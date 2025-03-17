Alex Boland: Dundee DC Thomson man and music lover who ‘looked like an American’, dies at 91

Alex Boland, a former Dundee-based DC Thomson & Co Ltd employee with a love for music, theatre, holidays and the Wild West, has died peacefully aged 91.

Alex, who worked on the Evening Telegraph and other DC Thomson titles including Commando, spent a lifetime with the Dundee publishing company after doing his National Service in the Far East.

Born in Kirriemuir on March 3 1933, his parents were William Boland, a master baker, and Barbara Boland (nee Bryce).

He went to Webster’s Seminary School in Kirriemuir.

When the family moved to Lambs Lane, Dundee, he transferred to the city’s Morgan Academy.

From January 1953 until February 1955, he went into the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders to do his National Service.

This saw him serve with the Far East Land Force in Malaysia.

His discharge papers describe his military conduct as “very good”.

How did Alex Boland meet his wife?

When he returned to Dundee, he started work with Courier publisher DC Thomson & Co Ltd in Dundee – a company he would stay with for the rest of his working life.

He is remembered by former Evening Telegraph colleague James Masson who said: “When Alex was on the Tele, he edited the daily diary feature”.

He is also remembered for his work on the Commando book.

It was during this time that Alex first met his wife Norma Kenny, of Dens Road, Dundee at Vince’s Cafe in Stobswell.

Back in the 1950s, it was a place where young people used to socialise on Sunday afternoons.

When he first asked Norma out, she was seeing someone at the time.

But when he asked her out a second time, she was single and said ‘yes’.

At that time, people used to say Alex “looked like an American” with his short hair and rimless glasses.

The couple started courting. They would go to the pictures to see the latest films.

They would often be seen zooming around Dundee on a scooter.

Alex Boland’s bride Norma carried a white Bible on their wedding day

The couple, who were both on the DC Thomson staff at the time, married in Clepington Church, Dundee, on March 14 1959.

Norma was a Sunday school teacher at the church.

The service was conducted by the Rev David Reid.

An Evening Telegraph newspaper report, covering their wedding day, went into remarkable detail by today’s standards of what the bride was wearing.

The report said: “Given away by her father, Miss Kenny had chosen a lovely gown of white lace cut on Empire lines, which showed a softly-moulded bodice and bouffant skirt sweeping into a short train.

“Her shoulder-length nylon veil billowed from a nylon cap embroidered with pearls, which had been lent by the matron of honour.

“Miss Kenny carried a white Bible with a double carnation spray.”

The couple settled in Springfield, off Perth Road, in Dundee.

What did Alex Boland like to do when not working?

Outside of work, Alex’s hobbies included reading, listening to music, walking and theatre.

He also loved everything about the Wild West of America.

Alex was a member of the Scottish Youth Hostels Association.

The couple visited youth hostels all over Scotland including Loch Ard, Killin, Aberfeldy, Glen Doll and Crianlarich.

They also enjoyed holidays abroad including hillwalking in the Black Forest of Germany and Switzerland.

Alex liked mountain climbing in his younger days. He also enjoyed music by American composer Aaron Copland, jazz music and listening to the Archers on the radio.

During retirement, the couple did more walking and liked going to the Edinburgh Festival every year.

What kind of man was Alex Boland?

Caroline Wilson, who got to know Alex over the last four years through her cleaning business in Dundee, and then as a friend, said he used to talk about how he “fought with the Gurkhas against the Communists” when he was doing his National Service.

She said of the couple: “They were quite private people. His wife, Norma, had a stroke a few years back. Alex basically looked after her. And then he had a fall in December, and she had to go into respite.”

Alex passed away peacefully in Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on February 18.

He is survived by his wife Norma, who is now in a care home.