Colin Mayall: Renowned Crieff historian, genealogist and rugby club stalwart dies at 83

Colin Mayall, a beloved resident of Crieff and a cornerstone of the local community, has passed away peacefully at Dalnaglar Nursing Home aged 83.

Colin was a well-known local historian, genealogist, and dedicated advocate for preserving the history and heritage of Strathearn.

The past president of Crieff & Strathearn Rugby Club is remembered as a “great club man and supporter” who helped the club prosper.

Born in Elderslie on June 9 1941 to Edward and Mary Mayall, Colin grew up as an only child in Glasgow, where he attended Hutchesons Grammar School.

There, he distinguished himself both academically and as a member of the rugby first XV.

His academic pursuits led him to Glasgow College, where he studied quantity surveying.

It was the launch of a career that would take him across Scotland and beyond.

Colin Mayall got married – then survived the Iranian revolution

In 1965, Colin married Elizabeth, beginning a partnership that would span nearly six decades.

Together they welcomed three children: Richard (1966), Nic (1968), and Elise (1974).

The family made their homes in Kilmacolm and Lanarkshire before embarking on an international adventure to Tehran in 1976. There, Colin worked for a major American corporation.

Their time in Iran came to a dramatic end during the early days of the Iranian revolution.

While his family returned to Scotland, Colin remained behind temporarily.

There, he survived a harrowing experience at the Tehran Hilton Hotel where bullets flew past the guests’ heads.

This brush with history became one of many colourful stories in his repertoire.

When did Colin Mayall settle in Crieff?

In 1977, the Mayall family settled in Crieff which would become Colin’s beloved home for the remainder of his life.

There, he established a successful estate agency practice, which he ran until his retirement around 2000.

This new chapter allowed him to fully pursue his numerous passions and contribute significantly to community life.

Colin was a dedicated local historian, authoring several books about the people and places of Strathearn and delivering engaging talks to local groups.

His deep love for genealogy led him to trace his own family tree back to the late 1600s.

He spent countless happy hours researching at Register House in Edinburgh.

This passion evolved into a service to others. He took on individual commissions to trace family trees and ran popular genealogy classes for local residents.

During his retirement and working part time at the local post office, he was known for turning routine transactions into impromptu genealogy sessions.

Those popping in for a first class stamp were more than likely to leave in the knowledge that they were Robert the Bruce’s fifth cousin twice removed!

What contributions did Colin Mayall make to the Crieff community?

His contributions to local heritage will live on through the Colin Mayall Collection at the new Crieff & Strathearn Museum, which opened in May 2024.

It comprises his extensive collection of local books, antiquities, and old postcards.

Crieff and Strathearn Museum said: “He will be sorely missed”.

Colin Mayall was also instrumental in highlighting the neglected condition of Old St Michael’s hall and grounds and inspired those who eventually established the Friends group.

Over time, the hall was secured and the grounds were improved.

Without Colin’s initial campaign raising awareness of the issue, this would not have happened.

Even as his health declined, Colin was always interested in developments.

Old St Michael’s Hall & Grounds said that through Colin’s passion for local history and his strong desire to see Strathearn thrive, many people in the area are the better for the body of works which he produced.

“He inspired within us a respect for our built and natural landscape, our rich local history and our shared local culture,” a spokesperson said.

“Colin’s legacy of work will be drawn upon for generations to come.”

When Colin set up a blog about Strathearn’s local heritage in early 2013, it became a surprise internet hit drawing more than 10,000 hits from all over the world in the first 11 months.

Colin Mayall was a past president of Crieff & Strathearn Rugby Club

Rugby remained a lifelong passion, despite a back injury cutting short his playing career.

As a past president of Crieff & Strathearn Rugby Club, he worked alongside his close friend Robin McNeil to establish the annual Crieff rugby sevens tournament.

His rugby reports for the Strathearn Herald were celebrated for their erudite prose, reminiscent of the legendary Bill McLaren’s style.

Crieff & Strathearn Rugby Club said it was “deeply sorry” to hear about the loss of their lifetime member.

His “great efforts” throughout the years had helped Crieff stay a strong and prosperous club.

Vice president David Lyle said: “Colin was great club man and supporter”.

A minutes silence was held before a recent club fixture.

Colin Mayall was a pub quiz champion – but there was also family heartache

Colin was also a keen quizzer, being part of the Pretoria Bar quiz team that won several Strathearn Quiz league cups in the late 1990s and, for a number of years, he set the quiz league questions.

This epitomised Colin – a man of interesting facts and a collector of little nuggets of information.

In retirement, Colin and Elizabeth, once their offspring had flown the nest, rather than opting for a relaxing life, instead chose long term fostering.

As a result of this, they welcomed another daughter, Jasmine, to the family who they subsequently adopted.

Colin’s life was happy and fulfilled but there was sadness and heartache in losing his eldest son, Richard, who died in 1989 and his beloved wife, Elizabeth, to cancer in 2020.

How will Colin Mayall be remembered?

Colin will be remembered for his gregarious nature and his genuine interest in others.

He had an extraordinary ability to engage with anyone who crossed his path, making friends easily and turning strangers into acquaintances with his warm conversation and ready smile.

His legacy lives on through his historical writings, the Colin Mayall Collection, and the countless lives he touched through his genealogical work and community involvement.

Colin, who was a proud grandfather, is survived by his children Nic, Elise and Jasmine.

He is predeceased by his wife Liz and son Richard.

A funeral service takes place at Comrie Parish Church on Friday February 28 at 11am.