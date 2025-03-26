Andrew Clark: Anstruther garage owner and ‘role model’, dies at 81

Andrew Clark, a lifelong Anstruther resident and the beloved proprietor of Clark’s Garage in the town for nearly five decades, has passed away at the age of 81.

The former Merchant seaman, who played golf at Anstruther and Crail, died peacefully on February 19 at the Cowdray Club Nursing Home in Aberdeen.

Andrew’s daughter Kim Cruttenden told The Courier her dad was a great role model whose work ethic was “second to none”.

“Dad’s generosity was evident in everything he did,” she said.

“He taught us the importance of responsibility and fairness, lessons that have stood us in good stead throughout our lives.”

Andrew Clark took over Anstruther garage following death of his father

Born in Edinburgh on July 26 1943, Andrew grew up in Anstruther as the only child to John and Lillias Clark.

He attended Waid Academy before furthering his studies in engineering at college.

His family’s garage business had roots long before he took the helm.

The site was originally a blacksmith’s forge, purchased by Andrew’s father, John, in 1926 and transformed into a garage.

Andrew grew up around cars. He passed his driving test on his 17th birthday, and developed a deep love for mechanics.

Before spending five years in the Merchant Navy, he’d help his dad run the garage.

He also worked a variety of temporary jobs, including stints as a cook on a fishing boat and washing dishes in a southern England holiday camp.

But when John died in 1970, Andrew returned from the Merchant Navy to take over the garage and look after his mother in the absence of his dad.

Andrew Clark’s wife Margaret ran small supermarket at garage

Andrew married Margaret Thomson in 1971 and started a family, John and Kim, soon after.

He built up the business over many years into a successful garage.

Petrol pumps were added.

Then in 1983 he helped his wife open her own business – a small supermarket called Triple S stores.

The shop was a conversion of the garage showroom where he used to sell cars.

The garage was a hub for the trades. In his list of close friends was the butcher, the baker, the builder/joiner and gardener.

He had an old coffee machine with ‘questionable’ hot drinks. But it did not matter. His tradesmen pals all popped in regularly for a blether.

Andrew worked hard over the years and took minimal holidays, working seven days per week initially.

The couple even lived in a caravan around the back of the garage at one stage.

He insisted on physically serving petrol to customers. It was something lots of them really appreciated as some weren’t able to do it themselves.

What was Andrew Clark’s proudest moment as a golfer?

Andrew was a very keen golfer, mainly at Anstruther and Crail golf clubs and he gained a few trophies over the years.

But he was most proud of his hole in one at the inaugural match of the second course in Crail – the Craighead Links – in 1998.

Daughter Kim said her dad was “always grafting”.

“He was trying so hard to give John and I opportunities that he and mum never had,” she said. “He was so proud of all we achieved.”

Kim added that her dad was never one to hide his thoughts.

“Although sometimes exasperating, it was also refreshing to always know what he was thinking or how he felt,” she continued.

“He didn’t stand on ceremony, and you had to take dad as you found him, usually wearing a boiler suit and covered in oil.

“Dad had an incredible ability to turn his hand to almost any practical task that came his way. His versatility and ‘can do’ attitude was truly inspiring.”

The day Andrew Clark got a car stuck

Despite his car expertise, Kim laughs when she recalls the time he managed to get a car completely stuck in a narrow close in the East Neuk which wasn’t wide enough for cars.

She also smiles when she recalls how he had a motorbike which he loved – but her mum would never let him have one when married.

Andrew retired and closed Clark’s Garage in 2015, at the age of 73, after 45 years of service to the community, becoming part of East Neuk history.

His beloved wife Margaret passed away in 2012.

Looking back, Kim is in no doubt that her dad was a “great character and role model” for them as children.

He was “firm but fair and lots of fun and so proud of his family”.

“In his later years, we started to refer to dad as “grandad,” picked up from the children,” she smiles.

“Even the nursing home staff started calling him grandad, and he embraced it, referring to himself that way too.

“The nursing home staff said he was the ‘typical’ grandad figure there, and they loved his cheeky smile and sense of humour.”

How will Andrew be best remembered?

Kim added: “I think he would be remembered mostly for his role as a mechanic and for being helpful to others and going that extra mile for his customers and friends keeping their cars on the road as economically as possible.”

Andrew Clark is survived by his son John, daughter Kim, and four grandchildren – Conor, Ilena, Sorren, and Jake.

A service to celebrate Andrew’s life was held at Anstruther Parish Church on March 6, followed by a burial at Anstruther Cemetery.