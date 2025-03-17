Alex Boland: Dundee DC Thomson man and music lover who ‘looked like an American’, dies at 91

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Obituaries

Alex Boland: Dundee DC Thomson man and music lover who ‘looked like an American’, dies at 91

Known for his love of music, theatre, and the Wild West, Kirriemuir-raised Alex's career with DC Thomson spanned roles at the Evening Telegraph and Commando.

Alex Boland has died aged 91. Image: Alex Boland.
Alex Boland has died aged 91. Image: Alex Boland.
By Michael Alexander

Alex Boland, a former Dundee-based DC Thomson & Co Ltd employee with a love for music, theatre, holidays and the Wild West, has died peacefully aged 91.

Alex, who worked on the Evening Telegraph and other DC Thomson titles including Commando, spent a lifetime with the Dundee publishing company after doing his National Service in the Far East.

Born in Kirriemuir on March 3 1933, his parents were William Boland, a master baker, and Barbara Boland (nee Bryce).

He went to Webster’s Seminary School in Kirriemuir.

When the family moved to Lambs Lane, Dundee, he transferred to the city’s Morgan Academy.

Alex Boland as a younger man on his Scottish Youth Hostels Association membership card, circa 1965. Image: Alex Boland

From January 1953 until February 1955, he went into the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders to do his National Service.

This saw him serve with the Far East Land Force in Malaysia.

His discharge papers describe his military conduct as “very good”.

How did Alex Boland meet his wife?

When he returned to Dundee, he started work with Courier publisher DC Thomson & Co Ltd in Dundee – a company he would stay with for the rest of his working life.

He is remembered by former Evening Telegraph colleague James Masson who said: “When Alex was on the Tele, he edited the daily diary feature”.

He is also remembered for his work on the Commando book.

It was during this time that Alex first met his wife Norma Kenny, of Dens Road, Dundee at Vince’s Cafe in Stobswell.

Back in the 1950s, it was a place where young people used to socialise on Sunday afternoons.

Norma Kenny and Alex Boland before they married in Dundee in 1959. Image: Alex Boland.

When he first asked Norma out, she was seeing someone at the time.

But when he asked her out a second time, she was single and said ‘yes’.

At that time, people used to say Alex “looked like an American” with his short hair and rimless glasses.

The couple started courting. They would go to the pictures to see the latest films.

They would often be seen zooming around Dundee on a scooter.

Alex Boland’s bride Norma carried a white Bible on their wedding day

The couple, who were both on the DC Thomson staff at the time, married in Clepington Church, Dundee, on March 14 1959.

Norma was a Sunday school teacher at the church.

The service was conducted by the Rev David Reid.

An Evening Telegraph newspaper report, covering their wedding day, went into remarkable detail by today’s standards of what the bride was wearing.

Norma Kenny and Alex Boland on their wedding day at Clepington Church on March 14 1959. Image: Alex Boland

The report said: “Given away by her father, Miss Kenny had chosen a lovely gown of white lace cut on Empire lines, which showed a softly-moulded bodice and bouffant skirt sweeping into a short train.

“Her shoulder-length nylon veil billowed from a nylon cap embroidered with pearls, which had been lent by the matron of honour.

“Miss Kenny carried a white Bible with a double carnation spray.”

The couple settled in Springfield, off Perth Road, in Dundee.

What did Alex Boland like to do when not working?

Outside of work, Alex’s hobbies included reading, listening to music, walking and theatre.

He also loved everything about the Wild West of America.

Alex was a member of the Scottish Youth Hostels Association.

The couple visited youth hostels all over Scotland including Loch Ard, Killin, Aberfeldy, Glen Doll and Crianlarich.

They also enjoyed holidays abroad including hillwalking in the Black Forest of Germany and Switzerland.

Alex and Norma Boland enjoyed travel. Image: Alex Boland.

Alex liked mountain climbing in his younger days. He also enjoyed music by American composer Aaron Copland, jazz music and listening to the Archers on the radio.

During retirement, the couple did more walking and liked going to the Edinburgh Festival every year.

What kind of man was Alex Boland?

Caroline Wilson, who got to know Alex over the last four years through her cleaning business in Dundee, and then as a friend, said he used to talk about how he “fought with the Gurkhas against the Communists” when he was doing his National Service.

A more recent photo of Alex Boland. Image: Alex Boland.

She said of the couple: “They were quite private people. His wife, Norma, had a stroke a few years back. Alex basically looked after her. And then he had a fall in December, and she had to go into respite.”

Alex passed away peacefully in Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on February 18.

He is survived by his wife Norma, who is now in a care home.

More from Obituaries

Stewart Duff in Scout leader uniform receiving Medal of Merit award. Image: Jenny Duff
Tribute to Stewart Duff: Dundee newspaper man and 'loyal' Angus Scout leader, dies at…
Ross Vettraino with his grandsons Stuart and Andrew. Image: Mark Vettraino
Ross Vettraino: Son pays tribute to Fife councillor and ‘very hands-on father’, who died…
Alex Alexander at her desk as chairperson of Hillcrest Housing Association. Image: Heather Macfarlane
Broughty Ferry charity stalwart and special constable Alex Alexander MBE, dies aged 98
Fiona Raitt has died aged 68. Image: Suzanne Zeedyk
Professor Fiona Raitt: Dundee champion of legal reform and women's rights, dies at 68
Peter Cura in Cupar in summer 2022. Image: Michael Alexander
Peter Cura: Tribute to the Cupar businessman and campaigner who 'saved' Stratheden Hospital
Mrs Margaret Overend with a photo of herself in the Second World War. Image: DC Thomson
Margaret Overend: Tribute to 102-year-old Fife woman who photographed horrific WW2 bombing aftermath
2
Penny Uprichard with St Andrews in the background
Penny Uprichard: A 'force of nature' who took her fight to preserve St Andrews…
Lindsay Heron. Image: Heron family.
Lindsay Heron: Perthshire hypnotherapist and Strathallan School alumnus dies at 81
Alice Wheeler early in her career. Image: Philip Shepherd
Alice Wheeler: North East Fife community midwife who delivered hundreds of babies, dies aged…
Colin Mayall has died aged 83. Image: Nic Mayall
Colin Mayall: Renowned Crieff historian, genealogist and rugby club stalwart dies at 83

Conversation