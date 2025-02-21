Tribute to Stewart MacLeod: Perth retired civil engineer dies at 86

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tribute to Stewart MacLeod: Perth retired civil engineer dies at 86

Stewart had an enduring affection for the Fair City which was reflected in the many roles he played in a range of organisations including the North Church, The Kincarrathie Trust and Blythswood Care charity.

By Debbie Clarke

Tribute has been paid to Perth retired civil engineer Stewart MacLeod who has died at the age of 86.

Stewart was born in Glasgow in 1939.

He was one of four sons of respected minister and Free Church moderator Rev Alexander MacLeod and his wife Agnes.

After completing his education in Glasgow, Stewart accompanied his parents to Nairn, where he embarked on a career in civil engineering with Inverness County Council.

During his training, he moved to Baptie, Shaw and Morton, working on the construction of The Turret Dam at Crieff.

It was whilst working in Crieff that Stewart met his future wife Margaret Copland.

In 1962 they were married in the town’s St Michael’s Church.

And together, they had two children, son Kerry, and daughter Heather.

Stewart completed his civil engineering training in 1965.

He went on to be employed by several civil engineering contractors, including Duncan Logan, Balfour Beatty, I and H Brown and Shellabear Price.

Working on many engineering projects

During his working life, Stewart was involved with many major engineering projects and took pride in producing quality workmanship.

These included the construction of the dam at Backwater Reservoir, Glenisla, and sections of the M73.

In Perth, he was involved with upgrading two sections of the A85 Perth-Dundee road and creating the Barnhill Interchange.

Before being tasked with establishing a Perth regional office for Morrison Construction in 1978, Stewart had spells in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

He was to play an influential role in the company’s emergence as one of the UK’s foremost construction firms, rising to a position on the main board.

In Perth, he recruited several local engineers who benefitted from his leadership.

Following promotion in 1982, he and the family moved to Inverness.

And in his role as construction director, Stewart was proud to supervise the challenging completion of the iconic Kylesku Bridge in Sutherland.

He also played a major role in another famous Highlands project, the Dornoch Bridge, which opened in 1991.

During these years, Stewart fostered the successful careers of several young engineers, many of whom remained lifelong friends.

Returning to Perth in 1984, he continued to work for Morrison Construction Group, as corporate affairs director at their Edinburgh headquarters.

In 1992, Stewart suffered a heart attack and worked part-time, taking responsibility for establishing and promoting the group’s Corporate Community Involvement Strategy.

In 1998 he formally retired but was retained as a consultant until 2004.

Stewart’s voluntary commitments

Stewart was privileged to serve as a trustee of The Gannochy Trust.

And he chaired The Kincarrathie Trust for nine years until 2021.

His voluntary commitments included many years as a trustee of Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust.

This reflected his passion for the countryside and a lifelong interest in trees.

Following the loss of an iconic Wellingtonia giant redwood in the grounds of Balhousie Castle, he was instrumental in sourcing a replacement, which is still thriving.

A member of The Society of High Constables of the City of Perth, Stewart was honoured to be appointed Moderator from 2009 to 2011.

During his younger years, Stewart enjoyed sport.

He was a keen tennis and rugby player, playing locally for Perthshire Rugby Club.

He later went on to enjoy many years as a curler.

His Christian faith shaped the man he was, providing his moral compass and the virtues of honesty, integrity and decency.

For many decades he was a member of the North Church, serving as an elder, assistant session clerk, and for 12 years, as session clerk.

Setting up Blytheswood Care charity

He and his wife Margaret were also instrumental in the establishment of the Blythswood Care charity in the Fair City.

And they were long-time supporters of the Scottish Bible Society.

Family was everything to Stewart.

He was devoted to his wife Margaret, their children and spouses and six grandchildren.

In recent years, Stewart bravely bore the effects of Vascular Parkinsonism, determined to make the most of life.

In late January, however, he developed pneumonia.

And on February 3 he died peacefully at Perth Royal Infirmary.

Hundreds of family members, friends and ex-colleagues attended his funeral at Perth’s North Church on February 13.

