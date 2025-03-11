Ross Vettraino: Son pays tribute to Fife councillor and ‘very hands-on father’, who died aged 85

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Obituaries

Ross Vettraino: Son pays tribute to Fife councillor and ‘very hands-on father’, who died aged 85

Ross Vettraino's son Mark has paid a heartfelt tribute to his Fife councillor father who was 'full of energy and drive'.

Ross Vettraino with his grandsons Stuart and Andrew. Image: Mark Vettraino
Ross Vettraino with his grandsons Stuart and Andrew. Image: Mark Vettraino
By Michael Alexander

Ross Vettraino is being fondly remembered for many things during his career as environmental health director and SNP Fife councillor.

But if there’s one story son Mark Vettraino remembers about his father, it’s the time he was absolutely convinced the standard of Scottish school maths exams had dropped.

This belief became particularly evident on Christmas Day 2015, when Ross’ grandson, Andrew, was studying for his Advanced Higher Maths exam.

Ross Vettraino in 2019. Image: DC Thomson.

While the rest of the family gathered to drink, watch videos, and play games, Ross brought out his own 1969 ‘O’ Grade Maths paper.

The two of them spent the afternoon working through it together.

Andrew later agreed that the old paper was significantly harder than the current exams.

What was Ross Vettraino like as a father?

Mark has paid a heartfelt tribute to his “very hands-on father,” who passed away on February 14 at the age of 85.

Describing his father as a man “full of energy and drive,” Mark added that his dad would be remembered for his unwavering commitment to the values of equality, fairness, and his belief in people’s ability to do good and earn respect.

Speaking to The Courier, Mark said: “He would always stand up for the things he believed in, and these principles shone through both in his personal and professional life. His absence will leave a huge, gaping hole in our lives.”

A young Ross Vettraino at the family ice cream van and shop. Image: Mark Vettraino

Born on May 12, 1939, in Methil, Ross Vettraino was the eldest child of Rosino and May Vettraino, with three younger sisters: Marion, Concetta, and Lucia.

Ross attended St Agatha’s Primary School and St Columba’s High School before leaving at 15 without formal qualifications.

His family ran a successful ice cream business, and his father encouraged him to join the workforce.

Ross started working in the family shop the very day he left school, on Wednesday July 3 1954.

But over time, he realised he wanted to pursue further education instead.

How did Ross Vettraino end up at university in Birmingham?

With the encouragement of Ann, his future wife, Ross enrolled in an adult education course in 1965 after seeing an advert in the ‘Leven Mail’.

He attended Kirkcaldy Technical College before going on to Aston University, where he earned a BSc in environmental health, graduating in 1971.

At the time, the East Fife Mail reported that Ross and a fellow student were the first Scottish students to receive this degree.

Ross Vettraino’s last day in local government in 1996. Image: Mark Vettraino

Ross’s career began as an environmental health officer with Fife County Council, and in 1982 he became the director of environmental health for North East Fife.

In 1990, he was awarded the OBE, which he believed was for his pioneering work in promoting recycling, although he initially thought the nomination was a joke.

Ross retired in 1996 when Fife Council was formed, but he continued to work as a consultant in Malaysia.

Local campaign to save Leslie House led Ross Vettraino into politics

His interest in local politics was sparked when he campaigned against the closure of Leslie House, a care home run by the Church of Scotland where his mother lived.

Leading a successful campaign to reverse the closure, he even addressed the Scottish Parliament. This led him to join the SNP, where he became an active campaigner.

Ross ran for local elections in 2007 and was re-elected in 2012, 2017, and 2022, each time increasing his vote share.

Ross Vettraino with wife Ann. Image: Mark Vettraino

Ross enjoyed championing his local community and derived great satisfaction from personally supporting his constituents through any difficulties they faced.

In 1965, Ross married Ann, and together they had two sons, Mark and Symon.

He was a devoted father and grandfather, and he shared a love of mathematics with his grandson, Andrew.

Ross took up marathon running

Beyond his professional activities and politics, Ross had a lifelong passion for sports, including 5-a-side football, badminton, and golf.

Inspired by a review of the London Marathon in 1985, he took up running.

He completed the Dundee Marathon on May 14 1989, two days after his 50th birthday, and returned the following year to improve his time. Ross continued running well into his 60s.

Ross Vettraino running Kinross Half Marathon in 1986. Image: Mark Vettraino

Mark remembered his father as “very hands-on” and a constant source of support.

“I always enjoyed playing sports with him,” Mark said.

“We often competed against each other at badminton or golf. He took up running in his 40s, and we ran several races together, including the 1989 Dundee Marathon.

“No matter what I or my brother did, we always knew we would have his full support and encouragement, and he was always eager to hear about our exploits and offer his thoughts on where we went wrong.”

Mark added: “We will all miss both his advice and his pithy put-downs!”

Tributes from across Fife political spectrum

Ross’s passing on February 14 prompted tributes from across Fife’s political spectrum, as reported by The Courier.

Fife Council SNP group leader Craig Walker described Ross as “the consummate gentleman, ever courteous and thoughtful”.

Meanwhile, Fife Council Labour leader David Ross praised him as “a passionate advocate for the environment and a tireless worker for his constituents.”

Ross Vettraino’s funeral took place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on March 7.

He is survived by his wife, Ann, his two sons, Mark and Symon, and his three sisters.

More from Obituaries

Alex Alexander at her desk as chairperson of Hillcrest Housing Association. Image: Heather Macfarlane
Broughty Ferry charity stalwart and special constable Alex Alexander MBE, dies aged 98
Fiona Raitt has died aged 68. Image: Suzanne Zeedyk
Professor Fiona Raitt: Dundee champion of legal reform and women's rights, dies at 68
Peter Cura in Cupar in summer 2022. Image: Michael Alexander
Peter Cura: Tribute to the Cupar businessman and campaigner who 'saved' Stratheden Hospital
Mrs Margaret Overend with a photo of herself in the Second World War. Image: DC Thomson
Margaret Overend: Tribute to 102-year-old Fife woman who photographed horrific WW2 bombing aftermath
2
Penny Uprichard with St Andrews in the background
Penny Uprichard: A 'force of nature' who took her fight to preserve St Andrews…
Lindsay Heron. Image: Heron family.
Lindsay Heron: Perthshire hypnotherapist and Strathallan School alumnus dies at 81
Alice Wheeler early in her career. Image: Philip Shepherd
Alice Wheeler: North East Fife community midwife who delivered hundreds of babies, dies aged…
Colin Mayall has died aged 83. Image: Nic Mayall
Colin Mayall: Renowned Crieff historian, genealogist and rugby club stalwart dies at 83
Perth retired civil engineer Stewart MacLeod has passed away at the age of 86.
Tribute to Stewart MacLeod: Perth retired civil engineer dies at 86
Former Aberfeldy teacher Sheila McIntyre. Image: McIntyre family
Aberfeldy teacher Sheila McIntyre remembered for dedication and kindness as she dies aged 85

Conversation