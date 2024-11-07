Tributes to former DC Thomson worker Frank Hendry who died suddenly aged 82

Tributes have been paid to Dundee grandad Frank Hendry who has died suddenly aged 82.

The former DC Thomson worker, who spent 30 years dispatching newspapers in and around the city, passed away in October after suffering a stroke.

Frank, one of seven siblings, was born to James and Helen Hendry in Dundee on April 14 1942.

He grew up on Camperdown Road and attended Cowgate Primary, Hill Street Primary and then Rockwell High School.

Tragically, he lost both his parents within the space of a few months when he was only 17 years old.

He left school at 15 and started working at the Dundee Eastern Co-operative Society on Symer Street before becoming a travelling salesman.

He then trained to be a butcher at Johnstone Stores in St Marys.

Finally, he started working in the dispatch office at DC Thomson, where he spent more than 30 years, until retiring at 65.

Frank met his future wife at the Kingsway ice rink

He kept his hand in with butchering, working part-time shifts for Scott Brothers for several years, taking his payment in pocket money and a meat parcel, to ensure that his family was always well-fed.

Frank met his future wife May at the Kingsway ice rink, who he married shortly thereafter in August 1964.

They soon welcomed their four children; Frank, Colin, Catherine and Alan.

The family moved into a home on St Marys Road in the Ardler area of the city in 1970, with a large garden for the kids to play in.

Frank lived there for almost 55 years, until his death.

Sadly, he lost the love of his life May when she passed away from lung cancer at the age of 50, in 1995.

Frank was a “devoted family man” and would do anything for his children and later, his grandchildren: Corey, Regan, Cole and Byron.

Frank was ‘the man who could get you whatever you needed’

Frank always had a love of bikes: he would regularly reminisce about the treasured yellow Flying Scot bicycle he had when he was young.

When he was older he moved onto motorbikes and then cars, and for a time he bought and sold vehicles with his younger brother, Robert.

According to his son Alan, he was well-known in the area as “the man who could get you whatever you needed”.

If a neighbour’s child needed a bike, Frank would often have one ready to go in his shed.

If not, he would soon pick one up second-hand, spruce it up and drop it off.

His son Alan recalls one winter when his neighbours were caught out by heavy snow.

“Dad went straight down to the local hardware store and bought enough shovels for everyone and handed them out to the neighbours,” he said.

Frank was also known for his interest in local history and had a large collection of books about old Dundee.

He used to love spending time at the family history section of the central library and going into the McManus Galleries.

Frank’s arthritic hip ‘disappeared’ on the dance floor

In his final years, Frank sadly suffered from dementia.

But, despite his health challenges, he never lost his love of meeting and chatting with people.

Alan said: “He was just really sociable. He loved people. Wherever he went he would speak to everybody. If you didn’t know him beforehand you would soon know him.”

He attended the Mid Lin and Five Ways day care clubs every day, where he made new friends, kept active, enjoyed crafting, gardening.

His favourite thing about the clubs was the live music, which allowed him to sing and dance the afternoons away whenever he could.

Alan says his arthritic hip always “seemed to disappear” when there was a chance to get one of the ladies up on the dance floor.

“This is what brought him back in later years,” Alan added.

Frank died at Royal Victoria Hospital in Dundee on October 2, shortly after suffering a stroke at home.

His funeral was held at James Ashton & Edward McHugh funeral home in Lochee on Monday October 21.

He was laid to rest alongside his late wife, May, in Birkhill Cemetery.

A family tribute said he would be “greatly missed”.