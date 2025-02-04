George Tasker: Dundee business leader, Boys’ Brigade president and Scotland’s youngest chartered accountant dies at 94

George Leith Tasker, a distinguished figure in Dundee’s business and cultural landscape, and the youngest qualified chartered accountant in Scotland in 1957, has died at the age of 94.

Mr Tasker was a pivotal presence in his native Dundee, where his professional and public life left an enduring legacy.

He was also well known as a former Dundee Boys’ Brigade president.

Born on September 28, 1930, George was the third of four children of George and Margaret Tasker.

He demonstrated early academic brilliance, earning a scholarship to Dundee’s Morgan Academy.

In 1947, he began training as an accountant with Norman J. Bird, the firm that later became Bird Simpson & Co.

Then in 1950, his outstanding academic performance saw him win a cash prize for achieving the highest exam marks in Scotland among prospective chartered accountants.

George Tasker served as Russian interpreter at height of Cold War

George’s journey to professional qualification was interrupted by National Service (1953-55), during which his aptitude for languages led to his selection for an elite programme at Cambridge University’s Joint Services School for Linguists.

He mastered Russian and served as an interpreter in the RAF.

His language skills remained sharp throughout his life, enabling him to converse fluently in Russian, French, and Spanish well into his later years.

In 1957, George achieved two significant milestones: qualifying as the youngest Chartered Accountant in Scotland and marrying Norma Croll, a gifted soprano he met through the Dundee Music Centre.

Both shared a passion for music, with George proficient on the violin, piano, and organ.

His musical talent tempted him to consider becoming a professional musician.

His strong faith also led him to contemplate the Church of Scotland ministry.

However, he chose accountancy.

How did George Tasker’s career progress as a senior Dundee accountant?

George was initially a partner at Norman J. Bird & Co.

By 1979, he had risen to senior partner, by which time the firm had become Bird Simpson & Co. He held this role until his retirement in 1996.

His reputation for integrity and expertise earned him national recognition, including a seat on the Council of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS) from 1982 to 1988.

Beyond his professional life, George was deeply involved in Dundee’s civic and cultural fabric.

He served as president of the Dundee Boys’ Brigade (1991-95) and was a longstanding elder at Logie and St John’s Cross Church.

His love of the arts was evident in his active support of musical initiatives, including sponsoring the National Youth Orchestra.

He and wife Norma became initial members when the Friends of the Black Watch Museum scheme was launched.

Family man who made significant contributions to education

George lectured part-time at Dundee University and was a governor of Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art.

His interests extended into the orchestral world, playing violin with the Dundee Orchestral Society and Perth Symphony Orchestra into his 80s.

Friendship was also central to George’s life.

He maintained bonds across various spheres, from National Service peers to Morgan Academy alumni and professional dining club for ICAS council members.

His adventurous spirit and openness to new cultures were shared with Norma, as the couple travelled to destinations like Russia, China, and Oberammergau, attending the renowned Passion Play.

At home, George was devoted to his family.

Over 67 years of marriage, he and Norma raised three daughters and doted on their four grandsons.

He was present for family milestones, from school events to weddings, and took joy in small gestures, like cooking breakfast when his daughters’ friends stayed for sleepovers.

George was known for his wit, humour – and rendition of The Proclaimers

For their 90th birthday celebrations, George and Norma hosted a family weekend at the Killiecrankie Hotel.

Each grandson received a Highland dress on their 18th birthday, which they have proudly worn to many special occasions, including family weddings.

George’s humour and zest for life left a lasting impression.

Known for his mischievous wit, he relished moments of light-hearted banter, whether at the Washington Café in Dundee or while watching episodes of Still Game.

A family favourite memory is George dancing to The Proclaimers’ 500 Miles in full Highland dress at a grandson’s wedding.

In 1988, George and Norma relocated to Pitroddie, Perthshire, embracing a quieter life surrounded by nature.

George indulged his passion for gardening and enjoyed walking his dogs, including his last companion, Louie, a rescue dog.

How will George Tasker be remembered?

George will be remembered as a man of integrity, generosity, and compassion.

His faith, family, and countless friendships were the foundation of a rich and fulfilling life.

He left an indelible mark on Dundee and beyond, inspiring all who knew him.

George is survived by his wife Norma, children Shelagh, Shiona and Ailsa, and grandchildren Christopher, John, Paul and Brodie.

He was also a respected father-in-law of Michael and James, brother, uncle and good friend to many.