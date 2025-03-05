Professor Fiona Raitt: Dundee champion of legal reform and women’s rights, dies at 68

Dundee lawyer turned academic Professor Fiona Raitt, a tireless advocate for legal reform and social justice, has died at the age of 68 following a prolonged illness.

Professor Raitt was co-founder of Dundee law firm Wilson & Raitt in 1983.

She remained actively engaged there for 10 years before taking up the post of director of the diploma in professional legal practice at Dundee Law School in 1993.

She was promoted to professor in 2005 and chose the title ‘Professor of Evidence and Social Justice’, which reflected her passion for upholding the rights of those whose voices too easily go unheard.

One of her most remarkable legacies stems from a landmark report she wrote in 2009 for Rape Crisis Scotland.

This called for independent legal representation for complainers of sexual offences.

Why was Fiona Raitt’s Rape Crisis Scotland report so significant?

The report made a compelling case for the need to ensure survivors had legal counsel distinct from that of the accused, laying the foundation for ongoing reforms.

Nearly 16 years later, a bill currently before the Scottish Parliament seeks to introduce this very right, ensuring that survivors’ sexual histories are protected in court cases.

That unique legal legacy is summarised by one of her colleagues, who told The Courier: “No academic has done more to further the cause of women’s rights in Scottish sexual offences trials.”

Fiona’s students remember her not only for her intellectual rigour but also for her personal warmth and vivacity.

She had the rare ability to challenge and inspire with both clarity and kindness.

Dundee Law School said: “Generations of students will recall her great enthusiasm for teaching, recognised by her being given the Chancellor’s Award for outstanding contribution for teaching, the most prestigious teaching award made by the University of Dundee.

“She was a wonderfully supportive colleague and will be greatly missed.”

How did post-war Perth influence Fiona Raitt’s fight for social justice?

Born in the spring of 1956 in Perth, Fiona Raitt was raised in a post-war community that, like many others, was navigating its own identity.

It was in this environment of austerity and societal change that she developed a deep and lasting commitment to justice – especially for those whose voices are too easily silenced.

She credited that social awareness to the caring example set by her mother, yielding a sense of duty to fight injustice that carried throughout her personal and professional life.

Fiona graduated from the University of Edinburgh with a Bachelor of Laws in 1978.

By the age of 25, she was already making waves in the legal world.

The legal firm she co-founded with the late Liz Wilson in 1983 was the first feminist law firm in Dundee.

The firm’s goal was to empower women and challenge the gender disparities inherent in the legal system.

How did Fiona Raitt’s feminist law firm make history in Dundee?

One colleague who worked with her during this period recalls that they were the first in Scotland to specialise in domestic violence, rape and sexual assault.

They reflected that “it would be hard for people now to realise how hard it was back then, not only to find a sympathetic lawyer but one who actually had knowledge of the impacts and understood it from a feminist perspective. It wasn’t easy for them.”

This was just the beginning of a distinguished career that would span several decades, until her early retirement in 2014.

She authored several seminal texts, including The Law of Evidence in Scotland (2001) and Evidence: Principles, Policy, and Practice (2008), both of which were praised for their clarity and insight.

Her co-authored work, The Implicit Relation of Psychology and Law (2000), was noted for its ambitious and provocative approach to the intersection of law and psychology.

She wore her academic achievements surprisingly lightly, especially given the striking range in her output, covering topics including family law, domestic violence, rape, and the challenges of interviewing child witnesses.

The insights she uncovered have been instrumental in the ongoing push for reforms aimed at protecting the rights of women within the justice system.

Volunteer and outdoor enthusiast

Throughout her career, she was a passionate volunteer, offering her time and expertise to organisations like Rape Crisis, Women’s Aid, and the Legal Advice Network.

Her dedication to social justice was evident in her unwavering commitment to support those affected by violence and oppression.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Fiona was an enthusiast of the outdoors.

She enjoyed spending her free time exploring the Scottish countryside, whether camping or climbing or walking.

Her beloved dogs – Brandy, Callum, and Sasha – always accompanied her, and her horses Maxi, Folly, and Toby carried her over cross-country fences.

Her connection to nature was something that had been with her since childhood, when she spent hours in her garden, dreaming of riding horses and adventuring in the hills.

As an adult, she pursued her passion for equestrianism with dedication, earning advanced qualifications and many accolades along the way.

Fiona Raitt was a loyal friend and colleague

Fiona’s loyalty and strength were a source of inspiration for all who knew her.

She approached life’s challenges with the same determination and resolve that she brought to her work.

Friends and colleagues often remarked on her quiet yet unwavering strength, which was especially evident during her years of illness.

They would wish even more for her sense of fun and her propensity to laughter to be remembered.

Her love of justice, her advocacy for women, and her deep connection to the people she loved will be recalled by many who had the privilege of working with or knowing her.

Her legacy is one of profound impact, particularly in the areas of legal reform and women’s rights.

There was no public funeral for Fiona Raitt.

However, an online Book of Condolence has been established for people to leave tributes: kudoboard.com/boards/WgpgzsMq