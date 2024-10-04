Dundee-born journalist, wild swimmer, and political activist Frank Chalmers who heckled Margaret Thatcher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee-born journalist, wild swimmer, and political activist Frank Chalmers who heckled Margaret Thatcher

Frank Chalmers famously interrupted Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during a speech at a London church in 1981, calling for “Jobs not Bombs”.

By Michael Alexander
Frank Chalmers was a keen wild swimmer who famously interrupted Margaret Thatcher. Image: Graham Ogilvy
Frank Chalmers was a keen wild swimmer who famously interrupted Margaret Thatcher. Image: Graham Ogilvy

Frank Chalmers, a Dundee-born journalist whose life was marked by a passion for swimming, music, and politics, has passed away in London at the age of 69, following a battle with cancer.

Born and raised in Dundee, Frank was a dedicated wild swimmer, returning to his hometown annually to take part in the New Year “dook” at Broughty Ferry.

His love for swimming began in his school days at Kirkton High School, where he joined the Phibbies swimming club under the guidance of renowned coach Dennis Sullivan.

His remarkable swimming feats included a 50th birthday swim across the English Channel and becoming the first Scotsman in 50 years to cross the treacherous Corryvreckan whirlpool off Jura in 2003.

Frank Chalmers on a swim. Image: DC Thomson.

He also introduced comedian Griff Rhys Jones to wild swimming in the Tay for the BBC’s Rivers in 2009.

That same year, Frank’s attempt to swim the Pentland Firth was captured in the BBC2 documentary Crossing Hell’s Mouth.

Frank Chalmers inherited love of music from his Dundee pub owning father

Music was another central thread in Frank’s life.

He inherited his love of music from his father, Frank Sr., a banjo-playing plumber who also ran Dundee’s Nelson Bar.

The pub’s annual Burns Supper inspired Frank Jnr’s enduring enthusiasm for Robert Burns, leading him to host his own legendary Burns Suppers in London and perform at Dundee Burns Club events.

Frank Chalmers was a keen musician. Image: Graham Ogilvy.

A talented guitarist and singer-songwriter, he organised numerous community events in his local area of Kentish Town, north London.

This included the popular monthly music night “Thank Frank It’s Friday.”

He also released an album, Lissenden, with his band This is the Story.

Where did Frank Chalmers’ political activism stem from?

Frank’s political activism was deeply rooted in his Dundee upbringing.

His mother, Daisy, an auxiliary nurse, sparked his early engagement with politics when she organised a petition to demolish derelict air raid shelters near their home.

At just seven years old, he was tasked with gathering signatures from neighbours, and the success of this campaign would be the first of many political victories.

He followed his father’s footsteps into the Communist Party and later became a prominent student activist at the University of Dundee, where he studied economics.

Frank Chalmers was inspired to dive into politics growing up in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Chalmers rose to national prominence in 1981 when he famously interrupted Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during a speech at a London church, calling for “Jobs not Bombs” from the pulpit.

His commitment to political causes continued throughout his life, most recently during the Brexit referendum, when his and his neighbour’s opposing views led to the media-dubbed “Battle of the Balconies,” as each draped their London homes with contrasting slogans.

After working as a political and trade union organiser in London, he transitioned to journalism.

He began his career at the Morning Star as a sub-editor before moving on to the Health Service Journal and various health-related publications.

He spent 14 years at the Food Standards Agency, where colleagues remember him as a skilled negotiator for the National Union of Journalists and a meticulous sub-editor.

Frank Chalmers is survived by his wife Ros, his son Malcolm, and his brothers Douglas, Iain, and Scott.

