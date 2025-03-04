Peter Cura: Tribute to the Cupar businessman and campaigner who ‘saved’ Stratheden Hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peter Cura: Tribute to the Cupar businessman and campaigner who ‘saved’ Stratheden Hospital

The Cupar chip shop and bookies legend, who's died aged 92, served on Cupar Community Council for 30 years and is remembered for his cheeky smile and humour.

Peter Cura in Cupar in summer 2022. Image: Michael Alexander
Peter Cura in Cupar in summer 2022. Image: Michael Alexander
By Michael Alexander

Peter Cura, the legendary Cupar businessman, campaigner, and beloved friend of the community, has died aged 92.

Known for his infectious humour, dedication to his family, and tireless service to Cupar, Peter was much more than a well-known figure in the local area – he was a cornerstone of the community.

Peter, affectionately known to many as “Pete,” was a loving husband to his wife Louise, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage.

A proud father of seven, grandfather to 13, and great-grandfather to five, Peter was a constant source of support, joy, and laughter to his family.

Peter Cura and his wife Louise out in 2021. Image: Louise Laing

His kindness, gentleness, and playful sense of humour defined his personality, and he was often the life of the room, regaling those around him with his infamous (though sometimes terrible) jokes and stories.

Pete’s son, Mike, fondly recalled his father’s ability to make them laugh even when they’d heard the same jokes countless times before.

“Even though we’d heard them many times before, dad still made us laugh because he himself would be giggling at the punchline long before he reached it,” Mike said.

Peter Cura was a proud Cuparian of Scots-Italian descent

Born on November 12, 1932, above his father’s chip shop in Ladywynd, Cupar, Peter spent nearly his entire life in the town, with only a few years spent away during his childhood and young adulthood.

His formative years were shaped by unique experiences, including the impact of the Second World War.

Peter Cura aged 13. Image: Louise Laing

At the age of eight, Peter’s family faced internment due to their Italian heritage.

This came as Mussolini’s alliance with Nazi Germany led to the internment of all citizens of Italian descent.

Peter’s father was sent to the Isle of Man, while Peter and the women and other children were relocated to Comrie in Perthshire.

Peter’s son Mike explained how difficult this period was for his father, but that he faced the challenge with characteristic resilience.

“This was a very difficult time for dad, leaving friends and family, but in typical fashion, he made the most of the situation,” Mike said.

Young Peter Cura at Cupar Golf Club. Image: Louise Laing

“He developed such happy memories of his time in Comrie that he regularly took us back for day trips in the summer holidays to share them with us.

“We always went to the swimming hole, where we’d picnic, swim, climb the rocks, build dams, and skim stones.

“As a result, Comrie remains a place close to all of our hearts.”

Peter Cura left school to start work at the family chip shop in Cupar

After attending Castlehill Primary School in Cupar, Peter went on to Bell Baxter High School before leaving at 15 to work in the family chip shop.

Cupar remained central to his life. But on several occasions, he made visits to Italy, where he would stay with his grandparents in Borgo Taro, reconnecting with his ancestral roots.

Peter Cura in his ancestral home at Buzzo, Italy. Image: Louise Laing

It was during his visits to Italy that Peter’s love for the country and his family’s heritage blossomed.

He would regale his family with romantic tales of skiing through the woods on handmade skis, socialising with friends in ice cream bars, and swimming in the local rivers.

His family recalls with fondness his joy when they would visit the village of Buzzo, a place he described as his “happy place.”

Peter Cura was a proud Scots-Italian. Image: Louise Laing

Peter’s love for Italy was something he passed on to his children, often taking them on trips to revisit his childhood haunts.

“On the few occasions he could afford to take the family to Italy, he couldn’t take the smile off his face,” Mike recalled.

“He would take us to his childhood haunts, amazingly speaking fluent Italian despite not having been there for many years.”

Peter Cura was an entrepreneur who ran businesses in Cupar and St Andrews

Peter’s life was also marked by his commitment to service and his entrepreneurial spirit.

He was never content to simply follow in his father’s footsteps but sought out new opportunities to serve his community.

After his time in the National Service, where he trained in the tank regiment, Peter returned to Cupar and the chip shop.

Peter Cura doing National Service with the Tank Regiment, Germany. Image: Louise Laing

Throughout his life, Peter wore many hats, including that of a business owner.

He opened Babyland, a children’s clothing and toy shop, and later converted the chip shop’s seating area into a games room.

Ever the innovator, Peter then turned the space into a bookmaker’s shop, eventually opening a second location in St Andrews.

Despite his many ventures, it was his selfless contribution to the arts that he was particularly proud of.

In partnership with his wife Louise, Peter opened Gallery 22, a place dedicated to promoting young artists.

Peter and Louise Cura with daughter Louise Laing, her brother John and a portrait of their brother Pete, who died in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Through this venture, Peter made lasting friendships with some of the region’s top artists and supported them in their creative journeys.

Peter’s commitment to his community extended beyond his businesses.

He was a steadfast campaigner for public services, most notably in the healthcare sector.

As a community councillor for almost three decades, Peter advocated tirelessly for the preservation of Stratheden Hospital, where his mother had been cared for in her later years. He worked closely with local Courier reporters at the time to air his concerns.

Peter Cura was a Cupar Citizen of the Year

He also campaigned for the renovation of  Cupar’s Adamson Hospital.

In recognition of his dedication, Peter was named Cupar’s Citizen of the Year in 2020.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, he was unable to accept the award in person.

But in 2021, he proudly accepted the honour, joking that he was the only person ever to receive the award twice in a row.

Peter Cura with wife Louise switching on the Cupar Christmas lights as Citizen of the Year. Image: Louise Laing

Beyond his professional and civic contributions, Peter was an avid sportsman, playing football for Cupar Hearts and occasionally guesting for Dundee Juventus.

He also served his community through the church.

Four generations – Peter Cura, son in law Graham, grandson Jamie and great-grandson Leo. Image: Louise Laing

Peter also enjoyed golf, a pastime he shared with his family and friends.

Despite his advancing years and limited mobility in recent times, Peter remained a constant presence in Cupar, often seen zipping through the town on his mobility scooter, engaging in conversation with everyone he met on his way to place a flutter at William Hill bookies.

Peter Cura’s love for his family was always at the heart of everything he did

Son Mike added that throughout all of this, the most important thing in his life was always his wife and family.

“Mum and dad first encountered each other in the dancehalls of Dundee,” Mike said.

Peter and Louise Cura around 1958. Image: Louise Laing

“It took him a while to pluck up the courage to speak to her but when he did dad was hooked and The Fifie ferry that crossed the Tay saw a lot of dad before their marriage in 1959.

“Their love and respect for each other remained evident to all of us throughout their 66 years of marriage.”

Peter and Louise Cura in 2020. Image: Louise Laing

Peter leaves behind his wife Louise, children Louise, Karen, Michael, Paula, David, and John, along with 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and countless friends who cherished his companionship and generosity of spirit.

He is predeceased by his son Pete, who died in 2021.

