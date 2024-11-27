Tribute to Raymond Crawford Keay: ‘The Oracle’ of Perth bus station

A highly respected former bus stance inspector at Perth bus station, affectionately known as ‘The Oracle’, has passed away suddenly but peacefully at home, aged 78.

Raymond Crawford Keay, who lived in Crieff, was renowned for the encyclopaedic knowledge of bus routes and schedules he built up during 47 years working in the bus transport industry.

It was sometimes said that you “didn’t need a Sat Nav when you had a Raymond”!

His ability to provide directions and advice was legendary – drivers and passengers alike relied on him for information and guidance, confident that Raymond had the answer to any transport dilemma.

Who was Raymond Crawford Keay?

Born in Perth on March 12, 1946, Raymond’s life was one defined by a commitment to his work, his community, and his family.

He attended the Western District School, which became Craigie Primary in 1953, before moving on to Perth High School.

His academic path initially took him to Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in Dundee, where he studied textile design between 1965 and 1970.

However, Raymond’s connection to the world of buses began during his time at college, when he worked part-time as a conductor with W. Alexander & Sons Ltd buses in Perth.

In 1971, Raymond met Margaret Bertram, and the couple married in Letham Kirk on January 19, 1972.

Their marriage was a strong partnership, with Margaret supporting Raymond through various career decisions.

Encouraged by his wife to retrain as a secondary school art teacher in 1974, and with daughter Vicki on the way, he got a teaching post at Dunblane High School in 1975.

However, after getting fed up with the “internal politics of teaching” and recalling how the “buses paid better than teaching” at that time, he returned to the bus industry full-time, where his passion for the work truly blossomed.

Raymond Crawford Keay became a trusted figure on Perth and Perthshire buses

Having moved to Crieff in 1976, Raymond shifted from being a conductor to driving a bus, and eventually, he became involved in traffic ticket inspection.

His deep knowledge of the buses and routes was invaluable to the community, and his ability to manage the often-complicated logistics of bus schedules made him a trusted figure in the industry.

In 1979, Raymond began his training as a traffic ticket inspector at Crieff bus depot, covering a lot of the Stirling area.

He was the last inspector to work out of the Crieff depot.

After the reorganisation of the bus group in 1986, he moved to Perth bus station as a bus stance inspector, a position he held for 25 years.

Raymond worked firstly with Strathtay Scottish – because W. Alexander was away by this time – then onto Scottish CityLink.

Raymond’s knowledge wasn’t just about timetables or routes – it extended to the people he worked with.

His colleagues fondly remember how Raymond always ensured Perth bus station ran smoothly.

He was known for his friendly demeanour and his ready supply of tea, coffee, and biscuits for the drivers.

The kettle was always on in the office, where drivers could take a well-earned break and chat with Raymond.

When did Raymond Crawford Keay retire?

On March 31, 2011, Raymond retired at the age of 65.

It was a bittersweet moment for those who had worked alongside him.

As daughter Vicki reflects: “It was a sad day when he retired. The bus station ran like clockwork when he was there, and the drivers all knew they could count on him.”

Post-retirement, Raymond dedicated much of his time to caring for his wife Margaret, who was in declining health.

After her passing in 2013, Raymond remained an active member of the Crieff community.

He continued to engage in his hobbies, including doing word searches, watching Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing on Ice, and listening to Classic FM.

But his love for the transport industry never waned.

He often visited the Scottish Vintage Bus Museum at Lathalmond in Fife, meeting up with former colleagues and sharing stories about the good old days on the buses.

Raymond was a ‘genuine gentleman’

Though he was no longer working at the bus station, Raymond’s legacy as ‘The Oracle’ lived on in the stories that circulated through Crieff and Perth.

According to those who knew him best, he had a rare ability to lift people’s spirits.

“He was a very genuine gentleman,” Vicki says.

“If you were having a bad day, you’d meet my dad, and he’d make you smile. He always had a story or a joke that would cheer you up.”

Raymond’s family, particularly his daughter, have fond memories of his infectious sense of humour and his willingness to bring joy to those around him.

“If there was ever a party, if there was a dance floor, he’d be the first one up, getting everyone involved,” Vicki recalls with a smile.

Raymond also had a talent for composing poems, which he would write in birthday cards for friends and family.

His thoughtful nature extended beyond his immediate family.

After Margaret’s death, Raymond continued to send birthday cards to friends and acquaintances, always including a personal poem that reflected his kind and generous nature.

Raymond had overcome health issues

Health-wise, Raymond had experienced health challenges in the past.

He survived two heart attacks, one in 1993 and another in 1998, the latter of which saw his wife Margaret heroically resuscitate him.

Though his health was generally stable in later years, his death on November 5, 2024, came as a surprise to many, including his family.

Raymond leaves behind his daughter, Vicki, and son-in-law Tam, as well as a host of friends and former colleagues who remember him for his warmth, his knowledge, and his unshakable reliability.

His funeral service takes place at Perth Crematorium on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 11.30 am.

Donations in Raymond’s memory are being gratefully received for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.