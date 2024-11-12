St Andrews ‘Mr Golf’ Jim Farmer passes away at 76: A legend of the game and icon of Scottish golf

Jim Farmer, the man affectionately known as ‘Mr Golf’ in his hometown of St Andrews, has passed away suddenly at the age of 76.

A true ambassador of the sport, Jim’s legacy is one that resonated not only at the home of golf, but across the golfing world.

As the honorary professional at The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, Jim was a towering figure in Scottish golf, a talented player, an inspiring coach, and a respected administrator.

He made invaluable contributions to the sport for over five decades and was instrumental in the careers of many successful golfers.

His sudden passing marks the end of an era for St Andrews and the broader golfing community.

Jim Farmer was a legendary golfer and coach who started as a footballer

Born in St Andrews in 1948, Jim’s early life was marked by his talent on the football field.

A promising centre-half, he was signed by Hearts at the age of 17.

However, a serious knee injury ended his football career, prompting him to turn his attention to golf.

This decision would change his life and lead him to become one of the most respected figures in the game.

Jim Farmer’s golfing career took off after he turned professional in 1971.

He made six appearances in The Open Championship, including his debut at the St Andrews Old Course in 1970.

His notable victories include winning the 1979 Northern Open at Nairn and the 1983 PGA Club Professional Championship at Heaton Park.

Who did Jim Farmer coach?

Throughout his playing days, he was a consistent presence on the Tartan Tour, where he topped the money list of top prize winners in the sport for seven consecutive seasons.

But it was as a coach that Jim Farmer truly left an indelible mark on the game.

As Scotland’s boys’ and youth teams national coach, he mentored some of the most successful golfers of his generation, including Ryder Cup players Gordon Brand Jnr, Andrew Coltart, Stephen Gallacher, and Paul Lawrie.

He also worked closely with Stephen McAllister, Gary Orr, and other prominent players, helping to shape their careers.

His coaching was not just about developing technical skills, but about instilling a love for the game and a sense of pride in representing Scotland on the global stage.

Jim Farmer recognised for lifetime of service to golf

In 2009, Jim was made a life member of St Andrews Golf Club – the club he joined as a teenager.

His influence also extended beyond coaching and playing.

Away from the practice ground, pro shop and playing circuit, he was appointed director of golf on two films, one directed by Jason Connery, the son of Sean.

He served as the captain of the PGA from 2009 to 2011 and was a vital member of the PGA board.

He represented Great Britain and Ireland in four PGA cups and led the team to victory in 2005 at The K Club, securing its first win over the United States in 23 years.

Jim’s passion for golf was not confined to the course.

He ran Jim Farmer Golf in St Andrews Market Street for almost two decades, helping golfers of all levels hone their skills.

His dedication to the game and to the town of St Andrews was unyielding, and he was beloved by all who knew him.

In 2010, Jim received one of the highest honours of his career when he was recognised for his lifetime achievements by St Andrews University.

Alongside golfing greats such as Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, and Pádraig Harrington, he was celebrated for his “outstanding contribution to the community of St Andrews and the game of golf.”

A true gentleman of the game

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Jim Farmer was known for his kindness, humility, and generosity of spirit.

In a 2021 interview with The Scotsman, Jim reflected on his extraordinary journey, saying: “To have breakfast with Arnold Palmer and chat about his career, while Tom Watson’s swing was the one I talked to people about when I was national coach… things like that you just wouldn’t dream about.”

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, paid tribute to Jim, stating: “Golf has lost one of its most respected personalities.

“Jim Farmer was a much-loved St Andrews man, but his expertise and influence went well beyond the town.

“He made a huge contribution to the game locally, nationally, and around the world.”

Jim Farmer was a family man

Jim, who recently celebrated his 76th birthday, is survived by Denise, his wife, daughter Julie and her husband Tom Brown and their two daughters, Florence and Iris; and son Jamie, his wife Deirdra, and their daughter Emilia.