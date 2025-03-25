Leslie Sword: St Johnstone fan and ‘life of the party’ dies in Perth fire aged 62

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leslie Sword: St Johnstone fan and ‘life of the party’ dies in Perth fire aged 62

Tribute is being paid to Leslie Sword, known as Cese - a well-known Perth native, former aircraft engineer, and Barry mayor - who died in a fire at his Perth flat.

Leslie Sword has died aged 62. Image: Pete Milne
By Michael Alexander

Leslie Sword, a well-known Perth character and former Welsh mayor, who died when a fire took hold of his flat in Perth, will be remembered as the “life and soul of the party”, his family say.

The 62-year old former aircraft engineer, who enjoyed a “great” final night in the pub after watching his beloved St Johnstone play Dundee at Dens Park, was found dead in his home on St Catherine’s Road after firefighters were called to a blaze in the early hours of March 2.

An investigation confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances. The fire has been described as a tragic accident.

Leslie, better known as Cese, is fondly remembered by family and friends as a keen former footballer from humble beginnings in Perth. He rose through the political ranks as a Labour councillor to be elected as the mayor of Barry, South Wales.

Leslie Sword was elected mayor of Barry, South Wales in 2012. Image: Pete Milne.

He loved life and lived it to the full – trying to make a difference to everyone he encountered.

Cousin Pete Milne told The Courier: “He will be remembered by young and old as the life and soul of the party, who always had time to help the young ones and always had a cheeky smile on his face.”

Where did life begin for Leslie Sword?

Leslie was born on January 4 1963 in his granny’s back room in Hunter Crescent, Perth.

The street later gained the unwanted distinction of becoming known as “the most deprived area in Scotland”.

He was the third of four children born to Bill and Norma Sword.

His family laugh that Leslie was a “wee s***e as a bairn”. But he had a passion for football.

Growing up in Hillyland, he attended Tulloch Primary and Perth Grammar, where he became “very popular with the young ladies”.

When he left school, he trained to become an aircraft engineer at Almondbank and was there for 28 years.

Leslie Sword was a well known character in Perth. Image: Pete Milne.

A good worker, he was a clever man, well respected, and he could hold his own in any discussion with management.

He became a union rep and was a “thorn in the side of management “for many years.

Later, he would work for the union representing young people and championing their cause.

He was a great believer in young people being able to learn.

Leslie himself had gained a certificate in aeronautical engineering, a foundation degree in project management, and numerous other qualifications.

Talented footballer who married three times was a ‘real character’

In his younger days, he played football for Errol Rovers.

Leslie was married three times.

He met his first wife Alison in Perth and they had Natasha.

Sadly, they grew apart and Leslie entered a phase of being a single man again. But not for long. He met Joanne before they later separated.

Leslie’s family describe him as a “bit of a one-off” and a “real character”.

He moved down to Wales when he was working for the Ministry of Defence and got involved in local politics.

The Mayor of Barry, Cllr Leslie Sword (right), presented a 25 years long service award to clerk Cliff Lewis in Barry, South Wales in 2012.

When he was made redundant by the Ministry of Defence, he ploughed his redundancy into a partnership in a pub.

“That was like the big bad wolf being given the keys to Red Riding Hood’s front door!”, laugh the family.

He became a local councillor in Barry, which is now famous all over the world for TV show Gavin and Stacey.

Leslie was involved in promoting Barry and forging links with business and commerce.

He was the project manager for two funds via the Welsh Assembly and the TUC educational department and was regional learning organiser for Wales.

When did Leslie Sword become mayor of Barry in South Wales?

Leslie became mayor of Barry in 2012.

His third wife, Rachel, served as his consort.

Rachel and Leslie were married in Barry in 2003, and they had a son Joe and stepson James, who he raised as his own.

One story, being told at his funeral, recalls how he was in charge of the hospitality provided for visiting dignitaries.

He had the keys for three very large cabinets full of liquor, every type imaginable.

Imagine, then, the consternation when an ambulance was called and Leslie was carried off on the suspicion of a heart attack, when in fact he had consumed the contents of one of the cabinets!

Mayor Councillor Leslie Sword with his consort, wife Rachel (right), and deputy mayor Cllr Claire Curtis, with her consort, husband Cllr Rob Curtis, pictured in Barry, South Wales in 2012.

His family laugh that when Leslie called, they’d be “on the phone for hours”.

He was always full of information and news.

The extended family was very important to him. He was close to his sister, and brothers, and cousin Pete, who was more like a brother.

Constant arguments were not uncommon, but he had a “good heart”.

Leslie Sword loved listening to Bob Dylan and never forgot humble Perth roots

Music was a big part of his life. He had quite an eclectic taste, but Bob Dylan was a favourite.

Leslie never forgot his humble roots in Perth and it was natural that he should return to the Fair City in 2017.

When he came home, he worked for his cousin Pete taking kids to school as a carer.

He’s remembered as a “good man” and a “gentle soul” who should have had many more years to enjoy life. But that was not to be.

The ‘Cally’ and Slainte bars in Perth were his spiritual home.

The Slainte Bar in Perth.

On March 10, the pub instigated a minute’s applause at the Livingston v St Johnstone game in the 62nd minute.

His pal Jumbo was always there for him, as was his cousin Pete.

Speaking ahead of Leslie’s funeral at Perth Crematorium on March 25, celebrant Thomas Baxter said: “His last day was spent with his pals G. Mick, and Johnny Kaylor, who were lifelong friends.

“They spent a great day in Dundee at Dens Park and came home to the pub.

“Late evening kebabs then off to the taxi rank despite living only 1000 metres from the rank.

“He went home and as we all know was a victim of a tragic accident.”

Remembering the ‘good and happy times’ in Leslie Sword’s life

Mr Baxter described Leslie as a “quite extraordinary man, a loving father, stepfather, grandfather, brother, cousin, uncle, and a good and loyal friend to many”.

His children Natasha, Joe, stepson James, grandchild Darragh, brothers Billy, and Lawrence, and sister Robin, cousin Pete, and all his extended family have been left with a “huge gap in their lives, a gap that will be hard to fill”.

“He was one of that rare breed of human being, one who was totally at ease with everything and everyone,” said Mr Baxter.

Perth Crematorium.

However, Mr Baxter said family and friends should not think only of Leslie in terms of what they have lost. They should try to remember everything that they have gained from his life.

“He would not want to be remembered in sadness, but rather in love, with thoughts of all the good and happy times in his life.”

A celebration of Leslie’s life takes place in Perth Crematorium on Tuesday, March 25, at 11am.

