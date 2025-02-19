Aberfeldy teacher Sheila McIntyre remembered for dedication and kindness as she dies aged 85

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberfeldy teacher Sheila McIntyre remembered for dedication and kindness as she dies aged 85

The retired Breadalbane Academy primary school teacher and hillwalker was a valued member of the Aberfeldy community, known to generations of former pupils.

Former Aberfeldy teacher Sheila McIntyre. Image: McIntyre family
By Michael Alexander

Tributes have been paid to Sheila Elizabeth McIntyre, a retired primary school teacher of Breadalbane Academy, Aberfeldy, who has passed away aged 85.

A dedicated educator, an avid hill walker, and a cherished member of her community, Miss McIntyre leaves behind a legacy of kindness, intelligence, and unwavering dedication to those she taught and loved.

Sheila was born on September 25, 1939, in Rannoch, just three weeks after the outbreak of the Second World War.

Raised in the quiet safety of the Scottish Highlands, she was the only child of Donald, known as Kelly, a forester on a local estate, and Catherine, always called Rena, who worked in the estate’s big house.

Sheila McIntyre grew up around her beloved Loch Rannoch and Schiehallion.

Their home at West Lodge became a much-loved place for family gatherings.

It instilled in Sheila a deep appreciation for the natural beauty of her surroundings.

Sheila McIntyre was educated at the Aberfeldy school where she’d later teach

Educated at Breadalbane Academy, the very institution where she would later shape young minds as a teacher, Sheila’s passion for learning was evident from an early age.

In her second year as a pupil, she wrote a poem that was published in the school magazine, Loch Rannoch, a sign of her creative spirit.

Following her secondary education, she travelled by train from Rannoch Moor to Glasgow to attend teacher training college. It was a vocation that would define her life.

Breadalbane Academy Primary children enjoying themselves at a lunchtime break in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Miss McIntyre was a beloved and highly respected teacher, dedicating her career to Breadalbane Academy’s primary school, where she taught generations of pupils, particularly in primary seven.

She had an uncanny ability to remember the names of former students, long after they had left her classroom, a testament to her deep care and commitment to their education and well-being.

What did Sheila McIntyre enjoy doing outside of the classroom?

Beyond the classroom, Sheila was a keen hillwalker, with an intimate knowledge of the mountains that surrounded her beloved homeland.

She was particularly drawn to Schiehallion, a peak she climbed countless times, and she had trekked every hill in Rannoch.

She was also a proficient fly fisher woman.

Her love of Scotland’s landscapes was matched by her appreciation of music, spending a decade playing piano for the Dunkeld and District Strathspey and Reel Society.

Sheila McIntyre loved fly fishing. Image: Kris Miller/DCT Media.

She also participated in amateur dramatics, including Gilbert and Sullivan performances, further demonstrating her artistic flair.

Sheila never married, a path not uncommon for women of her generation who devoted themselves to teaching.

In many ways, her students were like her extended family, and her influence on their lives was profound.

She was known for her kindness, intelligence, and sense of humour, qualities that endeared her to colleagues, friends, and the wider community of Aberfeldy.

When did Sheila McIntyre move to live in Aberfeldy?

Following the passing of her father in 1966, Sheila moved to Aberfeldy with her mother, Rena, first to a small home before settling in Moness Crescent, where she cared for Rena until her mother’s death in 1992.

Later, she relocated to Rannoch Road, where she could gaze westward toward the hills she adored.

A self-sufficient and active woman, she grew her own produce and meticulously recorded her gardening efforts each year.

The Birks of Aberfeldy.

Family say that if they were summing her up, it would just be a multitude of pleasures – kind, loving, loyal daughter, cousin, godmother, and friend.

“She was just such a kind lady,” one relative said.

“She was always very proper in her appearance and had a wonderful sense of humour.”

Sheila was impacted by Alzheimer’s – but remained loved and respected in Aberfeldy

Sadly, in later years, Sheila suffered from Alzheimer’s, a cruel illness that gradually took from her the memories and connections she so treasured.

Despite this, she remained a much-loved and respected figure in Aberfeldy, where the community held her in the highest esteem.

News of her passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes.

On a local community page, former colleagues and pupils shared their memories.

The modern day Breadalbane Academy campus.

Margaret Simon wrote: “Sheila was a great teacher, colleague, and babysitter! Condolences to her family.”

Muriel Murdoch added: “Fondest memories of Sheila… we taught together for a number of years. She was kind, considerate, and just a special lady, with a twinkle in her eye.”

Lynne Wallace simply stated: “‘Miss McIntyre’ was a lovely, gentle teacher.”

Sheila passed away peacefully at Balhousie Care Home in Pitlochry on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

A funeral service took at Perth Crematorium on Thursday February 6.

