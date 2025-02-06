Thomas Wallace: Visionary founder of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn dies aged 84

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thomas Wallace: Visionary founder of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn dies aged 84

The Fife businessman, who helped transform Pettycur Bay into one of Scotland's largest holiday parks, is remembered for his hard work and dedication to family.

Thomas Wallace bought Pettycur Holiday Park in 1984
By Michael Alexander

Tribute has been paid to Fife businessman Thomas Wallace, the visionary force behind Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn, who has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully aged 84.

Fondly known as TW, Tommy, Tom, and Tam, Thomas laid the foundations of the business which has grown into one of the largest caravan and holiday parks of its kind in Scotland.

The business recently appeared on the BBC TV series Life on the Bay, as featured in The Courier.

Paying tribute to his father, son Tommy, 60, told The Courier: “He was just a very hardworking family man – that’s probably the best way to sum him up.

“He was always supportive of his family above everything else.”

Condolences have also been expressed from far and wide with staff and customers describing him as a “gentleman” and a “good man” who gained so much respect for his work ethic and character.

Who was Thomas Wallace?

Born in Kirkcaldy and raised in Kinglassie, Thomas dedicated his life to both his family and his business.

He was a devoted husband to Magdelene, a loving father to Alan and Tommy, and a proud grandfather and great-grandfather. He was also a cherished brother to Alex.

Thomas began his career in construction, working as a joiner and general foreman for Miller Construction, before establishing a transport business in Kinglassie.

His entrepreneurial spirit led him to the caravan industry over 50 years ago, founding T&M Caravan Transport, which later expanded to include his sons – a moment of great pride when he added “& Sons” to the company name.

Grandson Steven Wallace (second right) and Thomas Wallace (second left) with other members of the family and staff at Pettycur Bay in 2021.

In 1984, the Wallace family acquired Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, then a modest site with 170 caravans, a shop, and an office.

Under Thomas’ leadership, and working closely with his wife and sons, the park flourished into one of Scotland’s premier holiday destinations.

It now hosts over 600 caravans alongside a state-of-the-art leisure and entertainment complex and hotel.

A multi-generational family business

The Wallace family, spanning three generations, continues to manage the growing business, which also includes Kinghorn Harbour Holiday Park, Leven Beach Holiday Park, and the Old Manor Hotel at Lundin Links.

The family marked the park’s 40th anniversary last year, a milestone that Thomas took immense pride in.

Thomas Wallace (front right) in summer 2024, marking the 40th anniversary of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park with other members of the family. Image: Tommy Wallace.

Despite his success, Thomas remained grounded, never forgetting his humble beginnings.

He was deeply involved in the day-to-day operations of the park right up until the morning of his passing.

In a Courier interview in 2022, Thomas’ grandson Steven said fondly of his grandfather: “He often says the only time you’ll see him sitting down is when he’s in a box!”

His hands-on approach and larger-than-life personality made a lasting impact on staff and customers alike, who have shared countless anecdotes in tribute to him.

Family comforted by community support

The Wallace family has taken great comfort in the outpouring of condolences and support from friends, colleagues, and the wider community, recognising the profound influence he had on so many lives.

Thomas Wallace with his wife Magdalene. Image: Tommy Wallace.

Thomas is survived by his wife Magdalene and sons Alan and Tommy.

He was also a loving grandfather and great-grandfather, and a dear brother of Alex.

Thomas Wallace’s funeral service will be held on Friday February 14, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 1.30 pm.

The cortege will depart from Pettycur Bay at approximately 12.45 pm from Wallace View. Following the service, family and friends are invited to the Images Suite at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park.

For those unable to attend the crematorium, the service will be live-streamed in the Waterfront Lounge.

The complex will be closed from 12pm to 5pm to allow staff to pay their respects.

