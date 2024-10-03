Brendan Duffy: Former RAF Leuchars, St Andrews Links Trust and Dunhill golf man dies aged 78

Tribute has been paid to former RAF Leuchars and St Andrews Links Trust man Brendan Duffy who has died aged 78.

Michael Joseph ‘Brendan’ Duffy, who was also a former Alfred Dunhill Links Championship chief marshal, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

Brendan was born on May 25, 1946, to Willie and Lily Duffy at Strabane, Northern Ireland.

One of four brothers and two sisters, he attended Barack Primary School and St Coleman’s Secondary School.

Leaving school in 1961, Brendan started work as a vehicle assistant.

Then in April 1964 he joined the RAF Regiment at Catterick where he did his training and was sent to Cyprus.

When was Brendan Duffy at RAF Leuchars?

In August 1966 Brendan was posted back to RAF Leeming.

It was at this time that he met Bridie while at home on holiday.

They were married in 1968, and Bridie returned with Brendan to Catterick where he had started his RAF career.

Brendan spent 30 years with the RAF Regiment, moving regularly from one posting to another, with their three sons Brendan, Darryl and Trevor.

But the boys did not see a lot of their dad because of the many different detachments to which he was assigned.

Eventually, Brendan returned to RAF Leuchars and in 1985 he bought a house in Cupar where the family settled. He left the RAF Regiment in 1993.

He worked for a short time as a postman, until he was offered a golf job at the St Andrews Links where he worked for another 20 years.

Brendan Duffy loved playing – and working – at St Andrews Home of Golf

Working in a golf setting was something Brendan enjoyed very much. If he wasn’t working in golf, he was playing golf.

This was a pastime he particularly enjoyed when he retired, as well as spending time with his four grandchildren Caitlin, Corey, Tiegan and Tierney.

Brendan also got roped in as a volunteer at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St Andrews.

His first experience of the Dunhill was in 1985 when, as a serving RAF Leuchars serviceman, he was tasked with leading out the 16 nation flags as part of the original Dunhill Cup team tournament.

“That was a breath taking and surreal experience,” he told The Courier in a 2016 interview.

When the Falklands and Gulf war veteran left the RAF after 30 years’ service and secured a job with St Andrews Links Trust, it also paved the way for him to become more involved with local golf.

After his experience of marshalling at The Open and Dunhills, he was eventually asked to take on the chief marshal role.

Impact of long Covid

Brendan was particularly well-known for his stories and jokes.

However, he suffered from long Covid after the pandemic, which affected his balance and, as a result, he had been unable to play his usual round of golf for some time.

This was something he found very frustrating.

It came as quite a shock to Bridie and all the family when Brendan passed away peacefully on September 10.

A funeral mass, led by Monsignor Pat McInally, was held at St Columba’s Roman Catholic Church in Cupar on September 27.

Brendan is survived by his wife Bridie, children Brendan, Darrel and Trevor, and his four grand children.

He was also a dear father-in-law to Karen, a much loved brother and a good friend to many.