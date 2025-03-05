Professor Fiona Raitt: Dundee champion of legal reform and women’s rights, dies at 68

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Professor Fiona Raitt: Dundee champion of legal reform and women’s rights, dies at 68

The Perth-raised co-founder of Dundee's first feminist law firm was a trailblazer, instrumental in advocating for the rights of survivors of sexual offences.

Fiona Raitt has died aged 68. Image: Suzanne Zeedyk
Fiona Raitt has died aged 68. Image: Suzanne Zeedyk
By Michael Alexander

Dundee lawyer turned academic Professor Fiona Raitt, a tireless advocate for legal reform and social justice, has died at the age of 68 following a prolonged illness.

Professor Raitt was co-founder of Dundee law firm Wilson & Raitt in 1983.

She remained actively engaged there for 10 years before taking up the post of director of the diploma in professional legal practice at Dundee Law School in 1993.

She was promoted to professor in 2005 and chose the title ‘Professor of Evidence and Social Justice’, which reflected her passion for upholding the rights of those whose voices too easily go unheard.

Fiona Raitt inputting to Scottish Parliament in 2013. Image: Suzanne Zeedyk

One of her most remarkable legacies stems from a landmark report she wrote in 2009 for Rape Crisis Scotland.

This called for independent legal representation for complainers of sexual offences.

Why was Fiona Raitt’s Rape Crisis Scotland report so significant?

The report made a compelling case for the need to ensure survivors had legal counsel distinct from that of the accused, laying the foundation for ongoing reforms.

Nearly 16 years later, a bill currently before the Scottish Parliament seeks to introduce this very right, ensuring that survivors’ sexual histories are protected in court cases.

That unique legal legacy is summarised by one of her colleagues, who told The Courier: “No academic has done more to further the cause of women’s rights in Scottish sexual offences trials.”

Fiona Raitt with her dog Sasha. Image: Suzanne Zeedyk

Fiona’s students remember her not only for her intellectual rigour but also for her personal warmth and vivacity.

She had the rare ability to challenge and inspire with both clarity and kindness.

Dundee Law School said: “Generations of students will recall her great enthusiasm for teaching, recognised by her being given the Chancellor’s Award for outstanding contribution for teaching, the most prestigious teaching award made by the University of Dundee.

“She was a wonderfully supportive colleague and will be greatly missed.”

How did post-war Perth influence Fiona Raitt’s fight for social justice?

Born in the spring of 1956 in Perth, Fiona Raitt was raised in a post-war community that, like many others, was navigating its own identity.

It was in this environment of austerity and societal change that she developed a deep and lasting commitment to justice – especially for those whose voices are too easily silenced.

She credited that social awareness to the caring example set by her mother, yielding a sense of duty to fight injustice that carried throughout her personal and professional life.

Fiona Raitt in early adulthood. Image: Suzanne Zeedyk

Fiona graduated from the University of Edinburgh with a Bachelor of Laws in 1978.

By the age of 25, she was already making waves in the legal world.

The legal firm she co-founded with the late Liz Wilson in 1983 was the first feminist law firm in Dundee.

The firm’s goal was to empower women and challenge the gender disparities inherent in the legal system.

How did Fiona Raitt’s feminist law firm make history in Dundee?

One colleague who worked with her during this period recalls that they were the first in Scotland to specialise in domestic violence, rape and sexual assault.

They reflected that “it would be hard for people now to realise how hard it was back then, not only to find a sympathetic lawyer but one who actually had knowledge of the impacts and understood it from a feminist perspective.  It wasn’t easy for them.”

This was just the beginning of a distinguished career that would span several decades, until her early retirement in 2014.

Fiona Raitt and horse Toby. Image: Suzanne Zeedyk.

She authored several seminal texts, including The Law of Evidence in Scotland (2001) and Evidence: Principles, Policy, and Practice (2008), both of which were praised for their clarity and insight.

Her co-authored work, The Implicit Relation of Psychology and Law (2000), was noted for its ambitious and provocative approach to the intersection of law and psychology.

She wore her academic achievements surprisingly lightly, especially given the striking range in her output, covering topics including family law, domestic violence, rape, and the challenges of interviewing child witnesses.

The insights she uncovered have been instrumental in the ongoing push for reforms aimed at protecting the rights of women within the justice system.

Volunteer and outdoor enthusiast

Throughout her career, she was a passionate volunteer, offering her time and expertise to organisations like Rape Crisis, Women’s Aid, and the Legal Advice Network.

Her dedication to social justice was evident in her unwavering commitment to support those affected by violence and oppression.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Fiona was an enthusiast of the outdoors.

Fiona Raitt in the hills. Image: Suzanne Zeedyk

She enjoyed spending her free time exploring the Scottish countryside, whether camping or climbing or walking.

Her beloved dogs – Brandy, Callum, and Sasha – always accompanied her, and her horses Maxi, Folly, and Toby carried her over cross-country fences.

Fiona Raitt and Maxi. Image: Suzanne Zeedyk.

Her connection to nature was something that had been with her since childhood, when she spent hours in her garden, dreaming of riding horses and adventuring in the hills.

As an adult, she pursued her passion for equestrianism with dedication, earning advanced qualifications and many accolades along the way.

Fiona Raitt was a loyal friend and colleague

Fiona’s loyalty and strength were a source of inspiration for all who knew her.

She approached life’s challenges with the same determination and resolve that she brought to her work.

Friends and colleagues often remarked on her quiet yet unwavering strength, which was especially evident during her years of illness.

They would wish even more for her sense of fun and her propensity to laughter to be remembered.

Fiona Raitt loved dogs. Image: Suzanne Zeedyk.

Her love of justice, her advocacy for women, and her deep connection to the people she loved will be recalled by many who had the privilege of working with or knowing her.

Her legacy is one of profound impact, particularly in the areas of legal reform and women’s rights.

There was no public funeral for Fiona Raitt.

However, an online Book of Condolence has been established for people to leave tributes: kudoboard.com/boards/WgpgzsMq

