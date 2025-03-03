Margaret Overend: Tribute to 102-year-old Fife woman who photographed horrific WW2 bombing aftermath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Obituaries

Margaret Overend: Tribute to 102-year-old Fife woman who photographed horrific WW2 bombing aftermath

Cupar-based investigative journalist and former RAF Scotland PR man Michael Mulford pays tribute to the Strathkinness heroine who's died aged almost 103.

Mrs Margaret Overend with a photo of herself in the Second World War. Image: DC Thomson
Mrs Margaret Overend with a photo of herself in the Second World War. Image: DC Thomson
By Michael Mulford

For most, if not nearly all of us, a first flight is a comfortable seat in a modern air-conditioned airliner.

Days after D-Day in 1945 with World War Two still raging on in the Far East it was a very different experience for a young woman from Yorkshire.

As the four powerful Merlin engines of the Lancaster bomber held their steady note over the skies of Germany, Corporal Fourness, M, Service Number 474762, lay flat on the floor in the bomb aimers cramped area at the front.

As the target loomed in sight 23-year-old Fourness kept as steady as possible.

Then, at the critical moment, the young corporal on a unique first flight pressed the operating mechanism to achieve the mission.

Cpl Margaret Overend (nee Fourness). Image: Michael Mulford

The equipment Cpl Fourness was using was not some ingenious WW2 invention.

It was a Box Brownie camera first produced by Eastman Kodak in 1900 and retailed at one dollar.

What was so different about this flight over war-torn Germany was not just that someone below the rank of sergeant was travelling in a Lancaster bomber but the fact she was one of two women on board.

Margaret Overend settled in Strathkinness

Mrs Margaret Overend as she became eventually set up home in Strathkinness by St Andrews.

She passed away on February 17 a month before what would have been her 103rd birthday.

In 1945 Margaret and her best friend LACW Kathleen Turner were based at RAF Topcliffe in Yorkshire.

Margaret, back row, second from right. Yorkshire. Image: Michael Mulford

They  accepted an invitation from a Canadian aircrew to go on the flight in a beaten-up Lancaster.

The aim was to get, for intelligence purposes, official photographs of bomb damage, and to drop leaflets for humanitarian reasons.

Earlier in the war, leaflets were used for propaganda purposes, urging Germans to abandon their homes – and their leaders.

In Margaret’s flight, the leaflets gave details of German POWs.

What did Margaret Overend think when she saw bomb damage?

Margaret had a stellar career with the Midland bank but when she joined the WAAF (Womens Auxiliary Air Force) they had her doing vital war work – washing dishes.

“Then, one day, a senior officer asked me what I did in civilian life. When I told him I worked in banking I was suddenly lifted out of the kitchen and into the pay section!” she recalled with a smile in a recent interview.

For the entire six-hour flight which stretched over one thousand miles the two women had to lie on their stomachs in the small area usually only occupied by the bomb aimer at the front.

Margaret’s Box Brownie picture of bomb damage in Germany. Image: Michael Mulford

That day there were three crammed in the space.

As the aircraft flew over wrecked city after wrecked city, the official Intelligence photographers did their work.

Margaret’s Box Brownie captured a few images, limited though they were by the rudimentary nature of the camera, and the cloudy conditions.

Margaret’s Box Brownie picture of bombed bridge in Germany. Image: Michael Mulford

She kept them as a memory of the trip.

“As we looked down at the damage done by constant bombing I thought what I was seeing was simply appalling,” she recently recalled.

“On the other hand you have to remember what the Luftwaffe did to our cities like London, Coventry, Liverpool and many others.”

Devastation of cities was caused by German and RAF bombers

What happened in the Clydebank blitz of March 1941 is a grim example of that.

The official death toll was 528 dead in the town.

That included 14 members of the extended Rocks family at 78 Jellicoe Street.

Patrick Rocks Snr came home from work to find utter devastation and his entire family gone, including his own wife and children, and his son, daughter-in-law and their family. The victims included five children aged six and under.

Bomb damage by RAF in Cologne, May 1945. Image: RAF

The same hideous nightmare was undoubtedly played out in German cities like Hamburg, Cologne and Dresden, as Sir Arthur “Bomber” Harris, head of RAF Bomber Command deployed his aircraft, often a thousand at a time, to pulverise areas of cities rather than specific targets.

Heligoland bomb damage by RAF, Germany, May 1945. Image: RAF

That is what Margaret gazed down on in the historic, unique opportunity afforded by the flight, as the photo evidence shows so graphically.

For the Canadian aircrew on Margaret’s flight it was almost a perverse opportunity to see in daylight for the first time targets they had bombed many times at night.

The navigator remarked they had been to the Ruhr so often the Lancaster knew its own way!

Margaret Overend was a committed member of Fife community

For Margaret, the trip was anything but business class travel.

They were not in danger of being shot down but the Lancaster had had lots of war wounds and repairs done to keep it flying – just.

Leeds-born Margaret married bank manager Ken in later life and their travels took them far and wide.

They settled in Fife and had many happy years before Ken passed away.

Margaret Overend in 2021. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Margaret was very active in the area being treasurer at a voluntary group and helping bereaved people.

Both Margaret and Ken were only children and had none of their own.

She used to refer to a significant number of younger colleagues at work as “my children.”

She kept in touch with huge numbers of them.

Christmas Day was spent chatting to a seemingly endless number of them worldwide  on the telephone.

How Margaret inspired Strathkinness Primary School children

Margaret lived a couple of doors down from Strathkinness Primary School.

Over several years a ritual evolved where pupils passing her window, whether on the way to the local park for gym classes or just coming and going to and from school would stop and wave.

Margaret loved sitting by the window and happily returned the compliment.

She also sponsored bus trips for the pupils to places like Blair Drummond safari park.

Margaret Overend with Michael Mulford in 2021. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

On her 100th birthday everyone one of the 62 pupils sent her cards.

Mrs Kate Balsillie, the head teacher, said the pupils got so much from the relationship.

“For the pupils it gives a sense of community involvement and acknowledgement that there are people in the community we can value and make a difference for.”

Margaret told me of two final wishes. Most important, she was to be reunited with her beloved Ken.

“And if I don’t make it to my (103rd) birthday party just have the party without me,” she said.

Truly a wonderful lady making memories to the end.

More from Obituaries

Penny Uprichard with St Andrews in the background
Penny Uprichard: A 'force of nature' who took her fight to preserve St Andrews…
Lindsay Heron. Image: Heron family.
Lindsay Heron: Perthshire hypnotherapist and Strathallan School alumnus dies at 81
Alice Wheeler early in her career. Image: Philip Shepherd
Alice Wheeler: North East Fife community midwife who delivered hundreds of babies, dies aged…
Colin Mayall has died aged 83. Image: Nic Mayall
Colin Mayall: Renowned Crieff historian, genealogist and rugby club stalwart dies at 83
Perth retired civil engineer Stewart MacLeod has passed away at the age of 86.
Tribute to Stewart MacLeod: Perth retired civil engineer dies at 86
Former Aberfeldy teacher Sheila McIntyre. Image: McIntyre family
Aberfeldy teacher Sheila McIntyre remembered for dedication and kindness as she dies aged 85
Graham Ritchie has died aged 73. Image: James Glen
Graham Ritchie: Former Fife councillor and farmer dies aged 73
Councillor Ross Vettraino in 2016. Image: DC Thomson
Tributes to Ross Vettraino: Veteran Fife councillor and 'consummate gentleman' dies aged 85
Kenneth Pritchard at 90. Image: Ken Pritchard
Kenneth Pritchard OBE: Former Dundee lawyer, Dundee High School FP and secretary of Law…
Ed Cook has died aged 83. Image: Paula Pearson
Ed Cook BEM: RAF Leuchars crash investigator, former Cupar community councillor and St Andrews golfer dies…

Conversation