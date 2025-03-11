Ross Vettraino: Son pays tribute to Fife councillor and ‘very hands-on father’, who died aged 85

Ross Vettraino is being fondly remembered for many things during his career as environmental health director and SNP Fife councillor.

But if there’s one story son Mark Vettraino remembers about his father, it’s the time he was absolutely convinced the standard of Scottish school maths exams had dropped.

This belief became particularly evident on Christmas Day 2015, when Ross’ grandson, Andrew, was studying for his Advanced Higher Maths exam.

While the rest of the family gathered to drink, watch videos, and play games, Ross brought out his own 1969 ‘O’ Grade Maths paper.

The two of them spent the afternoon working through it together.

Andrew later agreed that the old paper was significantly harder than the current exams.

What was Ross Vettraino like as a father?

Mark has paid a heartfelt tribute to his “very hands-on father,” who passed away on February 14 at the age of 85.

Describing his father as a man “full of energy and drive,” Mark added that his dad would be remembered for his unwavering commitment to the values of equality, fairness, and his belief in people’s ability to do good and earn respect.

Speaking to The Courier, Mark said: “He would always stand up for the things he believed in, and these principles shone through both in his personal and professional life. His absence will leave a huge, gaping hole in our lives.”

Born on May 12, 1939, in Methil, Ross Vettraino was the eldest child of Rosino and May Vettraino, with three younger sisters: Marion, Concetta, and Lucia.

Ross attended St Agatha’s Primary School and St Columba’s High School before leaving at 15 without formal qualifications.

His family ran a successful ice cream business, and his father encouraged him to join the workforce.

Ross started working in the family shop the very day he left school, on Wednesday July 3 1954.

But over time, he realised he wanted to pursue further education instead.

How did Ross Vettraino end up at university in Birmingham?

With the encouragement of Ann, his future wife, Ross enrolled in an adult education course in 1965 after seeing an advert in the ‘Leven Mail’.

He attended Kirkcaldy Technical College before going on to Aston University, where he earned a BSc in environmental health, graduating in 1971.

At the time, the East Fife Mail reported that Ross and a fellow student were the first Scottish students to receive this degree.

Ross’s career began as an environmental health officer with Fife County Council, and in 1982 he became the director of environmental health for North East Fife.

In 1990, he was awarded the OBE, which he believed was for his pioneering work in promoting recycling, although he initially thought the nomination was a joke.

Ross retired in 1996 when Fife Council was formed, but he continued to work as a consultant in Malaysia.

Local campaign to save Leslie House led Ross Vettraino into politics

His interest in local politics was sparked when he campaigned against the closure of Leslie House, a care home run by the Church of Scotland where his mother lived.

Leading a successful campaign to reverse the closure, he even addressed the Scottish Parliament. This led him to join the SNP, where he became an active campaigner.

Ross ran for local elections in 2007 and was re-elected in 2012, 2017, and 2022, each time increasing his vote share.

Ross enjoyed championing his local community and derived great satisfaction from personally supporting his constituents through any difficulties they faced.

In 1965, Ross married Ann, and together they had two sons, Mark and Symon.

He was a devoted father and grandfather, and he shared a love of mathematics with his grandson, Andrew.

Ross took up marathon running

Beyond his professional activities and politics, Ross had a lifelong passion for sports, including 5-a-side football, badminton, and golf.

Inspired by a review of the London Marathon in 1985, he took up running.

He completed the Dundee Marathon on May 14 1989, two days after his 50th birthday, and returned the following year to improve his time. Ross continued running well into his 60s.

Mark remembered his father as “very hands-on” and a constant source of support.

“I always enjoyed playing sports with him,” Mark said.

“We often competed against each other at badminton or golf. He took up running in his 40s, and we ran several races together, including the 1989 Dundee Marathon.

“No matter what I or my brother did, we always knew we would have his full support and encouragement, and he was always eager to hear about our exploits and offer his thoughts on where we went wrong.”

Mark added: “We will all miss both his advice and his pithy put-downs!”

Tributes from across Fife political spectrum

Ross’s passing on February 14 prompted tributes from across Fife’s political spectrum, as reported by The Courier.

Fife Council SNP group leader Craig Walker described Ross as “the consummate gentleman, ever courteous and thoughtful”.

Meanwhile, Fife Council Labour leader David Ross praised him as “a passionate advocate for the environment and a tireless worker for his constituents.”

Ross Vettraino’s funeral took place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on March 7.

He is survived by his wife, Ann, his two sons, Mark and Symon, and his three sisters.