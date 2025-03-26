Andrew Clark: Anstruther garage owner and ‘role model’, dies at 81

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andrew Clark: Anstruther garage owner and ‘role model’, dies at 81

Tribute is being paid to the former Anstruther businessman, Merchant Navy seaman and East Neuk golfer who ran Clark’s Garage for 45 years.

Andrew Clark at Clark's Garage in Anstruther during the 1970s. Image: Kim Cruttenden
Andrew Clark at Clark's Garage in Anstruther during the 1970s. Image: Kim Cruttenden
By Michael Alexander

Andrew Clark, a lifelong Anstruther resident and the beloved proprietor of Clark’s Garage in the town for nearly five decades, has passed away at the age of 81.

The former Merchant seaman, who played golf at Anstruther and Crail, died peacefully on February 19 at the Cowdray Club Nursing Home in Aberdeen.

Andrew’s daughter Kim Cruttenden told The Courier her dad was a great role model whose work ethic was “second to none”.

Andrew Clark of Anstruther with his children John and Kim in the early 1980s. Image: Kim Cruttenden

“Dad’s generosity was evident in everything he did,” she said.

“He taught us the importance of responsibility and fairness, lessons that have stood us in good stead throughout our lives.”

Andrew Clark took over Anstruther garage following death of his father

Born in Edinburgh on July 26 1943, Andrew grew up in Anstruther as the only child to John and Lillias Clark.

He attended Waid Academy before furthering his studies in engineering at college.

His family’s garage business had roots long before he took the helm.

Andrew Clark of Anstruther as an East Neuk Cub Scout in the late 1940s. Image: Kim Cruttenden

The site was originally a blacksmith’s forge, purchased by Andrew’s father, John, in 1926 and transformed into a garage.

Andrew grew up around cars. He passed his driving test on his 17th birthday, and developed a deep love for mechanics.

Before spending five years in the Merchant Navy, he’d help his dad run the garage.

Andrew Clark of Anstruther in the Merchant Navy in the 1960s. Image: Kim Cruttenden.

He also worked a variety of temporary jobs, including stints as a cook on a fishing boat and washing dishes in a southern England holiday camp.

But when John died in 1970, Andrew returned from the Merchant Navy to take over the garage and look after his mother in the absence of his dad.

Andrew Clark’s wife Margaret ran small supermarket at garage

Andrew married Margaret Thomson in 1971 and started a family, John and Kim, soon after.

He built up the business over many years into a successful garage.

Petrol pumps were added.

Andrew and Margaret Clark of Anstruther on their wedding day in 1971. Image: Kim Cruttenden.

Then in 1983 he helped his wife open her own business – a small supermarket called Triple S stores.

The shop was a conversion of the garage showroom where he used to sell cars.

The garage was a hub for the trades. In his list of close friends was the butcher, the baker, the builder/joiner and gardener.

He had an old coffee machine with ‘questionable’ hot drinks. But it did not matter. His tradesmen pals all popped in regularly for a blether.

Andrew and Margaret Clark at the Anstruther garage in the early 1980s. Image: Kim Cruttenden.

Andrew worked hard over the years and took minimal holidays, working seven days per week initially.

The couple even lived in a caravan around the back of the garage at one stage.

He insisted on physically serving petrol to customers. It was something lots of them really appreciated as some weren’t able to do it themselves.

What was Andrew Clark’s proudest moment as a golfer?

Andrew was a very keen golfer, mainly at Anstruther and Crail golf clubs and he gained a few trophies over the years.

But he was most proud of his hole in one at the inaugural match of the second course in Crail – the Craighead Links – in 1998.

Daughter Kim said her dad was “always grafting”.

Andrew Clark on the golf course in the 1990s. Image: Kim Cruttenden

“He was trying so hard to give John and I opportunities that he and mum never had,” she said. “He was so proud of all we achieved.”

Kim added that her dad was never one to hide his thoughts.

Andrew Clark at the Anstruther garage in the early 1990s. Image: Kim Cruttenden.

“Although sometimes exasperating, it was also refreshing to always know what he was thinking or how he felt,” she continued.

“He didn’t stand on ceremony, and you had to take dad as you found him, usually wearing a boiler suit and covered in oil.

“Dad had an incredible ability to turn his hand to almost any practical task that came his way. His versatility and ‘can do’ attitude was truly inspiring.”

The day Andrew Clark got a car stuck

Despite his car expertise, Kim laughs when she recalls the time he managed to get a car completely stuck in a narrow close in the East Neuk which wasn’t wide enough for cars.

She also smiles when she recalls how he had a motorbike which he loved – but her mum would never let him have one when married.

Andrew Clark in ‘classic pose’ in 2003. Image: Kim Cruttenden

Andrew retired and closed Clark’s Garage in 2015, at the age of 73, after 45 years of service to the community, becoming part of East Neuk history.

His beloved wife Margaret passed away in 2012.

Looking back, Kim is in no doubt that her dad was a “great character and role model” for them as children.

He was “firm but fair and lots of fun and so proud of his family”.

Andrew Clark in January 2025. Image: Kim Cruttenden

“In his later years, we started to refer to dad as “grandad,” picked up from the children,” she smiles.

“Even the nursing home staff started calling him grandad, and he embraced it, referring to himself that way too.

“The nursing home staff said he was the ‘typical’ grandad figure there, and they loved his cheeky smile and sense of humour.”

How will Andrew be best remembered?

Kim added: “I think he would be remembered mostly for his role as a mechanic and for being helpful to others and going that extra mile for his customers and friends keeping their cars on the road as economically as possible.”

Andrew Clark is survived by his son John, daughter Kim, and four grandchildren – Conor, Ilena, Sorren, and Jake.

A service to celebrate Andrew’s life was held at Anstruther Parish Church on March 6, followed by a burial at Anstruther Cemetery.

Conversation