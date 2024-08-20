Stirling DJ and music producer Roy McLaren died just days after launching his second label

Stirling DJ Roy McLaren launched his second music label just days before he died at the age of 43.

Roy already ran Here to Hear Music and announced Here to Hear Trax on July 2.

He had multiple sclerosis and died suddenly at home in Thornhill on July 9.

The music producer and audio engineer had DJ’d around the world, including in Ibiza and Morocco.

Friends and family were shocked and devastated by his unexpected death. They have paid tribute to a unique personality they said was funny, cheeky, big-hearted and gave legendary hugs.

Roy’s parents Christine and the late Forbes lived in Dunblane when he was born in 1980 and moved to Thornhill when he was two years old.

He went to Beaconhurst School then Dollar Academy.

Roy showed early talent for music and rugby

Already a music lover, Roy knew as a schoolboy he wanted to make that his career.

He once told his mum on the way to the school bus: “I don’t know why you send me to Dollar Academy, I just want to be a DJ.”

But music was far from his only strength. Roy was also a talented rugby player, making the school’s first XI team.

He later played for Stirling County.

But his peak on the rugby field was also his swansong.

Playing a match on the hallowed turf of Murrayfield he scored a try but also sustained an ankle injury which ended his sporting career.

It was music rather than sport which was Roy’s life, however. Alongside the house music for which he became known, he was an accomplished pianist.

Roy gained a degree in sound and music production at Paisley University.

Launching his own music labels

He went on to release tracks with labels including Defected, Salted, Omid 16B’s Sex on Wax and Nocturnal Groove.

Among the dance records he remixed were tracks by 808 State, Todd Terry and K-Klass.

But he also wrote music under his own label, Here to Hear Music, which he launched in 2015. He had made his first release under his second label Here to Hear Trax.

Roy built up a devoted following of fans online and at gigs around the country and overseas.

Most recently he had performed at the Epicure Craft Beer Festival in Perth, at the end of June.

A perfectionist, he would take months if necessary to make sure what he was working on was just right.

MS diagnosis did not define him

While not in his studio or DJ booth he worked at the family firm, Northern Productions, both in the warehouse and in sales.

Described as an energetic young man, Roy was always busy.

But at the age of 28, he was diagnosed, like his father, with MS. Forbes passed away just a year before his son.

Roy’s optimism and spark meant he refused to let the disease define his life and he pressed on even when he was feeling rotten.

Friends and family said Roy was the life and the soul of the room, someone who brought people together and was adored by all.

His infectious, cheeky, lovable nature shone through even in his most painful and trying days.

Roy leaves behind mum Christine and his older siblings Juliet and Andrew.