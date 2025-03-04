Peter Cura: Tribute to the Cupar businessman and campaigner who ‘saved’ Stratheden Hospital

Peter Cura, the legendary Cupar businessman, campaigner, and beloved friend of the community, has died aged 92.

Known for his infectious humour, dedication to his family, and tireless service to Cupar, Peter was much more than a well-known figure in the local area – he was a cornerstone of the community.

Peter, affectionately known to many as “Pete,” was a loving husband to his wife Louise, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage.

A proud father of seven, grandfather to 13, and great-grandfather to five, Peter was a constant source of support, joy, and laughter to his family.

His kindness, gentleness, and playful sense of humour defined his personality, and he was often the life of the room, regaling those around him with his infamous (though sometimes terrible) jokes and stories.

Pete’s son, Mike, fondly recalled his father’s ability to make them laugh even when they’d heard the same jokes countless times before.

“Even though we’d heard them many times before, dad still made us laugh because he himself would be giggling at the punchline long before he reached it,” Mike said.

Peter Cura was a proud Cuparian of Scots-Italian descent

Born on November 12, 1932, above his father’s chip shop in Ladywynd, Cupar, Peter spent nearly his entire life in the town, with only a few years spent away during his childhood and young adulthood.

His formative years were shaped by unique experiences, including the impact of the Second World War.

At the age of eight, Peter’s family faced internment due to their Italian heritage.

This came as Mussolini’s alliance with Nazi Germany led to the internment of all citizens of Italian descent.

Peter’s father was sent to the Isle of Man, while Peter and the women and other children were relocated to Comrie in Perthshire.

Peter’s son Mike explained how difficult this period was for his father, but that he faced the challenge with characteristic resilience.

“This was a very difficult time for dad, leaving friends and family, but in typical fashion, he made the most of the situation,” Mike said.

“He developed such happy memories of his time in Comrie that he regularly took us back for day trips in the summer holidays to share them with us.

“We always went to the swimming hole, where we’d picnic, swim, climb the rocks, build dams, and skim stones.

“As a result, Comrie remains a place close to all of our hearts.”

Peter Cura left school to start work at the family chip shop in Cupar

After attending Castlehill Primary School in Cupar, Peter went on to Bell Baxter High School before leaving at 15 to work in the family chip shop.

Cupar remained central to his life. But on several occasions, he made visits to Italy, where he would stay with his grandparents in Borgo Taro, reconnecting with his ancestral roots.

It was during his visits to Italy that Peter’s love for the country and his family’s heritage blossomed.

He would regale his family with romantic tales of skiing through the woods on handmade skis, socialising with friends in ice cream bars, and swimming in the local rivers.

His family recalls with fondness his joy when they would visit the village of Buzzo, a place he described as his “happy place.”

Peter’s love for Italy was something he passed on to his children, often taking them on trips to revisit his childhood haunts.

“On the few occasions he could afford to take the family to Italy, he couldn’t take the smile off his face,” Mike recalled.

“He would take us to his childhood haunts, amazingly speaking fluent Italian despite not having been there for many years.”

Peter Cura was an entrepreneur who ran businesses in Cupar and St Andrews

Peter’s life was also marked by his commitment to service and his entrepreneurial spirit.

He was never content to simply follow in his father’s footsteps but sought out new opportunities to serve his community.

After his time in the National Service, where he trained in the tank regiment, Peter returned to Cupar and the chip shop.

Throughout his life, Peter wore many hats, including that of a business owner.

He opened Babyland, a children’s clothing and toy shop, and later converted the chip shop’s seating area into a games room.

Ever the innovator, Peter then turned the space into a bookmaker’s shop, eventually opening a second location in St Andrews.

Despite his many ventures, it was his selfless contribution to the arts that he was particularly proud of.

In partnership with his wife Louise, Peter opened Gallery 22, a place dedicated to promoting young artists.

Through this venture, Peter made lasting friendships with some of the region’s top artists and supported them in their creative journeys.

Peter’s commitment to his community extended beyond his businesses.

He was a steadfast campaigner for public services, most notably in the healthcare sector.

As a community councillor for almost three decades, Peter advocated tirelessly for the preservation of Stratheden Hospital, where his mother had been cared for in her later years. He worked closely with local Courier reporters at the time to air his concerns.

Peter Cura was a Cupar Citizen of the Year

He also campaigned for the renovation of Cupar’s Adamson Hospital.

In recognition of his dedication, Peter was named Cupar’s Citizen of the Year in 2020.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, he was unable to accept the award in person.

But in 2021, he proudly accepted the honour, joking that he was the only person ever to receive the award twice in a row.

Beyond his professional and civic contributions, Peter was an avid sportsman, playing football for Cupar Hearts and occasionally guesting for Dundee Juventus.

He also served his community through the church.

Peter also enjoyed golf, a pastime he shared with his family and friends.

Despite his advancing years and limited mobility in recent times, Peter remained a constant presence in Cupar, often seen zipping through the town on his mobility scooter, engaging in conversation with everyone he met on his way to place a flutter at William Hill bookies.

Peter Cura’s love for his family was always at the heart of everything he did

Son Mike added that throughout all of this, the most important thing in his life was always his wife and family.

“Mum and dad first encountered each other in the dancehalls of Dundee,” Mike said.

“It took him a while to pluck up the courage to speak to her but when he did dad was hooked and The Fifie ferry that crossed the Tay saw a lot of dad before their marriage in 1959.

“Their love and respect for each other remained evident to all of us throughout their 66 years of marriage.”

Peter leaves behind his wife Louise, children Louise, Karen, Michael, Paula, David, and John, along with 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and countless friends who cherished his companionship and generosity of spirit.

He is predeceased by his son Pete, who died in 2021.