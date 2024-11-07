Tributes to former DC Thomson worker Frank Hendry who died suddenly aged 82

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes to former DC Thomson worker Frank Hendry who died suddenly aged 82

The much-loved grandad passed away in October after suffering a stroke. 

By Poppy Watson
Frank Hendry died aged 82. Image: Alan Hendry
Frank Hendry died aged 82. Image: Alan Hendry

Tributes have been paid to Dundee grandad Frank Hendry who has died suddenly aged 82.

The former DC Thomson worker, who spent 30 years dispatching newspapers in and around the city, passed away in October after suffering a stroke.

Frank, one of seven siblings, was born to James and Helen Hendry in Dundee on April 14 1942.

He grew up on Camperdown Road and attended Cowgate Primary, Hill Street Primary and then Rockwell High School.

Frank Hendry worked at the DC Thomson dispatch office for more than 30 years. Image: Alan Hendry

Tragically, he lost both his parents within the space of a few months when he was only 17 years old.

He left school at 15 and started working at the Dundee Eastern Co-operative Society on Symer Street before becoming a travelling salesman.

He then trained to be a butcher at Johnstone Stores in St Marys.

Finally, he started working in the dispatch office at DC Thomson, where he spent more than 30 years, until retiring at 65.

Frank met his future wife at the Kingsway ice rink

He kept his hand in with butchering, working part-time shifts for Scott Brothers for several years, taking his payment in pocket money and a meat parcel, to ensure that his family was always well-fed.

Frank met his future wife May at the Kingsway ice rink, who he married shortly thereafter in August 1964.

They soon welcomed their four children; Frank, Colin, Catherine and Alan.

The family moved into a home on St Marys Road in the Ardler area of the city in 1970, with a large garden for the kids to play in.

Frank and his wife May. Image: Alan Hendry

Frank lived there for almost 55 years, until his death.

Sadly, he lost the love of his life May when she passed away from lung cancer at the age of 50, in 1995.

Frank was a “devoted family man” and would do anything for his children and later, his grandchildren: Corey, Regan, Cole and Byron.

Frank was ‘the man who could get you whatever you needed’

Frank always had a love of bikes: he would regularly reminisce about the treasured yellow Flying Scot bicycle he had when he was young.

When he was older he moved onto motorbikes and then cars, and for a time he bought and sold vehicles with his younger brother, Robert.

According to his son Alan, he was well-known in the area as “the man who could get you whatever you needed”.

If a neighbour’s child needed a bike, Frank would often have one ready to go in his shed.

If not, he would soon pick one up second-hand, spruce it up and drop it off.

Frank was a devoted family man. Image: Alan Hendry

His son Alan recalls one winter when his neighbours were caught out by heavy snow.

“Dad went straight down to the local hardware store and bought enough shovels for everyone and handed them out to the neighbours,” he said.

Frank was also known for his interest in local history and had a large collection of books about old Dundee.

He used to love spending time at the family history section of the central library and going into the McManus Galleries.

Frank’s arthritic hip ‘disappeared’ on the dance floor

In his final years, Frank sadly suffered from dementia.

But, despite his health challenges, he never lost his love of meeting and chatting with people.

Alan said: “He was just really sociable. He loved people. Wherever he went he would speak to everybody. If you didn’t know him beforehand you would soon know him.”

Alan celebrating his retirement alongside his grandchildren. Image: Alan Hendry

He attended the Mid Lin and Five Ways day care clubs every day, where he made new friends, kept active, enjoyed crafting, gardening.

His favourite thing about the clubs was the live music, which allowed him to sing and dance the afternoons away whenever he could.

Alan says his arthritic hip always “seemed to disappear” when there was a chance to get one of the ladies up on the dance floor.

“This is what brought him back in later years,” Alan added.

Dundee day care clubs brought Frank a lot of joy in his later years. Image: Alan Hendry

Frank died at Royal Victoria Hospital in Dundee on October 2, shortly after suffering a stroke at home.

His funeral was held at James Ashton & Edward McHugh funeral home in Lochee on Monday October 21.

He was laid to rest alongside his late wife, May, in Birkhill Cemetery.

A family tribute said he would be “greatly missed”.

