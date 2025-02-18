Graham Ritchie: Former Fife councillor and farmer dies aged 73

Graham David Ritchie, a former Fife councillor, farmer, and passionate fly fisherman, has passed away peacefully at Rosturk House, Cupar, just short of his 74th birthday.

A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and dedicated community figure, Graham first gained his Fife Council seat representing the Conservative Party in the Leven, Kennoway and Largo ward in a 2016 by-election.

He maintained his seat with an increased share of the vote in the 2017 election.

He thrived on meeting and helping his constituents and was heavily involved in the development of the Levenmouth rail link, whilst never shying away from difficult or challenging areas of his role.

Graham’s involvement in the social and cultural development of Fife included roles as vice chairperson of the Friends of Methil Heritage and director at Fife Cultural Trust.

He was also a director at River Leven Trust, director at the Levenmouth Whale Project and project member of Fife Educational Trust.

Graham Ritchie had a deep love of history

Graham’s role as curator at the Methil Heritage Centre enabled him to inspire others about the history of their local area.

He was instrumental in organising a visit to the centre by the former Duke of Edinburgh in 2011.

The former Duke of Edinburgh had previously put to bed a long standing “myth” that he regarded Methil as a “dump” having served in the area during the Second World War.

Graham’s interest in history was reflected in the subjects that he chose when undertaking evening study of the Combined Studies MA at the University of St Andrews in later life.

Life in farming and community education

In addition to these public roles, Graham was an avid farmer and countryman – producing beef cattle, sheep and poultry from Fleecefaulds farm outside Ceres.

This drew on the experience of his youth, when he gained an HND in agriculture, before working at Falla Farm and then at the Meat Marketing Board at Kirkliston.

During his time living in the Borders he was offered a youth social worker role, becoming a community education officer.

He worked to engage young people in their local culture, environment and to develop their confidence and work skills.

Where did life begin for Graham Ritchie?

Born in Edinburgh in 1951, Graham was the second son to David Ritchie and Janet Winifred Ritchie (nee Evans), and grew up with older brother, Bruce.

David was a mechanical engineer, and his company supplied steel to the construction of the Forth Road Bridge.

Throughout Graham’s life he loved all country pursuits.

But his passion was always fishing, being an excellent fly fisher and holding the school record for the largest salmon caught on the Tweed.

He regularly fished for salmon on the Tay until his declining health stopped play.

He also enjoyed following his favourite football team, Rangers, and always followed the fortunes of the Scottish Rugby team.

Graham Ritchie treasured his family

Graham is survived by his wife Helen, his son David and step-sons Colin and Simon.

He is also survived by his treasured grandchildren Rowan, Freddie, Olivia, Fraser and Albert.

He enjoyed sharing his love of the countryside with them.

He will be missed by all those that he worked with, supported, encouraged and inspired.