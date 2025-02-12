Kenneth Pritchard OBE: Former Dundee lawyer, Dundee High School FP and secretary of Law Society of Scotland dies at 91

Kenneth William Pritchard, OBE, a respected Dundee solicitor and former secretary of the Law Society of Scotland, has passed away at the age of 91.

Kenneth became just the society’s second secretary when he was appointed in 1976. He held the position for more than 20 years.

Leading tributes to Kenneth Pritchard, Law Society President Susan Murray recognised his extraordinary impact during a period of immense change for the legal profession.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kenneth Pritchard,” she said.

“During his career, Mr Pritchard made an enormous contribution not only to the Law Society, but also to the wider legal profession in Scotland, as both a solicitor and a part-time sheriff.

“The period from 1976 until 1997 was a time of profound change for Scotland’s legal sector.

“The makeup of the profession, how it was regulated and the public’s expectations of lawyers all changed significantly during the period of Mr Pritchard’s leadership.”

Who was Kenneth Pritchard?

Born on November 14, 1933, in London, Kenneth moved with his family to Newport on Tay, then Dundee, during his early childhood.

He was educated at Dundee High School, Fettes College, and went on to study law at St Andrews University, graduating in 1954.

Kenneth’s legal career began when he was apprenticed to John Ross & Company.

After qualifying, he volunteered for early call-up for National Service and served with the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders during the Suez Crisis.

Kenneth joined the family law firm J&J Scrimgeour after returning to Dundee in 1958. He married Gretta on October 18 1962.

He became a partner and later took over as senior partner in 1970 following the retirement of Catherine (Kitty) Scrimgeour.

His work with the firm was complemented by his leadership roles in the Faculty of Procurators and Solicitors, where he served as secretary and treasurer from 1960 to 1976.

Kenneth also contributed to various legal committees. These included the Sheriff Court Rules Committee and the Dunpark committee on reparation by the offender.

Kenneth Pritchard was an accomplished Dundee rugby player and sportsman

Kenneth played rugby for Dundee High School FP, captaining the first XV during the 1959/1960 season.

His commitment to his alma mater also saw him become president of the Old Boys Club in 1974/1975.

He played a key role in establishing an appeal fund to prevent the nationalisation of independent schools in the early 1970s.

Kenneth’s career took a significant turn in 1976 when he embarked upon a career change and was appointed secretary of the Law Society of Scotland.

At the time, the role was equivalent to the society’s chief executive officer.

During his 21 years in the role, he oversaw some of the most crucial reforms in the history of the profession, including the introduction of compulsory professional indemnity insurance and the passage of the Solicitors Scotland Act 1980.

Notably, he pioneered the creation of a centralised guarantee fund, which ensured that all law firms contributed to the fund, ultimately setting a global precedent.

His work in this area earned him invitations to speak at international bar associations.

When did Kenneth Pritchard retire from Law Society of Scotland?

Kenneth retired from his role at the Law Society in 1997, after which he served as a temporary and part-time sheriff until he reached the age of 70.

Despite stepping down from his official roles, Kenneth remained active in the legal and wider community.

Throughout his life, Kenneth was an avid golfer, holding memberships at Panmure Golf Club in Dundee, Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society, and the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers.

He also maintained a lifelong connection to the Isle of Arran, a place he cherished for its beauty and as a gathering point for family and friends.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gretta, children Ken, Gavin, and Katharine, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His family, along with the many colleagues, friends, and associates he worked with over the years, will remember him fondly for his commitment to the legal profession and his impact on the lives of those around him.

Kenneth’s funeral is taking place at the Lorimer Chapel, Warriston Crematorium, Edinburgh, at 12 noon, on Thursday February 13.