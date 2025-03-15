Tribute to Stewart Duff: Dundee newspaper man and ‘loyal’ Angus Scout leader, dies at 82

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tribute to Stewart Duff: Dundee newspaper man and ‘loyal’ Angus Scout leader, dies at 82

The lifelong DC Thomson employee, who was South Angus Scouts District Commissioner for 43 years, is remembered for his loyalty, humour, and dedication to family and community.

Stewart Duff in Scout leader uniform receiving Medal of Merit award.

By Michael Alexander

A long serving former DC Thomson & Co Ltd employee, who held senior volunteer positions in Angus Scouting for more than four decades to improve the life chances of young people, has died at the age of 82.

Stewart Alexander Low Duff, who retired from the Dundee newspaper and magazine publisher as photosetting overseer, was District Commissioner for South Angus Scouting for 43 years.

Daughter Jennifer said her dad would be remembered as a “loyal, hardworking man with a great sense of humour”.

“He was a man full of life, laughter, and a dedication to the things he loved,” she said.

Stewart Duff as a flower show winner. Image: Jenny Duff

“Whether it was Scouting, golf, gardening, or meticulously car washing, he threw himself into everything with enthusiasm and precision.

“He was a man of strong friendships. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, papa, uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend, who left us with countless cherished memories and stories that will keep his spirit alive.”

Where did life begin for Stewart Duff?

Born in Alyth on July 21 1942, Stewart grew up in Blairgowrie.

The eldest of two brothers, he and his brother Bob were inseparable.

As children, their summers were spent at Cauldcoats Farm with the White and Arkley families – where adventure (and probably a bit of trouble) was always on the agenda.

Stewart started his career as an apprentice with the Blairgowrie Advertiser.

He commuted to Dundee in the evenings to study for his City and Guilds at Bell Street Tech.

(left to right): John Crole, Kenny Dow and Stewart Duff working at the Blairgowrie Advertiser. Image: Jenny Duff.

He then landed a job as a ‘lino type operator’ in the case room at Dundee-based Courier publisher DC Thomson & Co Ltd.

Working at the company for over 40 years, he became a head of department, retiring as photosetting overseer aged 65.

He worked on The Courier and Evening Telegraph, starting at Bank Street before moving to the Kingsway.

He made lifelong friendships at DC Thomson’s and always spoke fondly of his time there.

Even in retirement, he put his organisational skills to good use, arranging regular lunches so the old work gang could catch up, share stories, and – most importantly – take the ‘proverbial’ out of each other like no time had passed.

Stewart Duff met his wife through Scouting

Stewart met his wife Gordina (nee Leighton) through Scouting. Both served as leaders in Blairgowrie.

He was a proud member of the 57th Perthshire Scout Group and earned the prestigious Queen Scout Award. Thanks to Scouting, he got to see some amazing parts of the world.

Gordina persuaded him to rejoin the movement in his later years, and he went on to become District Commissioner for South Angus Scout Group where he spent some of his happiest times.

Bar to the Silver Acorn presentation in Edinburgh. From left – Alyson (daughter), Gordina (wife), Stewart and Jenny (daughter). Image: Jenny Duff.

He was District Commissioner for 43 years until 2017 and more latterly Scout Active Support and a member of the Jock Neish Scout Centre Management Committee.

Stewart and Gordina loved visiting Blair Atholl for the Scottish International Patrol Jamborette.

Prestigious awards he received for his services to Scouting were the medal of merit, silver acorn and bar to the silver acorn.

What did Stewart love best about Scouting?

Daughter Jennifer added: “What he loved about Scouting as a young boy became what he loved about it as an adult – quite simply he loved the fellowship and camaraderie and life-long friendships he made.

“He met my mum through Scouts too. Coming from a working class background the Scouting organisation gave my dad a chance to travel and adventure that he may not have experienced otherwise.

Scouts arrive for the international scout jamborette at Blair Atholl in 2022. Vera Langemeyer (from Germany) and right is Lilli Mayerhofer (from Austria). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“When he became District Commissioner it became his sole purpose to give young people the same opportunities he had.

Stewart Duff loved the International Scouting Jamborette at Blair Atholl, such as this one in 2022. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“To help young people become better citizens, learn new practical skills alongside developing their confidence and leadership skills.”

Stewart Duff loved playing sport and took gardening ‘very seriously’

Stewart loved watching Scotland play rugby, particularly during the Six Nations.

But not many people knew he was quite the badminton player. He was also an impressive ice skater and taught his children to skate when they were little. He also played cricket as a young man in Blairgowrie.

Stewart had played golf in his younger years as a member of Rosemount and upon retirement he gleefully returned to the sport becoming a member of Alyth Golf Club.

He played many happy years there, loving the club house bacon rolls and banter.

Gardening was another hobby he took very seriously.

Stewart Duff with a prize winning flower. Image: Jenny Duff

His brother used to joke that “even the grass stood to attention when Stewart walked past!”

He was a regular winner at the Dundee Flower Show, even claiming victory several times in the miniature garden competition.

The annual family outings to the flower show were always an experience. He would stroll around, admiring the competition, marvelling at the sheer size of his rivals’ chrysanthemums. He was also very proud of his cars.

How did hearing loss impact Stewart Duff?

Stewart had a loss of hearing in one ear from a young age, which meant he had to wear a hearing aid.

Daughter Jennifer laughs that you’d never have known it from the volume he watched the TV at.

“You could always tell when dad was home because the whole street could hear the news which he was always engrossed in,” she said.

Stewart Duff in Scout leader uniform receiving Medal of Merit award. Image: Jenny Duff

“One of his old work colleagues recalled the day dad came into work proudly showing off his fancy new hearing aids. When asked what kind they were, he confidently replied, “Half past two!”

“Mum often joked that he wasn’t hard of hearing – just selectively deaf, especially whenever she asked him to help around the house!”

Stewart is survived by his wife Gordina and children Jennifer and Alyson.

He was also a father in law to Sarah and a much loved papa to Finley.

A funeral service was held at Dundee Crematorium on March 10.

Conversation