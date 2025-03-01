Penny Uprichard: A ‘force of nature’ who took her fight to preserve St Andrews to the Supreme Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Obituaries

Penny Uprichard: A ‘force of nature’ who took her fight to preserve St Andrews to the Supreme Court

Miss Uprichard died at home in St Andrews on February 9 aged 87.

Penny Uprichard with St Andrews in the background
Penny Uprichard, pictured in 2013, with her beloved home town of St Andrews in the background. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Penny Uprichard was a “force of nature” who took Fife Council to the Supreme Court to protect her beloved St Andrews.

She died peacefully in her home in the Fife town on February 9, aged 87.

Ultimately, Miss Penelope Uprichard lost her four year legal battle which cost her almost £200,000.

But during the subsequent decade she continued to campaign to preserve the historic character of the town she had called home since childhood.

Penny’s family moved to St Andrews from Northern Ireland when she was seven years old.

Hepburn Hall was built for Penny’s grandparents in 1913. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

They joined her grandparents David and Janet McCaw, who had built their home, now known as Hepburn Hall, in Hepburn Gardens.

Her mother Grace, who worked in a flower shop in the town, later built Little Ridge nearby.

Penny was sent south for school and took a secretarial course in the 1950s.

She worked for a few years for a firm of solicitors in London before emigrating briefly to Canada.

On her return to the capital she began working at Great Ormond Street Hospital. She looked after public relations and fundraising there for 23 years until her retirement.

Back home to St Andrews

In retirement she returned to St Andrews and to Little Ridge.

And she played a pivotal role in trying to prevent what she saw as overdevelopment and overcrowding of the town.

Penny was horrified by a 20-year-vision for St Andrews published by Fife Council.

The 2006 Fife Structure Plan set the scene for construction of at least 1,000 new houses, business and science parks and a distributor road to the west of the town.

She launched an audacious legal challenge to the planning blueprint.

It was twice rejected by Scottish judges in the Court of Session.

Undeterred, she took her case to the UK Supreme Court in London in 2013.

Penny took her case to the Supreme Court in Westminster. Image: stock.

But ultimately she lost and was left with legal bills of almost £200,000.

And the St Andrews West expansion went ahead.

Afterwards she told The Courier the decision meant St Andrews would likely be “overwhelmed by development”.

She said: “To be unable to challenge decisions, except by risking enormous amounts of money, is not democracy.”

Miss Uprichard told the Daily Mail at the time that having children and no mortgage had enabled her to take such action.

Penny during her legal action, looking through some of the mountain of paperwork she had built up. Image: DC Thomson.

Friend and former planning convener of St Andrews Preservation Trust, David Middleton, described Penny as “a force of nature”.

He said: “She was a tenacious defender of the historic town where she spent her later years.

“Preventing the worst excesses of developer ambition was a never-ending task and she made history by personally – but with a great deal of public support – taking Fife Council to the Supreme Court in an unsuccessful attempt to stop the western extension of St Andrews which she felt would overwhelm the town’s infrastructure.”

Campaigning hid Penny’s kind and sensitive nature

Penny’s campaigning efforts hid her “kind and sensitive nature”, he said, revealing that she had kept in touch with some of the families she met at Great Ormond Street.

“She said what she thought but at the same time had a lot of charm.”

Penny was no doubt a thorn in the side of Fife’s planners.

But Mr Middleton said even her ‘adversaries’ in the planning arena held her in high esteem.

Challenging Fife Structure Plan was not the first time Penny had taken legal action in St Andrews’ name.

She single-handedly challenged introduction of parking ticket machines in the town centre. She was also part of group which fought the creation of the Fairmont St Andrews hotel and golf course.

Penny railed against many developments in St Andrews. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Many other St Andrews developments over the years also met with her vocal opposition. These included creation of a golf course at Feddinch and construction of the new Madras College on the town’s southern hillside at Pipeland. The latter was eventually built at North Haugh instead.

For many years Penny was a member of both St Andrews Preservation Trust and the Royal Burgh of St Andrews Community Council.

She served as planning convener for the latter, and former chair Kyffin Roberts said it was a role she took very seriously.

He said: “Whether you agreed with Penny or not you couldn’t help but be impressed by her tenacity.

“People used to say she objects to everything. She certainly didn’t but it was the objections that made the headlines.

Penny’s vintage Mini and her beloved garden

“She was committed to trying to preserve St Andrews in the way she remembered it.”

And, he said, Penny remembered a St Andrews with 2,000 students and a town centre populated by townsfolk.

Today the university has around 10,000 students, and a proliferation of student lets has created a transient community.

Almost as well known as Penny in St Andrews was the vintage Mini she zipped around in.

She looked after her burgundy motor meticulously, giving it a new lease of life around 10 years ago with a respray and refurbishment.

She also loved singing and was a talented chorister.

Tinned sardines for her garden herons

Her pride and joy, though, was her garden at Little Ridge. She would often share it with the public, hosting open days to raise money for charity.

She loved to feed and watch the wildlife which visited, including red squirrels, her favourites, hedgehogs, and even herons.

Mr Middleton said: “When she became housebound, a constant visitor to her French windows was a heron which preferred tinned sardines to the diminishing supply of trout in the Kinness Burn.

“It seems that word got around in the heron colony and the visiting heron could not always be identified as being the same bird!”

Donations at Penny’s funeral will go to the People’s Trust for Endangered Species.

More from Obituaries

Penny Uprichard, pictured in 2013, with her beloved home town of St Andrews in the background. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Lindsay Heron: Perthshire hypnotherapist and Strathallan School alumnus dies at 81
Penny Uprichard, pictured in 2013, with her beloved home town of St Andrews in the background. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Alice Wheeler: North East Fife community midwife who delivered hundreds of babies, dies aged…
Penny Uprichard, pictured in 2013, with her beloved home town of St Andrews in the background. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Colin Mayall: Renowned Crieff historian, genealogist and rugby club stalwart dies at 83
Perth retired civil engineer Stewart MacLeod has passed away at the age of 86.
Tribute to Stewart MacLeod: Perth retired civil engineer dies at 86
Penny Uprichard, pictured in 2013, with her beloved home town of St Andrews in the background. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Aberfeldy teacher Sheila McIntyre remembered for dedication and kindness as she dies aged 85
Penny Uprichard, pictured in 2013, with her beloved home town of St Andrews in the background. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Graham Ritchie: Former Fife councillor and farmer dies aged 73
Penny Uprichard, pictured in 2013, with her beloved home town of St Andrews in the background. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Tributes to Ross Vettraino: Veteran Fife councillor and 'consummate gentleman' dies aged 85
Penny Uprichard, pictured in 2013, with her beloved home town of St Andrews in the background. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Kenneth Pritchard OBE: Former Dundee lawyer, Dundee High School FP and secretary of Law…
Penny Uprichard, pictured in 2013, with her beloved home town of St Andrews in the background. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Ed Cook BEM: RAF Leuchars crash investigator, former Cupar community councillor and St Andrews golfer dies…
Penny Uprichard, pictured in 2013, with her beloved home town of St Andrews in the background. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Lundin Ladies Golf Club legend Helen Melville, who made history at House of Commons,…

Conversation