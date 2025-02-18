Graham Ritchie: Former Fife councillor and farmer dies aged 73

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graham Ritchie: Former Fife councillor and farmer dies aged 73

The former curator of Methil Heritage Centre was heavily involved in the development of the Levenmouth rail link.

Graham Ritchie has died aged 73. Image: James Glen
Graham Ritchie has died aged 73. Image: James Glen
By Michael Alexander

Graham David Ritchie, a former Fife councillor, farmer, and passionate fly fisherman, has passed away peacefully at Rosturk House, Cupar, just short of his 74th birthday.

A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and dedicated community figure, Graham first gained his Fife Council seat representing the Conservative Party in the Leven, Kennoway and Largo ward in a 2016 by-election.

He maintained his seat with an increased share of the vote in the 2017 election.

He thrived on meeting and helping his constituents and was heavily involved in the development of the Levenmouth rail link, whilst never shying away from difficult or challenging areas of his role.

Graham Ritchie with a prize catch on the Tay. Image: Colin Bowers

Graham’s involvement in the social and cultural development of Fife included roles as vice chairperson of the Friends of Methil Heritage and director at Fife Cultural Trust.

He was also a director at River Leven Trust, director at the Levenmouth Whale Project and project member of Fife Educational Trust.

Graham Ritchie had a deep love of history

Graham’s role as curator at the Methil Heritage Centre enabled him to inspire others about the history of their local area.

He was instrumental in organising a visit to the centre by the former Duke of Edinburgh in 2011.

Graham Ritchie (right) helped organised a visit by the former Duke of Edinburgh to Methil Heritage Centre in 2011. Image: Colin Bowers.

The former Duke of Edinburgh had previously put to bed a long standing “myth” that he regarded Methil as a “dump” having served in the area during the Second World War.

Graham’s interest in history was reflected in the subjects that he chose when undertaking evening study of the Combined Studies MA at the University of St Andrews in later life.

Life in farming and community education

In addition to these public roles, Graham was an avid farmer and countryman –  producing beef cattle, sheep and poultry from Fleecefaulds farm outside Ceres.

This drew on the experience of his youth, when he gained an HND in agriculture, before working at Falla Farm and then at the Meat Marketing Board at Kirkliston.

Graham Ritchie undertaking a building project on the farm. Image: Colin Bowers

During his time living in the Borders he was offered a youth social worker role, becoming a community education officer.

Graham Ritchie checking out the progress of harvest on his farm. Image: Colin Bowers

He worked to engage young people in their local culture, environment and to develop their confidence and work skills.

Where did life begin for Graham Ritchie?

Born in Edinburgh in 1951, Graham was the second son to David Ritchie and Janet Winifred Ritchie (nee Evans), and grew up with older brother, Bruce.

David was a mechanical engineer, and his company supplied steel to the construction of the Forth Road Bridge.

A very young Graham Ritchie. Image: Colin Bowers

Throughout Graham’s life he loved all country pursuits.

But his passion was always fishing, being an excellent fly fisher and holding the school record for the largest salmon caught on the Tweed.

He regularly fished for salmon on the Tay until his declining health stopped play.

A younger Graham Ritchie with his mother. Image: Colin Bowers

He also enjoyed following his favourite football team, Rangers, and always followed the fortunes of the Scottish Rugby team.

Graham Ritchie treasured his family

Graham is survived by his wife Helen, his son David and step-sons Colin and Simon.

He is also survived by his treasured grandchildren Rowan, Freddie, Olivia, Fraser and Albert.

Graham Ritchie with his wife Helen celebrating a birthday with Colin, Simon, Simon’s wife Sally and grandchildren Olivia and Fraser. Image: Colin Bowers

He enjoyed sharing his love of the countryside with them.

He will be missed by all those that he worked with, supported, encouraged and inspired.

