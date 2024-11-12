St Andrews ‘Mr Golf’ Jim Farmer passes away at 76: A legend of the game and icon of Scottish golf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

St Andrews ‘Mr Golf’ Jim Farmer passes away at 76: A legend of the game and icon of Scottish golf

Jim Farmer, the beloved 'Mr Golf' of St Andrews, leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as a player, coach, and ambassador of the sport.

By Michael Alexander
St Andrews 'Mr Golf' Jim Farmer has died aged 76. Image: DC Thomson
St Andrews 'Mr Golf' Jim Farmer has died aged 76. Image: DC Thomson

Jim Farmer, the man affectionately known as ‘Mr Golf’ in his hometown of St Andrews, has passed away suddenly at the age of 76.

A true ambassador of the sport, Jim’s legacy is one that resonated not only at the home of golf, but across the golfing world.

As the honorary professional at The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, Jim was a towering figure in Scottish golf, a talented player, an inspiring coach, and a respected administrator.

He made invaluable contributions to the sport for over five decades and was instrumental in the careers of many successful golfers.

His sudden passing marks the end of an era for St Andrews and the broader golfing community.

Jim Farmer was a legendary golfer and coach who started as a footballer

Born in St Andrews in 1948, Jim’s early life was marked by his talent on the football field.

A promising centre-half, he was signed by Hearts at the age of 17.

However, a serious knee injury ended his football career, prompting him to turn his attention to golf.

This decision would change his life and lead him to become one of the most respected figures in the game.

Jim Farmer’s golfing career took off after he turned professional in 1971.

Jim Farmer was honoured by the Professional Golfers’ Association of Europe in 2007.

He made six appearances in The Open Championship, including his debut at the St Andrews Old Course in 1970.

His notable victories include winning the 1979 Northern Open at Nairn and the 1983 PGA Club Professional Championship at Heaton Park.

Who did Jim Farmer coach?

Throughout his playing days, he was a consistent presence on the Tartan Tour, where he topped the money list of top prize winners in the sport for seven consecutive seasons.

But it was as a coach that Jim Farmer truly left an indelible mark on the game.

As Scotland’s boys’ and youth teams national coach, he mentored some of the most successful golfers of his generation, including Ryder Cup players Gordon Brand Jnr, Andrew Coltart, Stephen Gallacher, and Paul Lawrie.

Paul Lawrie won The Open at Carnoustie 25 years ago. Image: PA Archive/Press Association

He also worked closely with Stephen McAllister, Gary Orr, and other prominent players, helping to shape their careers.

His coaching was not just about developing technical skills, but about instilling a love for the game and a sense of pride in representing Scotland on the global stage.

Jim Farmer recognised for lifetime of service to golf

In 2009, Jim was made a life member of St Andrews Golf Club – the club he joined as a teenager.

His influence also extended beyond coaching and playing.

Away from the practice ground, pro shop and playing circuit, he was appointed director of golf on two films, one directed by Jason Connery, the son of Sean.

He served as the captain of the PGA from 2009 to 2011 and was a vital member of the PGA board.

He represented Great Britain and Ireland in four PGA cups and led the team to victory in 2005 at The K Club, securing its first win over the United States in 23 years.

Jim’s passion for golf was not confined to the course.

Jim Farmer helped in the making of the Bobby Jones ”Stroke of Genius” film in St Andrews in the mid-2000s. Image: DC Thomson

He ran Jim Farmer Golf in St Andrews Market Street for almost two decades, helping golfers of all levels hone their skills.

His dedication to the game and to the town of St Andrews was unyielding, and he was beloved by all who knew him.

In 2010, Jim received one of the highest honours of his career when he was recognised for his lifetime achievements by St Andrews University.

Alongside golfing greats such as Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, and Pádraig Harrington, he was celebrated for his “outstanding contribution to the community of St Andrews and the game of golf.”

A true gentleman of the game

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Jim Farmer was known for his kindness, humility, and generosity of spirit.

In a 2021 interview with The Scotsman, Jim reflected on his extraordinary journey, saying: “To have breakfast with Arnold Palmer and chat about his career, while Tom Watson’s swing was the one I talked to people about when I was national coach… things like that you just wouldn’t dream about.”

Jim Farmer was the honorary professional of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews. Image: DC Thomson

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, paid tribute to Jim, stating: “Golf has lost one of its most respected personalities.

“Jim Farmer was a much-loved St Andrews man, but his expertise and influence went well beyond the town.

“He made a huge contribution to the game locally, nationally, and around the world.”

Jim Farmer was a family man

Jim, who recently celebrated his 76th birthday, is survived by Denise, his wife, daughter Julie and her husband Tom Brown and their two daughters, Florence and Iris; and son Jamie, his wife Deirdra, and their daughter Emilia.

More from Obituaries

Frank Hendry died aged 82. Image: Alan Hendry
Tributes to former DC Thomson worker Frank Hendry who died suddenly aged 82
Roger White won cups from Aberfeldy Mod. Image: DC Thomson
Family tribute to 82-year-old Perthshire 'legend' after tragic swimming accident in River Lyon
Tributes paid for the former Dundee United secretary, Helen Lindsay
Dundee United tribute to secretary who played 'essential' role during Jim McLean era
Manel and Gavin Borthwick on their wedding day in 2021. Image: Gavin Borthwick
Husband pays tribute to Dundee teacher and handbag-loving 'diva' who died aged 43
Professor Wilson Sibbett (right) with former US President George W Bush at the 2013 Walker Cup. Image: Sibbett family
Renowned St Andrews physicist, golfer and New Picture House chairman Professor Wilson Sibbett dies…
1965/1966 Dunfermline brothers Tommy Callaghan and Willie Callaghan.
Tributes paid to Tommy Callaghan as Fife-born Dunfermline legend and ex-Celtic star dies
Bobby Gillon in more recent times and as an East Fife player from 1950-1960. Image: Gillon family/DC Thomson Design team
Tribute to former East Fife player Bobby Gillon who has died aged 91
Frank Chalmers was a keen wild swimmer who famously interrupted Margaret Thatcher. Image: Graham Ogilvy
Dundee-born journalist, wild swimmer, and political activist Frank Chalmers who heckled Margaret Thatcher
Brendan Duffy has died aged 78. Image: Bridie Duffy
Brendan Duffy: Former RAF Leuchars, St Andrews Links Trust and Dunhill golf man dies…
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Kingsley Adam obituary Picture shows; Kingsley Adam. Dundee. Supplied by Mary-Claire Campbell Date; Unknown
‘Lion-hearted’ toddler’s death leaves Dundee mum lost – but family determined to keep Kingsley’s…
3

Conversation