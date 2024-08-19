Family’s tribute to Dundee publican and private investigator Joe Roberts

Popular Dundee publican and private investigator Joe Roberts has died aged 91.

The grandfather-of-nine had worked on murder cases, assaults and divorces through the years and ran a series of pubs in the city.

Born in the Hawkhill area of Dundee, Joe attended Hawkhill Primary School and then Logie Secondary before joining the Army.

His three passions in life were boxing, ballroom dancing and singing.

A sergeant in the Army, he excelled as a boxing champion in the forces.

His love for the sport was such that he became involved with Dundee’s St Francis Boxing Club alongside the late Frank Hendry – the club’s founder and president.

Over the years Joe had several pubs including The County Bar, Royal Oak, and Shoestrings.

The latter was aptly named after Trevor Eve’s character as private investigator in the TV series of the same name.

It became a nickname for Joe as a result of his line of work.

Joe was a well-known figure

Often seen around the courts he was a well-known figure to sheriffs, police, lawyers and their clients.

Joe’s wife, Joan, said: “In his line of work as a private investigator he often had to work anti-social hours, especially when on surveillances.

“His work included murder cases, assaults and divorces. Statements had to be obtained from witnesses and also the accused.

“Some people were reluctant to talk or answer questions. However, Joe had a way about him that made people at ease.

“They would open up to him, often giving him more information than they had previously given anyone else who had taken statements from them.

“On several occasions he uncovered pieces of evidence that had been missed or overlooked.

“Joe loved his work, talking to people and hearing their stories. He found it to be very interesting and rewarding.”

Dancing the night away

In his younger days, Joe, who was a prolific ballroom dancer, enjoyed dancing the night away at venues including the Palais, Empress and J.M Ballroom.

He loved music, and over the years he sang in several pubs and clubs across Dundee, earning him the title of Dundee’s Frank Sinatra, who was his favourite singer.

“Quite the charmer, with a great personality, after meeting him you never forgot him,” said Joan.

Joe loved to travel to countries including Dubai, Japan, America and Australia.

His favourite place was Bloemfontein, South Africa, where he returned on several occasions.

“It captured his heart and he always spoke fondly about the place and the people,” said Joan.

“Even at the age of 91, Joe still had a twinkle in his eye. He never lost his love of music and remained young at heart.”

Grandson sang at Joe’s funeral

Joe eagerly followed the achievements of his youngest grandson, 17-year-old Nathan Ogston, who, at the request of his grandfather, sang at his funeral.

Last year Nathan, a pupil at Dundee High School, was crowned top vocalist in the 2023 Rotary Young Musician competition.

He also played the part of Javert in Les Miserables at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

In April this year he won the Scottish Young Musician Independent Schools’ Competition.

A proud grandfather

Last November Joe was proud to watch his grandson singing in the Caird Hall where he was a guest at the Royal British Legion Scotland Festival of Remembrance.

Joe passed away at Dundee’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

He is survived by his daughters Lorraine, Louise, Stephanie and his son Grant.

He had nine grandchildren was also a great grandfather and great, great grandfather.