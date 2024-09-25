‘Lion-hearted’ toddler’s death leaves Dundee mum lost – but new charity will keep Kingsley’s memory alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Lion-hearted’ toddler’s death leaves Dundee mum lost – but new charity will keep Kingsley’s memory alive

Eighteen-month-old Kingsley had recovered from major surgery as a baby but died suddenly when he choked on a yoghurt lolly.

By Cheryl Peebles
Kingsley had the cheekiest smile and the 'heart of a lion'. Image: Mary-Claire Campbell.
Kingsley had the cheekiest smile and the 'heart of a lion'. Image: Mary-Claire Campbell.

The Dundee family of a toddler who died after a freak accident are “spreading his wings” by starting a charity in his name.

Kingsley Adam had recovered from major surgery to correct birth defects but choked on a yoghurt lolly.

He sustained catastrophic brain trauma, having been starved of oxygen for 50 minutes.

The 18-month died in hospital in Glasgow on August 28, six days after the incident at his Whitfield home.

‘Heart of a lion’

His mum Mary-Claire Campbell, 24, said Kingsley had the “heart of a lion” to smile and thrive despite his difficult start in life.

She said she, partner Kieran Adam, 25, and their other children Kai, 5, and Amelia, 3, would never get over the loss of their “happy little soul”.

Kingsley Adam.
Happy little soul, Kingsley Adam. Image: Mary-Claire Campbell.

Mary-Claire said: “It feels like someone has taken my heart out and lobbed it.”

The family have started Kingsley’s Fund which they hope will become a registered charity.

Mary-Claire said: “We will spread Kingsley’s wings.”

Kingsley was born on January 17, 2023, with deformities in his oesophagus, spine and digestive system.

Kieran and Mary-Claire with Kingsley shortly after his birth. Image: Derek Adam.

He underwent surgery three times, the first when he was only a day old, and spent the first few months of his life in the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

After the final operation just after his first birthday in January he was beginning to catch up on normal, healthy toddler life.

Taking his first steps

He had only just learned to walk when the tragedy occurred.

Kingsley always stunned medical staff who cared for him by how well he did despite his ailments.

Mary-Claire said: “Doctors didn’t think he would be able to swallow or walk.

“But two months after we got him home he was fully on a bottle.

“He crawled really, really quickly, when he was only about six months.

“He spoke quite quickly too.

Snacking on his favourite Oreos in hospital. Image: Mary-Claire Campbell.

“Anytime we went to appointments they would be amazed at how well he was doing.

“When he was in the hospital someone said to me ‘he’s got a heart like a lion’. And that stuck because he did.”

Taking his first steps was a special moment. Mary-Claire said: “My heart just melted, I was so proud of him.”

Kingsley loved Lion King and Oreos

Kingsley, she said, was always laughing, playing and “just so happy”.

“He loved to be outside. Even if it was raining, he would put his face out of his pram and look up to the sky with the rain falling on his face.”

Kingsley loved Lion King and food – his favourite snack was Oreos.

He had a strong bond with his siblings, getting up to mischief with Amelia and playing with toy cars with Kai.

Kingsley with brother Kai.
With brother Kai. Image: Mary-Claire Campbell.

He was so full of beans that he had a t-shirt with Heinz ‘full of beanz’ on it.

At his funeral on September 16 family and friends wore the same t-shirts with his picture printed on the back.

Hakuna Matata, from Lion King, played as mourners left and his family released balloons for him.

Kingsley’s Fund

Once they have had more time to grieve, the family intend to focus their energy on building Kingsley’s Fund.

As well as funding a bench for Kingsley in his favourite place, his garden, they hope to help other bereaved families by creating quiet spaces in hospitals.

They also want to ensure more people are trained in CPR.

Kieran, a plumbing and heating engineer, was CPR-trained through his work and performed it on Kingsley before the ambulance arrived.

In his ‘full of beanz’ t-shirt. Image: Mary-Claire Campbell.

Mary-Claire said: “We don’t want Kingsley’s name to fade or be forgotten.”

The family were overwhelmed by the kindness of other people and charities who reached out to help them, including others who had lost children.

Mary-Claire said: “There are just so many kind people out there.

“That’s why we came up with this idea. If other people can be in the same situation as us and help others, we want to do that too.

“Kingsley was full of love and laughter. Everyone he met, he put a big smile on their face.

‘I’m lost without Kingsley; he was my sidekick’

“That’s what we want to do with Kingsley’s Fund.”

Kingsley’s gran Noreen Adam said: “We want something good to come out of such a tragic situation and to keep his memory alive.

“We don’t want him to be remembered as something sad. He was about being a loving, happy baby.”

Friends and family are already planning fundraising events and activities.

That’s bringing comfort to Mary-Claire and the rest of the family.

She said: “I’m lost without Kingsley; he was my sidekick.

“Anywhere I went Kingsley was with me.

“He’s left such a massive hole.”

