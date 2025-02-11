Ed Cook BEM: RAF Leuchars crash investigator, former Cupar community councillor and St Andrews golfer dies at 83

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Obituaries

Ed Cook BEM: RAF Leuchars crash investigator, former Cupar community councillor and St Andrews golfer dies at 83

Cupar man Ed was involved in major RAF crash investigations, worked for St Andrews Links Trust and volunteered at The Open and Dunhill golf tournaments.

Ed Cook has died aged 83. Image: Paula Pearson
Ed Cook has died aged 83. Image: Paula Pearson
By Michael Alexander

Ed Cook BEM, a former Royal Air Force Warrant Officer known for his aircraft crash investigations at RAF Leuchars and his dedicated service to the Cupar community, has died aged 83.

The lifelong military man was involved in the investigation of major aircraft incidents.

These included the 1993 Hercules crash at Glen Loch, Blair Atholl, which killed all nine onboard.

The explosive ordnance specialist and Warrant Officer of the RAF Leuchars Armament Engineering Squadron played a critical role in the safe removal and disposal of explosive materials from crash sites.

His expertise and commitment earned him the British Empire Medal (BEM) in 1982 for services to the Royal Air Force.

Ed Cook (right) with Air Chief Marshal, Sir Roger Palin, KCB, OBE, former senior Royal Air Force commander. Image: Paul Pearson

Reflecting on his father’s legacy, his daughter Paula Pearson said: “My dad spent a lifetime in the RAF.

“He was military to the core and extremely knowledgeable about his field of expertise. He would be astounded that so many people remember him fondly.

“My dad would most certainly be raising a glass to all that have reached out to share their memories of him with me.”

Where did life begin for Ed Cook?

Ed Cook was born in Broomhouse, Edinburgh, on March 2 1941 to David and Nancy Cook.

He attended Boroughmuir School, where he excelled in football and became team captain.

At 15, he embarked on a distinguished 40-year career in the RAF as a Halton Apprentice Engineer.

A young Ed Cook (right) with his mum and family. Image: Paula Pearson

He trained as an armourer and served in Scotland at RAF Leuchars and RAF Kinloss.

Ed also served in recruitment offices in Dundee and Glasgow.

His postings took him further afield to RAF bases across the UK and overseas, including Germany, Cyprus, Borneo, and Italy.

Ed Cook (right) with the Malaysian attache. Image: Paula Pearson.

Ed bought his first house in Cupar in 1971 and sold his last house in Cupar in 2020 when he moved to Clayton.

Daughter Paula said: “He moved around for work but always maintained a home in Cupar.

“During our early years, my brother and I would stay in Cupar with our mum to give us a stable education whilst my dad travelled home at weekends or whenever he could to see us.”

Ed Cook worked in St Andrews golf

Ed became a well-respected figure in St Andrews golf circles.

After retiring from the RAF, he worked with St Andrews Links Trust.

The St Andrews Golf Club member played in the Dunhill Cup Pro Am in 1992 and was a familiar face at major golf tournaments.

His professionalism saw him marshal at the Open Championship and the Dunhill Cup, where he also managed radio communications.

Ed Cook with BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood at the Open Championship. Image: Paula Pearson.

His expertise was later sought at Royal Liverpool for the Open in 2006.

Ed served on Cupar Community Council.

Former Cupar Community Council chairperson Gina Logan said: “Ed was a valued member of Cupar and District Community Council for a number of years.

“He always wanted what was best for the town, and contributed in a very positive manner on all aspects of the town development.

“He was one of the strongest opponents to Cupar North.

“His keyboard playing was known throughout the town and many enjoyed the pleasure if listening to him. A gentleman in every way.”

Ed Cook loved hill walking

Ed’s adventurous spirit extended beyond the golf course and community halls.

A seasoned hillwalker and Munro bagger, he spent countless hours in the Scottish hills, often accompanied by his loyal dog, Hamish.

Having been involved with the mountain rescue team in Kinloss, he later became an instructor in outdoor leadership, guiding others through Scotland’s rugged landscapes.

Ed Cook in the hills with his dog Hamish. Image: Paula Pearson

Music and dancing also played a big part in Ed’s life.

He taught himself to play the keyboard, entertaining at retirement homes and community events, and was a popular member of several Scottish country dance groups.

Ed was married to Ann for 57 years until her passing in 2022.

He is survived by his children Paula and Stuart, his son-in-law Graham, daughter-in-law Jeni, granddaughters Anna and Mia, and his brother Bill.

Celebration of life

A celebration of Ed’s life is being held at Brewsterwells Crematorium, near St Andrews, on Tuesday February 11 at 10am, with all friends warmly invited.

Donations in his memory can be made to the RAF Benevolent Fund.

More from Obituaries

Helen Melville. Image: Lundin Ladies Golf Club
Lundin Ladies Golf Club legend Helen Melville, who made history at House of Commons,…
Thomas Wallace bought Pettycur Holiday Park in 1984
Thomas Wallace: Visionary founder of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn dies aged 84
George Tasker. Image: Michael Connolly/DC Thomson Design Team
George Tasker: Dundee business leader, Boys' Brigade president and Scotland’s youngest chartered accountant dies…
Billy Pirie DFC
Wife's poignant tribute to Dundee FC legend Billy Pirie who has died
3
The Rev. Alec Strickland at Dairsie Parish Church when he retired in 2005. Image: DC Thomson.
The Rev Alec Strickland: Celebrating 'down-to-earth' Fife and Dundee minister who died aged 84
Former Harris Academy chemistry teacher John Martin has died aged 76. Image: Jean Martin
Former Dundee teacher and Tayport luminary John Martin remembered for lifelong dedication to education…
Jack Duncan has died aged 98. Image: Duncan family/DC Thomson design team
Dundee toy shop owner and Glenshee skiing pioneer Jack Duncan dies at 98
Former Ladybank landscape gardener Scott Fraser passed away last month at the age of 43.
Tribute to Scott Fraser: Former Ladybank landscape gardener and motorbike enthusiast dies at 43
Angus Roberts from Arbroath
Angus Roberts: Arbroath architect and courthouse project leader dies aged 87
Former Dundee coach business owner and Justice of the Peace Vera Joiner
Vera Joiner: Former Dundee mini coach business owner and Justice of the Peace dies…

Conversation