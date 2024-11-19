Fife mum Lynda Simpson, 36, used her final months to make family memories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife mum Lynda Simpson, 36, used her final months to make family memories

The 36-year-old music fan went on a series of outings with family and friends, including her three sons, after learning her cancer was terminal.

By Cheryl Peebles
Lynda Simpson
Image: Michael Simpson.

A Fife mum spent her final few months making memories with her children, family and friends after learning her cancer was terminal.

Lynda Simpson, 36, died two years after being diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

After being told in December treatment had been unsuccessful she and husband Michael embarked on a series of outings with their sons, Joshua, 15, Connor, 11, and Rory, 9.

These included a Scotland football match at Hampden and a WWE wrestling event in Glasgow.

Lynda Simpson with her husband and sons
Image: Michael Simpson.

Music fan Lynda also went to a series of concerts including McFly, Blink 182, Nickelback and Busted with Connor and Pink with her friends.

And the couple, who lived in Auchtermuchty, took Lynda’s parents Margaret and David Bowers to see André Rieu in Glasgow.

Lynda Simpson “absolutely loved” her boys

Para bowler Michael, 39, said his “kind-hearted” and “caring” wife Lynda was eager to make the most of the time she had left.

She was also determined to leave their boys with treasured memories.

Lynda, he said, was someone who would help others to her own detriment and “absolutely loved” her boys.

He said: “As long as the boys were happy that’s all that mattered to her.

Lynda Simpson, Michael and sons in WWE t-shirts
Image: Michael Simpson.

“The thing Lynda hated the most about her terminal diagnosis was the fact she would miss out on so many things in the boys’ lives as they grow up.

“Not seeing them learn to drive or get girlfriends, get their first jobs, have families of their own and get their own houses.

“All these things their mum should be there for but sadly won’t have that chance.

Six weeks from symptoms to stage 3 diagnosis

Lynda, he said, was also eager to highlight to others the importance of getting symptoms checked out quickly, no matter how insignificant they seem.

“It could mean catching cancer at a far less advanced stage and having far more treatment options available,” he said.

Image: Michael Simpson.

“When Lynda first noticed bleeding in her stool she genuinely didn’t think it was that serious as it was sporadic.

“After six weeks she went to get checked and found out that she had stage three bowel cancer.

“In December 2023 we got the news that the cancer had spread and it was now stage four cancer with treatment ineffective.”

Her childhood in Elie

More chemotherapy to control the cancer was tried but it continued to spread and grow.

Michael said: “No further options were available and we just tried to make the most of the time we had left.”

Lynda Bowers was brought up in Elie with her siblings Dawn and John and went to Waid Academy, in nearby Anstruther.

In her youth she was a keen golfer and bowler.

It was through her love of bowls and music that she met Michael.

Image: Michael Simpson.

They got talking at Strathmiglo Bowling Club where she had gone for drinks with a friend the night before a McFly concert in May 2007.

They started dating soon after.

In October that year Michael fell seriously ill.

Lynda was Michael’s ‘rock’ during his serious illness

Despite only being in the early days of their relationship Lynda became his “rock” during the six months he was in hospital.

They got engaged that Christmas during one of Michael’s home visits.

Then on the day they moved into their first home together in 2009 they learned Lynda was pregnant with their first child.

The couple married in April 2011 in Elie when Joshua was 18 months old.

Image: Michael Simpson.

Lynda, who did an access to nursing course at college, was a stay-at-home mum when the boys were young.

When they went to school she started working at Sterling Homes, and continued to do so until four months before her death.

Michael said she battled through her pain for a sense of normality until she was physically unable to work.

Lynda’s parting gift

After her diagnosis in October 2022, Lynda went through radiotherapy, a major surgery to remove a tumour and three cycles of chemotherapy.

Despite being terrified she never complained and would say it’s “time to put my big girl pants on”.

One of Lynda’s parting gifts to Michael and their boys was getting a family dog called Bailey, knowing he would bring them joy when she was gone.

Michael was by Lynda’s side when she passed away in the Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, on October 28.

Image: Michael Simpson.
Image: Michael Simpson.
Image: Michael Simpson.
Image: Michael Simpson.
Tributes paid for the former Dundee United secretary, Helen Lindsay
Image: Michael Simpson.
Image: Michael Simpson.
1965/1966 Dunfermline brothers Tommy Callaghan and Willie Callaghan.
Image: Michael Simpson.
Image: Michael Simpson.
Conversation