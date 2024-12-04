Brother’s touching tribute to Angus dad who died suddenly aged 36

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brother’s touching tribute to Angus dad who died suddenly aged 36

The brother of a talented Angus chef who died after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest has paid tribute to his older sibling.

By Poppy Watson
Christopher Fairweather (right) and his brother Gareth. Image: Gareth Fairweather
Christopher Fairweather (right) and his brother Gareth. Image: Gareth Fairweather

Christopher Fairweather was known as the “pop star” of the Asda night shifts in Dundee, where he worked throughout his twenties.

“He had the ears pierced. The hair was always done at the time. He just always tried to look good,” his younger brother Gareth recalls with a laugh.

“And he was known for his aftershaves. He would always smell nice. Really, he was a fanatic when it came to aftershave.

“People would go to him for advice about aftershaves and he always went into depth – he was dead strange that way.”

Chris died suddenly after heart stopped beating

Tragically, Christopher – Chris, to those who knew him – died at the age of 36 on Tuesday October 29.

The Angus dad passed away in hospital after his “generous” heart suddenly stopped beating.

Chris was born in Boston, England, on May 3 1988, before moving to Carnoustie.

His little brother Gareth came along four years later.

Chris was known for his sense of humour. Image: Gareth Fairweather

The pair grew into best friends, and, in later years, were often confused for one another.

“We were so alike. We spoke the same, looked very similar, pulled the same faces,” Gareth says.

“We always used to refer to each other as our ‘four-year-aparter twin.'”

Chris also shared a close bond with his late grandfather, Andrew Strachan ‘Dempster’.

Chris was a ‘father figure’ to younger brother

He and Gareth were close to their mum Susan. Chris stepped into the role of a father figure for his younger sibling.

“He was very protective,” Gareth says.

“He brought me up, he guided me through life and showed me right from wrong.”

Chris attended Barry Primary School and Carnoustie High School.

Chris was a ‘father figure’ to his little brother Gareth. Image:  Gareth Fairweather

Growing up, he took a keen interest in sports, including football.

As a teenager, his love of dance music saw him attend trance concerts across the country.

After leaving school he got a job at Morrisons in Arbroath, before joining the Carnoustie Golf Hotel.

Later, he worked at Asda in Dundee, where he made a “huge impression” on his colleagues, Gareth says.

He met many of his closest friends there.

Chris known as ‘a very funny guy’

Chris was known as a “very funny guy”.

“Everyone knew him as that,” Gareth says.

“He just had the best sense of humour.

“People would compare him to Robin Williams.”

His quick wit was just one of his many talents.

Chris was also a keen gamer, ranking number one in the world for Call of Duty in 2015 – one of his proudest achievements.

He loved bodybuilding too, and was always happy to share health and nutrition tips with his friends and family.

Chris and his long term partner and mother of his children, Cheryl Craig. Image: Gareth Fairweather

Chris underwent a career change in 2015 when he joined his brother as a chef at The Woodlands Hotel in Broughty Ferry.

They worked together for two years, always “incredibly in sync” with one another.

“We used to joke that we were telepathic,” Gareth says.

“I was always dead excited when we were on the rota together”.

And Chris’ passion for cooking only grew over time.

“One of his idols was Gordon Ramsay,” Gareth says.

“He went in depth with his cooking, and he was always trying to invent dishes.

“It was all about finesse.”

Chris was ‘amazing’ dad and step-dad

Chris became known for his carbonara dish – which he often made at the request of his partner Cheryl Craig, 35.

It was in 2016 that Chris “slipped into Cheryl’s inbox on Instagram”, Gareth says.

They quickly fell in love and Chris moved to Edinburgh to be with her.

He became a stepdad to Cheryl’s 13-year-old daughter, Ava.

And on Christmas Day, that same year, the couple welcomed their son Alexander, now six.

Cris with his stepdaughter Ava and son Alexander. Image: Gareth Fairweather

Gareth says: “He was a fantastic dad, and he was a great stepdad to Eva as well.

“He used to love taking them on days out.

“I’ve never seen a bond like it, between him and Alexander. They were so close.”

He was “an incredible uncle” to Gareth’s three daughters as well, aged four, 12 and 15.

“He spent a lot of time with them – they absolutely doted upon him.

“Any chance he got, he would see them and spend time with them.

“They just thought the world of him.”

Chris would split his time between the capital city and Monifieth, where his brother and mum live.

Highland Cathedral to be piped at Chris’ funeral

As per Chris’ wishes, he will be piped down to Highland Cathedral at his funeral.

The song, also played at his beloved grandfather Dempster’s funeral, meant a lot to him.

The ceremony will take place at Parkgrove Crematorium in Friockheim on Wednesday December 4.

Donations will be collected for the British Heart Foundation.

