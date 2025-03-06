Broughty Ferry charity stalwart and special constable Alex Alexander MBE, dies aged 98

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Obituaries

Broughty Ferry charity stalwart and special constable Alex Alexander MBE, dies aged 98

The former Broughty Ferry Community Council member who set up her own charity was a dedicated volunteer who was awarded an MBE in 1994.

Alex Alexander at her desk as chairperson of Hillcrest Housing Association. Image: Heather Macfarlane
Alex Alexander at her desk as chairperson of Hillcrest Housing Association. Image: Heather Macfarlane
By Michael Alexander

Tribute has been paid to former Broughty Ferry woman Alex (J.M.) Alexander MBE, who has died in Arbroath aged 98.

The much loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and step great-grandmother, lived a long and very active life, carrying out many different forms of voluntary and charity work.

She was on many committees, most notably as chairperson of Hillcrest Housing Association.

On her retirement from the civil service, she set up the charity ‘Activities in Retirement’ with several others and became chairperson of this organisation as well.

She was awarded an MBE in 1994 for her involvement in both of these areas.

Alex Alexander received an MBE in 1994. Image: Heather Macfarlane

Alex was also an executive member of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations Area Committee, chair of a local community council in Dundee and committee member of Dundee Reperatory Theatre Club.

She was also a keen member of the steering group and eventually vice-chair of Stobswell evening classes and a member of Morgan Academy Schools Council.

Alex Alexander was a special constable

She managed to find time in her busy life to be a special constable for four years in the Stobswell area of Dundee and be a voluntary helper in Oxfam shops.

Alex moved to Broughty Ferry and became a member of Broughty Ferry Community Council and a friend of Barnhill Rock Garden Group.

She was also a committee member of the Dundee-Orleans Twinning Association.

Alex was born in Aldershot, the youngest of a large family.

Daughter Heather said: “She used to tell me that her formal education ended when she was just 13.

Alex Alexander at home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Heather Macfarlane

“Her school was closed at the beginning of the Second World War because Aldershot was called `The home of the British Army` and the authorities were worried that the town would be bombed more than anywhere else. However, this didn’t happen!”

Alex met a sergeant in the Royal Army Service Corps, John Alexander, and they married on March 31 1945.

At the end of the war, John moved back to his home town, Glasgow, with his new young wife.

Apart from a couple of years in Hove when John worked in London, Alex spent the rest of her life in Scotland. The rest is history…

Alex Alexander enjoyed Scottish country dancing and fashion

One of her favourite hobbies was Scottish country dancing which she did into her 80s.

In fact, her 80th birthday was celebrated with an evening of Scottish Country dancing in St Stephen’s Hall, Broughty Ferry.

Other money raising charity work involved one of her favourite interests – fashion.

She was one of a team of fashion models for the Phyllis Halliburton Modelling Agency raising money for various charities through fashion shows.

She personally raised £3000 in sponsorship for ‘Activities in Retirement’ and, when she won Clydesdale Bank’s ‘Time of your Life’ award, she donated the prize to AIR.

Alex Alexander at ‘The Time of your Life’ award ceremony. Image: Heather Macfarlane

When Alex turned 80 she felt it was time to slow down a bit so retired from most committees.

However, she still found time to dance, meet friends and take an interest in politics.

Activities in Retirement group handing over a petition in 2002. From left: Councillor Derek Scott, Lydia Simpson, Alex Alexander and Bert Duff with Councillor Robin Presswood. Image: DC Thomson

There was much letter writing throughout the years to Members of Parliament and The Courier in particular.

She enjoyed a visit to Orleans, regular visits to Copenhagen to see her daughter and family, then trips to visit her grandson and his family in Holland.

Alex spent the last four years of her life in Kendale Hall, Arbroath, where she still enjoyed the occasional bit of dancing and socialising with the other residents.

She passed away peacefully on February 10.

More from Obituaries

Fiona Raitt has died aged 68. Image: Suzanne Zeedyk
Professor Fiona Raitt: Dundee champion of legal reform and women's rights, dies at 68
Peter Cura in Cupar in summer 2022. Image: Michael Alexander
Peter Cura: Tribute to the Cupar businessman and campaigner who 'saved' Stratheden Hospital
Mrs Margaret Overend with a photo of herself in the Second World War. Image: DC Thomson
Margaret Overend: Tribute to 102-year-old Fife woman who photographed horrific WW2 bombing aftermath
2
Penny Uprichard with St Andrews in the background
Penny Uprichard: A 'force of nature' who took her fight to preserve St Andrews…
Lindsay Heron. Image: Heron family.
Lindsay Heron: Perthshire hypnotherapist and Strathallan School alumnus dies at 81
Alice Wheeler early in her career. Image: Philip Shepherd
Alice Wheeler: North East Fife community midwife who delivered hundreds of babies, dies aged…
Colin Mayall has died aged 83. Image: Nic Mayall
Colin Mayall: Renowned Crieff historian, genealogist and rugby club stalwart dies at 83
Perth retired civil engineer Stewart MacLeod has passed away at the age of 86.
Tribute to Stewart MacLeod: Perth retired civil engineer dies at 86
Former Aberfeldy teacher Sheila McIntyre. Image: McIntyre family
Aberfeldy teacher Sheila McIntyre remembered for dedication and kindness as she dies aged 85
Graham Ritchie has died aged 73. Image: James Glen
Graham Ritchie: Former Fife councillor and farmer dies aged 73

Conversation