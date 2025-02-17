Tributes to Ross Vettraino: Veteran Fife councillor and ‘consummate gentleman’ dies aged 85

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes to Ross Vettraino: Veteran Fife councillor and ‘consummate gentleman’ dies aged 85

The former head of environmental services at North East Fife District Council had been SNP councillor for Glenrothes Central and Thornton since 2007.

Councillor Ross Vettraino in 2016. Image: DC Thomson
Councillor Ross Vettraino in 2016. Image: DC Thomson
By Michael Alexander

Tributes are being paid to veteran SNP Fife councillor Ross Vettraino OBE, who has died aged 85.

Born in May 1939, Ross was head of environmental services at North East Fife District Council. He retired at local government reorganisation in 1996.

He went on to become an SNP Fife councillor for Glenrothes Central and Thornton, and one of the senior figures at Fife House.

He was first elected in 2007 and was returned by his constituents in 2012, 2017 and 2022.

Ross Vettraino on Fife Counciil election day in 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Originally from Levenmouth, his professional background saw him become the SNP’s lead councillor for environmental services.

Tributes from across Fife politics

Tributes have been led by Fife Council SNP group leader Craig Walker who described his friend and colleague as the “consummate gentleman, ever courteous and thoughtful”. He was also admired for his “fierce” intellect.

Mr Walker said: “Even though we knew he was ill somehow you always thought he would make it – because that’s what Ross always did. He would make it.

“He would be there regardless of the issue. He would always be there doing his best to help his family, his community, his friends, his SNP colleagues and much more.

“Ross was a constant reassuring presence for all us and its hard to accept that will no longer be the case.”

Councillor Ross Vettraino outside Pitteuchar Library in Glenrothes in 2016. Image: DC Thomson.

A keen runner and motorcyclist, Ross Vettraino was awarded an OBE in 1990 for services to environmental health and was shortlisted for LGiU Councillor of the Year in 2023.

Mr Walker said that he had learned so much from Ross on his own political journey.

He had been grateful for his patience, for his advice and for his wise counsel.

Ross Vettraino ‘always wanted Fife Council to be the best that it could be’

“He was as hard working a councillor as there is even to the extent of having his phone and laptop in hospital with him in his final days still working to help his ward residents in Glenrothes Central and Thornton,” he said.

“His ward and community meant so much to him and I know a great deal of the community reciprocated that to him.

“Ross always wanted Fife Council to be the best that it could be for the residents of Fife.

“He would challenge, and make no apology for it, council officers where he felt the council could and must do better.

Councillor Ross Vettraino in 2019.

“He was well respected not only in our group, where he was loved and admired as well, but right across the political divide in the Fife House chamber. That is a mark of the way he conducted himself.”

Ross Vettraino was a key supporter of Levenmouth rail link

SNP Fife councillor John Beare described Ross as a “shining example of how to be an effective public servant”.

Mr Beare said: “His challenging of colleagues, officers or existing policy was relentless in striving for a better Fife and Scotland.

“He was the one who led in committee that the Levenmouth rail link be the number one transportation priority for Fife, and was delighted he got to see that transformational project fulfilled.”

Councillor John Beare (left) and Councillor Ross Vettraino campaigning for A92 safety measures in 2016. Image: DC Thomson.

Peter Grant, former SNP leader at Fife Council, who went on to become MP for Glenrothes, added: “I greatly valued his advice and support.

“Ross was a man who put great value on the ideas of duty and loyalty.

“He would argue his case but once we had reached a decision he did everything he could to make it work.

“He didn’t hold back if he knew he was being flannelled. He led from the front in transforming Fife’s waste management service, spearheading a massive increase in recycling.”

Passionate advocate for environment

Cupar SNP councillor Stefan Hoggan said the party had lost “a talented, dedicated friend and colleague who was “a strong voice for his constituents and a wise and helpful word was always available for his fellow councillors when required.”

Fife Council Labour administration leader David Ross also paid tribute.

He said: “I had the privilege of working alongside Ross for many years.

Councillor Ross Vettraino (seated in cab) with Fife Council employees Sam Scofield, Cliff Mitchell and Robert Anderson in 2021.

“He was a passionate advocate for the environment and worked tirelessly for his constituents.

“He was respected across the council and his presence will be sorely missed.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Tributes also came from Neale Hanvey, former councillor and Alba MP for Kirkcaldy who described Mr Vettraino as “an outstanding representative for his constituents, a tremendous colleague and one of the hardest working members of the Fife SNP group.”

