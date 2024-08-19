Family’s tribute to Dundee publican and private investigator Joe Roberts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
By Gayle Ritchie

Popular Dundee publican and private investigator Joe Roberts has died aged 91.

The grandfather-of-nine had worked on murder cases, assaults and divorces through the years and ran a series of pubs in the city.

Born in the Hawkhill area of Dundee, Joe attended Hawkhill Primary School and then Logie Secondary before joining the Army.

His three passions in life were boxing, ballroom dancing and singing.

A sergeant in the Army, he excelled as a boxing champion in the forces.

His love for the sport was such that he became involved with Dundee’s St Francis Boxing Club alongside the late Frank Hendry – the club’s founder and president.

Joe Roberts at his desk - back in the day. Image: Supplied.
Over the years Joe had several pubs including The County Bar, Royal Oak, and Shoestrings.

The latter was aptly named after Trevor Eve’s character as private investigator in the TV series of the same name.

It became a nickname for Joe as a result of his line of work.

Joe was a well-known figure

Often seen around the courts he was a well-known figure to sheriffs, police, lawyers and their clients.

Joe’s wife, Joan, said: “In his line of work as a private investigator he often had to work anti-social hours, especially when on surveillances.

“His work included murder cases, assaults and divorces. Statements had to be obtained from witnesses and also the accused.

Joe having a meal on holiday in Spain with his best friend and retired criminal lawyer Andy Lyall. Image: Supplied.

“Some people were reluctant to talk or answer questions. However, Joe had a way about him that made people at ease.

“They would open up to him, often giving him more information than they had previously given anyone else who had taken statements from them.

Joe Roberts singing with his dear friend the late Sheriff Richard Davidson. Image: Supplied.
“On several occasions he uncovered pieces of evidence that had been missed or overlooked.

“Joe loved his work, talking to people and hearing their stories. He found it to be very interesting and rewarding.”

Dancing the night away

In his younger days, Joe, who was a prolific ballroom dancer, enjoyed dancing the night away at venues including the Palais, Empress and J.M Ballroom.

He loved music, and over the years he sang in several pubs and clubs across Dundee,  earning him the title of Dundee’s Frank Sinatra, who was his favourite singer.

“Quite the charmer, with a great personality, after meeting him you never forgot him,” said Joan.

An old photo of Joe Roberts deep in thought. Image: Supplied.
Joe loved to travel to countries including Dubai, Japan, America and Australia.

His favourite place was Bloemfontein, South Africa, where he returned on several occasions.

Joe and Joan Roberts outside Gleneagles with American boxer Floyd Patterson. Image: Supplied.
“It captured his heart and he always spoke fondly about the place and the people,” said Joan.

“Even at the age of 91, Joe still had a twinkle in his eye. He never lost his love of music and remained young at heart.”

Grandson sang at Joe’s funeral

Joe eagerly followed the achievements of his youngest grandson, 17-year-old Nathan Ogston, who, at the request of his grandfather, sang at his funeral.

Last year Nathan, a pupil at Dundee High School, was crowned top vocalist in the 2023 Rotary Young Musician competition.

Outside Caird Hall is Joe with grandson Nathan Ogston, wife Joan, and grandaughter Shakira. Image: Supplied.
He also played the part of Javert in Les Miserables at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

In April this year he won the Scottish Young Musician Independent Schools’ Competition.

A proud grandfather

Last November Joe was proud to watch his grandson singing in the Caird Hall where he was a guest at the Royal British Legion Scotland Festival of Remembrance.

Joe passed away at Dundee’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

Joe and Joan Roberts receive a decanter of Bells from Bill Beattie of Bells. Image: Supplied.
He is survived by his daughters Lorraine, Louise, Stephanie and his son Grant.

He had nine grandchildren was also a great grandfather and great, great grandfather.

 

 

