Family tribute to 82-year-old Perthshire ‘legend’ after tragic swimming accident in River Lyon

Aberfeldy man Roger White is remembered with admiration and love for his pioneering work in engineering, sustainable technology and Gaelic singing.

By Michael Alexander
Roger White won cups from Aberfeldy Mod. Image: DC Thomson
The family of Roger White, who tragically passed away while swimming in the River Lyon over the summer, have paid heartfelt tribute to a man they describe as a “legend.”

Roger, an 82-year-old engineer, inventor and award-winning Gaelic enthusiast from Keltneyburn, near Aberfeldy, died on August 17 while swimming in a river spot he cherished.

His family say that despite his age, he was living life to the fullest when the accident occurred.

Speaking to The Courier ahead of a thanksgiving service in Fortingall on November 9, his sister-in-law Carrie White described Roger as someone who “lived life on his own terms,” and shared her belief that he was doing what he loved when he passed away.

“He was a bit of a legend. He still is a bit of a legend!” she said.

“He would commute to work in Wales from Aberfeldy, believe it or not. He was very special.”

Roger White’s adventurous spirit was part of what made him so memorable

Roger had a deep love for swimming in the River Lyon, a place he had frequented for years.

His family explained that he had a particular spot by a layby where he would park his car and enjoy a swim in the cool, clear waters.

“He just loved swimming in the river,” she added.

“He would talk about it all the time, showing us exactly where he went, the things he saw.

Roger White loved swimming in the River Lyon in Glen Lyon, Highland Perthshire. Image: DC Thomson

“Obviously, something happened – whether he slipped or had a heart attack or a seizure or something like that – we’re not sure.

“But why shouldn’t you go wild swimming when you’re 82?

“That would have been his attitude, especially with the weather being so hot in August.

“He was doing what he loved where he loved to do it.”

Who was Roger White?

Born on June 15, 1942, in Southport, Lancashire, while his father was away serving in the army, Roger’s early years were spent between Lancashire and the Ceiriog Valley in North Wales, where his grandfather, Cedric, had retired.

It was here that Roger first developed his love for making and creating.

Roger’s childhood was shaped by two key figures: his father, Fred, who instilled in him a passion for vehicles, and his mother, Margaret, who nurtured his love of music.

However, it was his grandfather’s influence that left the most lasting mark.

Cedric was an inventor in his own right, creating early cat’s whisker radios, generating electricity with a water wheel, and even flying light aircraft.

Roger White (far right) with the Aberfeldy Gaelic Choir in 2022. Image: John Duff

He owned a herring drifter and had a fascination with steam cars.

Roger was captivated by these interests, and they sparked a lifelong passion for engineering and innovation.

Roger’s education took him to Oundle School, where he was drawn to the school’s engineering workshops.

There, he learned foundry work, pattern making, and casting, skills that would form the foundation of his future career.

What were Roger White’s early engineering achievements?

Roger’s early projects included designing and building components for a working tape recorder, a high-compression cylinder head for a racing Austin 7, and even a magneto platform for a Rolls Royce Silver Ghost.

Roger went on to study organic chemistry at Manchester University, where he earned an upper second-class degree.

The steam roller that Roger White helped restore as a young man. Image: Carrie White

At home in Lancashire, meanwhile, a group of five or six schoolboys had clubbed together to buy an elderly Fowler steam-powered road roller for £60.

Although in need of restoration, it quickly became a legally working example with Roger, being the only one old enough to hold a road licence, at the helm.

His passion for hands-on engineering never waned, and after university, he was involved in several research and design projects for large engineering firms.

Despite his success, Roger was not drawn to conventional career paths.

Roger White’s unique path: The Centre for Alternative Technology

In the mid-1970s, Roger found his true calling at the Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT) in Machynlleth, Wales.

There, he embraced sustainable engineering and became known for his inventive solutions.

Roger’s enthusiasm and innovative approach made him an integral part of CAT’s work, especially in projects involving sustainable energy.

He restored an old quarry forge and ran practical courses in blacksmithing and foundry work, encouraging students to use their ingenuity in the face of limited resources.

At CAT, Roger designed and built small wind turbines, some of which found their way to far-flung places like Antarctica and the Isle of Eigg.

His work was integral to the success of CAT’s water-balanced cliff railway, and he remained the centre’s retained railway engineer until late 2023.

His commitment to sustainability and practical problem-solving was a hallmark of his career.

The Land Rover conversion: A life’s work

One of Roger’s most ambitious and personal projects was the conversion of a Land Rover to steam power – a project he referred to as his “life’s work.”

Over several years, Roger meticulously restored a stone outbuilding at his home in Highland Perthshire, setting up a workshop to cast every piece of the steam engine.

Initially running on small amounts of propane, the Land Rover was eventually powered entirely by sustainably-sourced wood fuel.

Roger White’s remarkable steam-powered Land Rover. Image: Carrie White

In 2018, the vehicle was insured, and Roger had the chance to showcase it at Land Rover’s 70th anniversary celebrations at Balmoral.

It later appeared at the Steam Car Club of Great Britain’s annual meet in Montgomeryshire.

Roger’s dedication to this project, driven by his love of engineering and sustainable technology, was a testament to his character.

A life of humility and community

Despite his many accomplishments, Roger lived a modest life.

He resided in a small cottage near Aberfeldy, where he found joy in the natural beauty of the area and the close-knit community.

He was deeply involved in local culture, particularly Gaelic music and traditional country dancing.

Roger White (back row, centre) with Argyll & Bute’s Ceann an Tuirc. Image: Carrie White

A member of the Aberfeldy Gaelic Choir and Argyll & Bute’s Ceann an Tuirc, Roger was also a vice-convenor of the local Mod and enjoyed singing with Glasgow’s Gaelic Choir.

Roger’s adventurous spirit extended beyond his local community.

He travelled widely, exploring the Hebrides, Ireland, Denmark, Wales, and other parts of the UK.

Despite doctors’ advice to take things easier, Roger remained active and continued to live life on his own terms, embracing new experiences and challenges until the end.

A legacy of innovation and kindness

Roger White’s family takes comfort in knowing that he passed away doing what he loved, in a place that brought him peace.

His legacy lives on in the many projects he worked on, the people he inspired, and the community he helped shape.

A thanksgiving service to celebrate Roger’s life takes place at Fortingall Church on Saturday, November 9, at 11.30 am.

Conversation