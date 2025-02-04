George Tasker: Dundee business leader, Boys’ Brigade president and Scotland’s youngest chartered accountant dies at 94

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Obituaries

George Tasker: Dundee business leader, Boys’ Brigade president and Scotland’s youngest chartered accountant dies at 94

The respected Dundee accountant, linguist and church elder leaves behind a legacy of leadership, faith, and cultural contribution.

George Tasker. Image: Michael Connolly/DC Thomson Design Team
George Tasker. Image: Michael Connolly/DC Thomson Design Team
By Michael Alexander

George Leith Tasker, a distinguished figure in Dundee’s business and cultural landscape, and the youngest qualified chartered accountant in Scotland in 1957, has died at the age of 94.

Mr Tasker was a pivotal presence in his native Dundee, where his professional and public life left an enduring legacy.

He was also well known as a former Dundee Boys’ Brigade president.

Born on September 28, 1930, George was the third of four children of George and Margaret Tasker.

He demonstrated early academic brilliance, earning a scholarship to Dundee’s Morgan Academy.

A young George Tasker. Image: Michael Connolly

In 1947, he began training as an accountant with Norman J. Bird, the firm that later became Bird Simpson & Co.

Then in 1950, his outstanding academic performance saw him win a cash prize for achieving the highest exam marks in Scotland among prospective chartered accountants.

George Tasker served as Russian interpreter at height of Cold War

George’s journey to professional qualification was interrupted by National Service (1953-55), during which his aptitude for languages led to his selection for an elite programme at Cambridge University’s Joint Services School for Linguists.

He mastered Russian and served as an interpreter in the RAF.

His language skills remained sharp throughout his life, enabling him to converse fluently in Russian, French, and Spanish well into his later years.

In 1957, George achieved two significant milestones: qualifying as the youngest Chartered Accountant in Scotland and marrying Norma Croll, a gifted soprano he met through the Dundee Music Centre.

George Tasker on his wedding day with bride Norma Croll. Image: Michael Connolly.

Both shared a passion for music, with George proficient on the violin, piano, and organ.

His musical talent tempted him to consider becoming a professional musician.

His strong faith also led him to contemplate the Church of Scotland ministry.

However, he chose accountancy.

How did George Tasker’s career progress as a senior Dundee accountant?

George was initially a partner at Norman J. Bird & Co.

By 1979, he had risen to senior partner, by which time the firm had become Bird Simpson & Co. He held this role until his retirement in 1996.

His reputation for integrity and expertise earned him national recognition, including a seat on the Council of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS) from 1982 to 1988.

Beyond his professional life, George was deeply involved in Dundee’s civic and cultural fabric.

George Tasker with his wife Norma in latter years. Image : Michael Connolly.

He served as president of the Dundee Boys’ Brigade (1991-95) and was a longstanding elder at Logie and St John’s Cross Church.

His love of the arts was evident in his active support of musical initiatives, including sponsoring the National Youth Orchestra.

He and wife Norma became initial members when the Friends of the Black Watch Museum scheme was launched.

Family man who made significant contributions to education

George lectured part-time at Dundee University and was a governor of Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art.

His interests extended into the orchestral world, playing violin with the Dundee Orchestral Society and Perth Symphony Orchestra into his 80s.

Friendship was also central to George’s life.

He maintained bonds across various spheres, from National Service peers to Morgan Academy alumni and professional dining club for ICAS council members.

His adventurous spirit and openness to new cultures were shared with Norma, as the couple travelled to destinations like Russia, China, and Oberammergau, attending the renowned Passion Play.

George Tasker with grandson Brodie (now aged 20). Image: Michael Connolly.

At home, George was devoted to his family.

Over 67 years of marriage, he and Norma raised three daughters and doted on their four grandsons.

He was present for family milestones, from school events to weddings, and took joy in small gestures, like cooking breakfast when his daughters’ friends stayed for sleepovers.

George was known for his wit, humour – and rendition of The Proclaimers

For their 90th birthday celebrations, George and Norma hosted a family weekend at the Killiecrankie Hotel.

Each grandson received a Highland dress on their 18th birthday, which they have proudly worn to many special occasions, including family weddings.

George’s humour and zest for life left a lasting impression.

Known for his mischievous wit, he relished moments of light-hearted banter, whether at the Washington Café in Dundee or while watching episodes of Still Game.

A family favourite memory is George dancing to The Proclaimers’ 500 Miles in full Highland dress at a grandson’s wedding.

In 1988, George and Norma relocated to Pitroddie, Perthshire, embracing a quieter life surrounded by nature.

George indulged his passion for gardening and enjoyed walking his dogs, including his last companion, Louie, a rescue dog.

How will George Tasker be remembered?

George will be remembered as a man of integrity, generosity, and compassion.

His faith, family, and countless friendships were the foundation of a rich and fulfilling life.

George Tasker. Image: Michael Connolly.

He left an indelible mark on Dundee and beyond, inspiring all who knew him.

George is survived by his wife Norma, children Shelagh, Shiona and Ailsa, and grandchildren Christopher, John, Paul and Brodie.

He was also a respected father-in-law of Michael and James, brother, uncle and good friend to many.

More from Obituaries

Billy Pirie DFC
Wife's poignant tribute to Dundee FC legend Billy Pirie who has died
3
The Rev. Alec Strickland at Dairsie Parish Church when he retired in 2005. Image: DC Thomson.
The Rev Alec Strickland: Celebrating 'down-to-earth' Fife and Dundee minister who died aged 84
Former Harris Academy chemistry teacher John Martin has died aged 76. Image: Jean Martin
Former Dundee teacher and Tayport luminary John Martin remembered for lifelong dedication to education…
Jack Duncan has died aged 98. Image: Duncan family/DC Thomson design team
Dundee toy shop owner and Glenshee skiing pioneer Jack Duncan dies at 98
Former Ladybank landscape gardener Scott Fraser passed away last month at the age of 43.
Tribute to Scott Fraser: Former Ladybank landscape gardener and motorbike enthusiast dies at 43
Angus Roberts from Arbroath
Angus Roberts: Arbroath architect and courthouse project leader dies aged 87
Former Dundee coach business owner and Justice of the Peace Vera Joiner
Vera Joiner: Former Dundee mini coach business owner and Justice of the Peace dies…
Alex Brown played for Dundee United from 1958 to 1962. Image: Alex Brown
Dundee United’s promotion-winning goalkeeper, Alex Brown, dies at 87
Murray Thomson in his garden at Invergowrie. Image: Norman Watson
Murray Thomson: A celebration of a Dundee publishing pioneer
Enid Gauldie from Invergowrie has passed away at the age of 96.
Tribute to Enid Gauldie: Invergowrie writer, book-seller and historian dies at 96

Conversation