Alan Baillie: Tributes to Dundee solicitor who raised thousands for charity and had love of golden retrievers

Alan was a lifelong supporter of Dundee United and could frequently be seen at Tannadice.

Alan Baillie (centre) outside his office with solicitors Bill Campbell and Alison Mitchell in 2007. Image: DC Thomson.
By Jack McKeown

Tributes have been paid to Dundee solicitor Alan Baillie who has passed away at the age of 67.

Born in Dundee in 1957, Alan was educated at Dundee High and studied Law at Dundee University. He served his apprenticeship years at Gray, Robertson and Wilkie and worked at Blackadders and then WG Boyle & Co.

In 1990 he set up his own firm, Alan J Baillie, later called Baillies, which had its offices on Union Street.

Property was a mainstay of the practice, but the firm also offered legal services including wills and executries and powers of attorney, as well a range of litigation and regulatory matters including employment law, licensing, family, and contract law.

Alan also sat on the board of TSPC for many years.

Lindsay Darroch from Gilson Gray with Alan Baillie in 2021.

In 2018 Alan merged with fellow Dundee solicitor Peter Shepherd’s company to create Baillie Shepherd.

In 2021 the pair sold their firm to Gilson Gray and Alan retired. All 15 of Baillie Shepherd’s employees joined Gilson Gray as part of the takeover, effectively doubling the size of the firm in Dundee.

Hobbies and charity work

Alan was a lifelong supporter of Dundee United and could frequently be seen in the crowd at Tannadice.

An accomplished tennis player, he was a member of Broughty Ferry Lawn Tennis Club for many years and was also involved in Forthill Sports Club. He was passionate about nurturing young players and qualified as a coach to help develop the tennis stars of tomorrow.

In 1994 he was involved in Broughty Ferry Lawn Tennis Club’s move from Holly Road to Elcho Drive and in 2021 he sponsored a centenary flowerbed at the club.

Alan with his dog Orla.

He was a member of Broughty Ferry Round Table from the 1983 until 1996 and was always at the forefront of the organisation’s charity work.

During his time with the Round Table tens of thousands of pounds were raised. This money predominantly went to local charities but also helped finance a UN water project that saw wells drilled in 15 African villages. Funds were also raised for the construction of male and female toilet blocks at a village school in China which were opened in 2010.

Many of Alan’s charity endeavours both as part of Broughty Ferry Round Table and as a private individual flew under the radar due to his modest and private nature.

Alan Baillie’s love for golden retrievers

Alan had a passion for golden retrievers. He owned a succession of the dogs over his lifetime, including latterly Orla, who could frequently be seen taking him for a lunchtime drag around Dundee’s city centre when he was working.

He helped organise and took part in numerous golden retriever meet-ups in Tayside and Fife, where upwards of 150 dogs gathered for mornings of cute and chaotic fun.

Alan loved golden retrievers.

Alan was married once and subsequently divorced. He is survived by his mother, brother, two nieces, two grandnephews, and a grandniece.

Lindsay Darroch, partner and head of Dundee office at Gilson Gray said: “I knew Alan professionally for over 30 years and worked with him since we took over his business in 2021. His natural charm and easy-going manner coupled with his legal knowledge was reflected in his large client base which kept returning to him.”

Alan’s brother Peter paid tribute to him, saying: “Alan was a hugely good, honourable and generous man. He was a loyal and steadfast friend to many. Everyone who knew him will miss him hugely.”

Alan Baillie’s funeral will be held at Parkgrove Crematorium near Friockheim on Friday March 28 at 2.30pm, followed by refreshments for family and friends at the Woodlands Hotel in Broughty Ferry.

