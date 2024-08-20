Stirling DJ and music producer Roy McLaren died just days after launching his second label

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling DJ and music producer Roy McLaren died just days after launching his second label

Roy had multiple sclerosis but his cheeky personality shone through even during his most trying days.

By Cheryl Peebles
Roy McLaren was 43 when he died suddenly. Image: supplied.
Roy McLaren was 43 when he died suddenly.

Stirling DJ Roy McLaren launched his second music label just days before he died at the age of 43.

Roy already ran Here to Hear Music and announced Here to Hear Trax on July 2.

He had multiple sclerosis and died suddenly at home in Thornhill on July 9.

The music producer and audio engineer had DJ’d around the world, including in Ibiza and Morocco.

Friends and family were shocked and devastated by his unexpected death. They have paid tribute to a unique personality they said was funny, cheeky, big-hearted and gave legendary hugs.

Roy’s parents Christine and the late Forbes lived in Dunblane when he was born in 1980 and moved to Thornhill when he was two years old.

He went to Beaconhurst School then Dollar Academy.

Roy showed early talent for music and rugby

Already a music lover, Roy knew as a schoolboy he wanted to make that his career.

He once told his mum on the way to the school bus: “I don’t know why you send me to Dollar Academy, I just want to be a DJ.”

Roy knew he wanted to be a DJ from a young age.
Roy knew he wanted to be a DJ from a young age.

But music was far from his only strength. Roy was also a talented rugby player, making the school’s first XI team.

He later played for Stirling County.

But his peak on the rugby field was also his swansong.

Playing a match on the hallowed turf of Murrayfield he scored a try but also sustained an ankle injury which ended his sporting career.

It was music rather than sport which was Roy’s life, however. Alongside the house music for which he became known, he was an accomplished pianist.

Roy gained a degree in sound and music production at Paisley University.

Launching his own music labels

He went on to release tracks with labels including Defected, Salted, Omid 16B’s Sex on Wax and Nocturnal Groove.

Among the dance records he remixed were tracks by 808 State, Todd Terry and K-Klass.

But he also wrote music under his own label, Here to Hear Music, which he launched in 2015. He had made his first release under his second label Here to Hear Trax.

Roy had launched his second music label just before he died. Image: supplied.

Roy built up a devoted following of fans online and at gigs around the country and overseas.

Most recently he had performed at the Epicure Craft Beer Festival in Perth, at the end of June.

A perfectionist, he would take months if necessary to make sure what he was working on was just right.

MS diagnosis did not define him

While not in his studio or DJ booth he worked at the family firm, Northern Productions, both in the warehouse and in sales.

Described as an energetic young man, Roy was always busy.

But at the age of 28, he was diagnosed, like his father, with MS. Forbes passed away just a year before his son.

Roy was known for being the life and soul and his legendary hugs. Image: supplied.

Roy’s optimism and spark meant he refused to let the disease define his life and he pressed on even when he was feeling rotten.

Friends and family said Roy was the life and the soul of the room, someone who brought people together and was adored by all.

His infectious, cheeky, lovable nature shone through even in his most painful and trying days.

Roy leaves behind mum Christine and his older siblings Juliet and Andrew.

Conversation