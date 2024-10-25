Tribute to former East Fife player Bobby Gillon who has died aged 91

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tribute to former East Fife player Bobby Gillon who has died aged 91

Bobby Gillon signed for East Fife in 1950, going on to make 26 appearances during a golden era for the club.

By Michael Alexander
Bobby Gillon in more recent times and as an East Fife player from 1950-1960. Image: Gillon family/DC Thomson Design team
Bobby Gillon in more recent times and as an East Fife player from 1950-1960. Image: Gillon family/DC Thomson Design team

Tribute has been paid to former East Fife FC player Bobby Gillon, who has died aged 91.

Bobby signed for East Fife as a 17-year-old  in 1950, going on to make 26 appearances during what was a very successful time for the club.

East Fife paid tribute saying: “Everyone at Bayview was greatly saddened to learn of the passing of former player Bobby Gillon.

“We would like to extend our sincere condolences to Bobby’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Who was Bobby Gillon?

Robert Campbell Gillon was born on November 4 1932 at Fincraigs farm cottages, near Cupar, where his father worked the land.

Bobby was the fourth child of eight children –  there being four boys and four girls.

The family moved to Kinloss Cresent in Cupar where Bobby went to Castlehill Primary School and then on to Bell Baxter High School.

His family are not sure if Bobby liked school. However, they do know that from a young age he started working. As a child he was a message boy.

When he left school, he trained as an apprentice fitter with Houston’s fabrications.

Bobby Gillon and his late wife Mary. Image: Gillon family

He served his time and became a fitter.

Although his work was interrupted by National Service – he served in the RAF and spent time in Germany – he was still able to pursue one of his passions in life, playing football.

He played against Borussia Mönchengladbach for the forces team in a friendly before he came back over from Germany.

His family, who believe he scored in that game, recall how the forces ensured he could play despite being due back in the UK before the match.

Regarded as an excellent player, he turned professional, playing  for his beloved East Fife.

He was offered to sign for other clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, but he stayed at the old Bayview.

Bobby Gillon held down a day job while playing professional football

This was a different era to now when professional footballers on the whole still held ‘real’ jobs – and for Bobby that was at Houston’s in Cupar.

He played professionally from 1950 until 1960.

He only stopped when a bad injury put him out of the game.

Bobby met his wife Mary “at the dancing” at the tender age of 17.

Bobby Gillon played for East Fife from 1950. Image: Gillon family.

The two fell in love and were married on June 30 1956 at Cupar’s Bonnygate Church.

The newly married couple went on holiday to Aberdeen. But there was no escaping football.

East Fife organised a training session in Aberdeen when he was away on honeymoon.

The newly married couple set up home at Star Farm cottage and it wasn’t long before their family started to grow.

Bobby Jnr was born in 1957, Dorothy in 1959 and Mary in 1961.

Later there were two sons in law and a daughter in law, Lorna, Roderick and Lawrence.

And as the years went by grandchildren Roderick, Rosalind, Robert, Liam and Victoria, as well as 13 great grand children.

In 1968, Bobby went to work at the department of engineering at Leuchars where he stayed until 1980 when he went on to become the head of engineering at Stratheden Hospital.

Everywhere he went Bobby made friends and he was a very skilled welder.

He eventually retired in 1996.

Bobby Gillon was a dedicated family man

Many people remember Bobby as a talented footballer.

However, he was also a family man who delighted in seeing his family get on in life.

He was also known for his love for gardening and growing vegetables.

Others remember him for the long walks he enjoyed or his skill on the bowling green.

Former East Fife player Bobby Gillon in more recent times. Image: Gillon family.

He played at national level in the pairs with his partner Tommy Robertson.

He was also a member of Lodge King Robert de Bruce No 304 at Ladybank.

The masonic lodge played a big part in Bobby’s life and he was a committed ‘brother’ and a ‘master’ on three separate occasions.

Bobby took a stroke in 2010 and lived with physical weakness after that. His wife Mary died in January 2014, then daughter Dorothy died a few months later.

But family say he carried on and never lost his determination before his own health further deteriorated.

