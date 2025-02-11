Ed Cook BEM: RAF Leuchars crash investigator, former Cupar community councillor and St Andrews golfer dies at 83

Ed Cook BEM, a former Royal Air Force Warrant Officer known for his aircraft crash investigations at RAF Leuchars and his dedicated service to the Cupar community, has died aged 83.

The lifelong military man was involved in the investigation of major aircraft incidents.

These included the 1993 Hercules crash at Glen Loch, Blair Atholl, which killed all nine onboard.

The explosive ordnance specialist and Warrant Officer of the RAF Leuchars Armament Engineering Squadron played a critical role in the safe removal and disposal of explosive materials from crash sites.

His expertise and commitment earned him the British Empire Medal (BEM) in 1982 for services to the Royal Air Force.

Reflecting on his father’s legacy, his daughter Paula Pearson said: “My dad spent a lifetime in the RAF.

“He was military to the core and extremely knowledgeable about his field of expertise. He would be astounded that so many people remember him fondly.

“My dad would most certainly be raising a glass to all that have reached out to share their memories of him with me.”

Where did life begin for Ed Cook?

Ed Cook was born in Broomhouse, Edinburgh, on March 2 1941 to David and Nancy Cook.

He attended Boroughmuir School, where he excelled in football and became team captain.

At 15, he embarked on a distinguished 40-year career in the RAF as a Halton Apprentice Engineer.

He trained as an armourer and served in Scotland at RAF Leuchars and RAF Kinloss.

Ed also served in recruitment offices in Dundee and Glasgow.

His postings took him further afield to RAF bases across the UK and overseas, including Germany, Cyprus, Borneo, and Italy.

Ed bought his first house in Cupar in 1971 and sold his last house in Cupar in 2020 when he moved to Clayton.

Daughter Paula said: “He moved around for work but always maintained a home in Cupar.

“During our early years, my brother and I would stay in Cupar with our mum to give us a stable education whilst my dad travelled home at weekends or whenever he could to see us.”

Ed Cook worked in St Andrews golf

Ed became a well-respected figure in St Andrews golf circles.

After retiring from the RAF, he worked with St Andrews Links Trust.

The St Andrews Golf Club member played in the Dunhill Cup Pro Am in 1992 and was a familiar face at major golf tournaments.

His professionalism saw him marshal at the Open Championship and the Dunhill Cup, where he also managed radio communications.

His expertise was later sought at Royal Liverpool for the Open in 2006.

Ed served on Cupar Community Council.

Former Cupar Community Council chairperson Gina Logan said: “Ed was a valued member of Cupar and District Community Council for a number of years.

“He always wanted what was best for the town, and contributed in a very positive manner on all aspects of the town development.

“He was one of the strongest opponents to Cupar North.

“His keyboard playing was known throughout the town and many enjoyed the pleasure if listening to him. A gentleman in every way.”

Ed Cook loved hill walking

Ed’s adventurous spirit extended beyond the golf course and community halls.

A seasoned hillwalker and Munro bagger, he spent countless hours in the Scottish hills, often accompanied by his loyal dog, Hamish.

Having been involved with the mountain rescue team in Kinloss, he later became an instructor in outdoor leadership, guiding others through Scotland’s rugged landscapes.

Music and dancing also played a big part in Ed’s life.

He taught himself to play the keyboard, entertaining at retirement homes and community events, and was a popular member of several Scottish country dance groups.

Ed was married to Ann for 57 years until her passing in 2022.

He is survived by his children Paula and Stuart, his son-in-law Graham, daughter-in-law Jeni, granddaughters Anna and Mia, and his brother Bill.

Celebration of life

A celebration of Ed’s life is being held at Brewsterwells Crematorium, near St Andrews, on Tuesday February 11 at 10am, with all friends warmly invited.

Donations in his memory can be made to the RAF Benevolent Fund.