKee.

Her treatment was initially successful.

Making memories during her final months

However, she was told in May last year that the cancer had returned and was incurable.

She and her family tried to make as many memories as they could during the time Eve had left, including short trips.

But Eve passed away on June 29 in Cornhill Macmillan Centre.

Euan, 39, said: “She’s left such a big hole in everyone’s lives.”

Eve with husband Euan and children Alexis, 15, and Evir, 21 months. Image: Euan McKee.

Born Eve Murphy in Glasgow in 1987, she spent the first few years of her life in Kirkintilloch, her late father Patrick Murphy’s home town.

When she was five she and her mother Tricia Judge moved in with her gran in Perth, where Tricia was from.

Eve went to St John’s Primary School then St Columba’s High School, which is now St John’s RC Academy.

Lanzarote adventure

When she left school she worked in the Loose Threads shop in Perth for a couple of years before her sense of adventure and love of travel lured her overseas.

Eve went with a friend to Lanzarote, unaware the friend was planning to stay only two weeks.

Eve stayed on for a year, finding a job in an Irish bar in Costa Teguise.

On her return her brother Patrick told her they were looking for staff at Perth Concert Hall, where he was head chef.

Eve had a wicked sense of humour. Image: Euan McKee.

Taken on, she quickly rose to become supervisor.

And it was while working there that she met Euan.

Eve had gone off on maternity leave to have daughter Alexis in the summer of 2008 and when she returned Euan had started working as a barman.

They got together after a kiss at a works’ night out.

In 2010 Eve started studying nursing at Dundee University, also working as a nursing assistant at Murray Royal Hospital.

She graduated as a registered mental health nurse two years later and continued working at the Perth hospital. She was a popular member of staff and devoted to her work.

Eve and Euan were married in October 2015. Image: Euan McKee.

It was the same humanist celebrant, Neil Anderson, who married Eve and Euan in October 2015 that conducted her funeral on July 15.

Mourners were asked to wear Eve’s favourite colour black. But her love of black clothing belied her colourful nature.

‘Didn’t try to be funny, she just was”

She had a radiant personality. She was described as direct and brutally honest but always totally reliable, dependable and loyal.

Eve had a wicked, sarcastic and slightly dark sense of humour. Her family said she “didn’t try to be funny, she just was”.

At an Arctic Monkeys concert in Bellahouston Park last year with Euan and Alexis. Image: Euan McKee.

A music lover, she was a huge fan of bands including T Rex, Abba, Blondie and Arctic Monkeys.

And she liked a good party, indulging in the occasional margarita or gin and tonic.

Eve loved her chihuahua, Bowie. She was a keen cook.

The travel bug Eve caught in her youth during her Lanzarote adventure continued into family life, with trips to the likes of Fuerteventura, Bulgaria and Tunisia.

As well as Euan, Alexis and Evir, Eve leaves behind mum Tricia, brother Patrick, aunts Jack and Myra and niece Niamh.

More from Obituaries

Eve McKee on her wedding day. Image: Euan McKee.
Ian McLaren: Death of Dundee comics editor who named Dennis the Menace's dog
Gordon Bray from Burntisland passed away on May 22, 2024.
Gordon Bray: Former Burntisland DJ and roadshow entertainer dies at 72
Eve McKee on her wedding day. Image: Euan McKee.
Family's tribute to longest-serving Bowerswell resident Elsie Mackay, who died aged 103
Angela Thomson, nee Christina Angela Liberkowska has died aged 76 after a battle with MND.
Angela Thomson: Perthshire artist with Polish roots dies after MND battle
Eve McKee on her wedding day. Image: Euan McKee.
Tributes to Dundee 'picnic queen' Kathleen Simpson who died aged 103
Eve McKee on her wedding day. Image: Euan McKee.
Wife's tribute to Steven Pert - 'mischievous' Montrose Celtic Supporters' Club founder
Eve McKee on her wedding day. Image: Euan McKee.
Carnoustie farmer and former Arbroath High teacher John Henderson dies aged 83
Eve McKee on her wedding day. Image: Euan McKee.
Cath Cunningham: Fife trade unionist whose 'light will shine for eternity' dies aged 63
Eve McKee on her wedding day. Image: Euan McKee.
Terry Wood: Family's Father's Day tribute to 'man of Montrose'
Very Rev James Simpson seated outside Dornoch Cathedral
Tributes to Perthshire minister who served as Church of Scotland Moderator and Royal Chaplain