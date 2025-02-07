Lundin Ladies Golf Club legend Helen Melville, who made history at House of Commons, dies at 87

A Fife woman who devoted more than 60 years to developing golf in the community has died aged 87.

Helen Melville, of Burntisland and formerly Lundin Links, made history by becoming the first recipient of a prestigious golfing award at the House of Commons in 2016.

The Lundin Ladies Golf Club stalwart is remembered for the energy, passion and initiative she applied within Scotland’s ladies’ golfing circles – particularly during the years when ladies’ golf was a real minority sport.

Born in the Greenkeepers Cottage at Dunkeld Golf Course, Perthshire, on July 13 1937, Helen (nee Low) was the youngest of a family of six.

Her father Tim Low was the Dunkeld greenkeeper and ran the bar and pro shop.

Helen’s earliest memories included being trundled round the greens in a grass box while her father worked.

She amused herself pestering the golfers and following them round the course. The golfers were known to have carried her around if she got tired.

When did Helen move to Fife?

Perhaps destined to become a golfer in this environment, Helen developed a real love for the game and played at a good level.

She started school in Dunkeld/Birnam before the family moved to Burntisland in Fife where she attended Burntisland Primary and Kirkcaldy High School.

The Low family were all keen golfers and in 1946 her dad made the decision to move to Burntisland where he became greenkeeper and club steward.

He considered there to be more opportunities for the family in Burntisland.

Two of the boys went on to have careers as greenkeepers and one, George Low, went on to turn professional.

When she finished school Helen worked in various office junior and secretarial positions.

When her parents moved to Lundin Golf Club (the men’s club) in 1956, she got a job at golf club manufacturers Nicolls of Leven.

Joining Lundin Ladies Golf Club

Helen met her husband John who was from Lower Largo.

He was also a keen golfer. They married in September 1960, and their mutual passion for the game followed them all their lives together. John sadly passed away in November 2019.

Helen joined Lundin Ladies Golf Club on May 25 1957 and served as a club captain and club secretary.

In the 1970s/80s, Helen worked as school secretary at Lundin Mill Primary School.

She encouraged many of the youngsters in the village to play golf.

The esteem in which she was held has been reflected in the warm tributes from the Lundin Links and Largo community following news of her passing.

One admirer said on Facebook: “Such a lovely lady – always had a chat and big smile.”

Another commented: “Helen had time for everyone. She will be sadly missed.”

Helen also played for Fife County Ladies Golf.

Why was Helen Melville honoured at the House of Commons?

In 2016 she was nominated by then North East Fife SNP MP Stephen Gethins for a House of Commons award which recognised her enormous contribution to golf.

She became the first recipient of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Golf’s Longstanding Achievement Award.

She also became an honorary member of the parliamentary organisation.

The award particularly recognised her role in the development of women’s and children’s golf.

At that time, she had been a member of Lundin Ladies Golf Club for 60 years and a club champion 11 times.

She had served over 40 years in all aspects of club, county and Scottish golf.

Helen said at the time: “I have been involved with golf ever since I went along to my first Lundin Ladies GC AGM aged 19 and ended up on the committee.

“I was also involved with Fife County Ladies Golfing Association as well as taking part in various Scottish Ladies Golf championships.

“Over the years I have made so many friends and seen so many people take up and love golf; that’s what it has been all about.

“I was delighted to receive honorary membership of the APPG on behalf of everyone at Lundin Ladies.”

What else did Helen Melville do for Lundin Ladies Golf Club?

As a club captain, Helen took responsibility for project managing an extension to the historic 1897 clubhouse.

She involved local companies in the project which resulted in a beautiful floor incorporating the Lundin Ladies’ club logo made by Nairn’s Linoleum, of Kirkcaldy.

As vice-captain she took a major role in planning and delivering events to commemorate the club’s centenary in 1991.

She also found time to serve on the committee of the Scottish Girls golf team.

Helen first became Lundin Ladies’ club champion in 1958 and continued to compete, winning the award for her 8th time in 1995 at 67 years old.

Although Helen played less in latter years, she proved invaluable in maintaining informal club archives.

Talented Scottish Country dancing teacher

Helen was also a talented dancer doing ballet and Highland dancing as a child.

She taught Scottish Country dancing up until her move back to Burntisland in 2022.

Golf, however, was always top of the agenda. She enjoyed watching golf on TV from around the world.

Helen’s friend Helen Melvin, who was also involved with Lundin Ladies’ Golf Club, said: “Helen was definitely an admirable lady and a very significant golfer within Scotland’s ladies’ golfing community.

Helen is predeceased by her husband John and daughter Fiona.

She was also a much-loved auntie and a good friend to many.