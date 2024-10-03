Brendan Duffy: Former RAF Leuchars, St Andrews Links Trust and Dunhill golf man dies aged 78

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brendan Duffy: Former RAF Leuchars, St Andrews Links Trust and Dunhill golf man dies aged 78

Northern Irishman Brendan Duffy, who served at RAF Leuchars, worked in St Andrews golfing circles and lived in Cupar for many years.

By Michael Alexander
Brendan Duffy has died aged 78. Image: Bridie Duffy
Brendan Duffy has died aged 78. Image: Bridie Duffy

Tribute has been paid to former RAF Leuchars and St Andrews Links Trust man Brendan Duffy who has died aged 78.

Michael Joseph ‘Brendan’ Duffy, who was also a former Alfred Dunhill Links Championship chief marshal, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

Brendan was born on May 25, 1946, to Willie and Lily Duffy at Strabane, Northern Ireland.

One of four brothers and two sisters, he attended Barack Primary School and St Coleman’s Secondary School.

Leaving school in 1961, Brendan started work as a vehicle assistant.

Then in April 1964 he joined the RAF Regiment at Catterick where he did his training and was sent to Cyprus.

When was Brendan Duffy at RAF Leuchars?

In August 1966 Brendan was posted back to RAF Leeming.

It was at this time that he met Bridie while at home on holiday.

They were married in 1968, and Bridie returned with Brendan to Catterick where he had started his RAF career.

Brendan spent 30 years with the RAF Regiment, moving regularly from one posting to another, with their three sons Brendan, Darryl and Trevor.

But the boys did not see a lot of their dad because of the many different detachments to which he was assigned.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Chief Marshal Brendan Duffy.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Chief Marshal Brendan Duffy.

Eventually, Brendan returned to RAF Leuchars and in 1985 he bought a house in Cupar where the family settled. He left the RAF Regiment in 1993.

He worked for a short time as a postman, until he was offered a golf job at the St Andrews Links where he worked for another 20 years.

Brendan Duffy loved playing – and working – at St Andrews Home of Golf

Working in a golf setting was something Brendan enjoyed very much. If he wasn’t working in golf, he was playing golf.

This was a pastime he particularly enjoyed when he retired, as well as spending time with his four grandchildren Caitlin, Corey, Tiegan and Tierney.

Brendan also got roped in as a volunteer at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St Andrews.

His first experience of the Dunhill was in 1985 when, as a serving RAF Leuchars serviceman, he was tasked with leading out the 16 nation flags as part of the original Dunhill Cup team tournament.

Brendan Duffy was a former Alfred Dunhill Links Championship chief marshal, as seen here in 2016.
Brendan Duffy was a former Alfred Dunhill Links Championship chief marshal, as seen here in 2016. Image: DC Thomson

“That was a breath taking and surreal experience,” he told The Courier in a 2016 interview.

When the Falklands and Gulf war veteran left the RAF after 30 years’ service and secured a job with St Andrews Links Trust, it also paved the way for him to become more involved with local golf.

After his experience of marshalling at The Open and Dunhills, he was eventually asked to take on the chief marshal role.

Impact of long Covid

Brendan was particularly well-known for his stories and jokes.

However, he suffered from long Covid after the pandemic, which affected his balance and, as a result, he had been unable to play his usual round of golf for some time.

This was something he found very frustrating.

Brendan Duffy from St Andrews Links Trust with old golf clubs in 1999.

It came as quite a shock to Bridie and all the family when Brendan passed away peacefully on September 10.

A funeral mass, led by Monsignor Pat McInally, was held at St Columba’s Roman Catholic Church in Cupar on September 27.

Brendan is survived by his wife Bridie, children Brendan, Darrel and Trevor, and his four grand children.

He was also a dear father-in-law to Karen, a much loved brother and a good friend to many.

Conversation