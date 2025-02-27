Alice Wheeler: North East Fife community midwife who delivered hundreds of babies, dies aged 79

Fife woman Alice Wheeler, who delivered hundreds of babies throughout the region during her career as a community midwife, has died peacefully aged 79 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Cowdenbeath-raised Alice, who lived in Cupar, is remembered by colleagues as a dedicated midwife who “always provided the very best of care, always given over and above the call of duty”.

She is described as having “a huge kind heart” who “always put her patients first”.

Many families have fond memories of Alice’s kindness and skill, with mothers often stopping her in the street years later to express their gratitude.

Alice’s nephew and next of kin Philip Shepherd told The Courier: “Alice was a dedicated midwife who worked at Craigtoun Park Maternity (near St Andrews) and then Forth Park (in Kirkcaldy).

“She then worked for several years as a senior community midwife in North East Fife.

“She also worked in various other hospitals throughout Fife.

“Her late husband Mike was also a dedicated mental health nurse and retired as a university lecturer in nursing studies at Dundee University.

“They both devoted their lives to the service of others. The family are very proud of them.”

How did Alice Wheeler go from wages clerk to dedicated nurse and midwife?

Alice (Shepherd) Wheeler was born in Edinburgh in 1945.

Her parents Archie and Alice Shepherd lived in Cowdenbeath where Archie worked as a coalminer.

She had three older siblings – and she came as a surprise to the family as Alice’s mother was 47 years old when she was born.

Alice attended Foulford Primary School and then Moss-Side Secondary Girls School in Cowdenbeath.

On leaving school, Alice was employed as a wages clerk with the National Coal Board based at the Cowdenbeath Workshops.

She was only 5’2” and despite her size and age was responsible for delivering the weekly wages to the various pits in the area carrying large sums of cash on the bus.

In 1962, the family moved to Crewkerne in Somerset, England.

There, Alice was employed by a local business Van Huesen – again as a wages clerk until 1971.

That same year, Alice returned alone to Scotland to fulfil her dream of training to be a nurse.

She attended Fife College of Nursing where she qualified.

She commenced her nursing career as a staff nurse in the Urology Department at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

What happened when Alice met mental health nurse Mike Wheeler?

It was during this period that she met Mike Wheeler who had recently qualified as a mental health nurse at Stratheden Hospital, near Cupar.

The couple fell in love and went on to have a long and happy marriage.

Whilst they were courting, Alice lived in the nurses’ home and Mike, who was not allowed inside, would climb up the fire escape to meet Alice to give her a goodnight kiss.

In 1975 Alice decided to retrain as a midwife.

She worked at Forth Park Maternity Hospital in Kirkcaldy for the next 13 years initially as a staff midwife and then as a charge nurse.

During her period as charge nurse she would often be in the highly responsible position of nursing officer, effectively in charge of the hospital.

Alice worked on night shift during this period.

Alice’s husband Mike, meanwhile, was very successful in his own career path gaining a Masters degree.

He ultimately became a lecturer in nursing studies at Fife Nursing College and Dundee University.

Both dedicated their lives to the service of others.

What did Alice enjoy about being North East Fife community midwife?

In 1989, Alice became a community midwife in North East Fife.

She worked in this role for the next 16 years until her retirement in 2005.

Alice particularly loved this job. She became a very well known character throughout North East Fife but particularly in her home town of Cupar.

She covered a large urban and rural area, often in poor weather conditions.

Alice spoke of having to be towed out of heavy snow by local farmers when attending rural births during the night.

She was proud to have delivered hundreds of babies over the years in the area and would be constantly approached in the street by grateful mothers who had benefitted from Alice’s expertise and kindness during their delivery.

What did Alice do after she retired?

After she retired, Alice enjoyed spending time with her family and also had a very active social life meeting regularly with a close group of friends.

She enjoyed travelling abroad with her husband to Cyprus, Italy, America and Canada and closer to home would regularly visit Oban.

Alice enrolled in various night school classes and was very talented at various crafts including pottery, stained glass and crocheting.

When Alice’s husband Mike sadly died suddenly in 2022, she continued to live her life with a positive outlook.

However, she became ill with terminal cancer and during 2024 spent several months in Ninewells Hospital before moving into Pitreavie Castle Care Home in Dunfermline.

There, she spent the last few months of her life surrounded by her close family and friends.

She passed away peacefully on February 6.

Her family describe her as a much missed auntie and sister in law who will be remembered as a friend to many.

A funeral service was held at Brewsterwells Crematorium, Largoward, on Wednesday February 26.