Bill Berry: Dundee University geography lecturer and Broughty Ferry resident remembered for ‘inspirational’ legacy 

Bill Berry, a retired Dundee University geography lecturer who lived in the same Broughty Ferry house for 60 years, is being remembered as an inspirational family man and academic who led a “life well lived”.

The 84-year-old grandfather, who died suddenly but peacefully on March 9, moved to Dundee with his wife Christine in 1964 when the then Queen’s College was in the process of gaining independence from St Andrews University.

During his 36 years as a Dundee University geography lecturer, he inspired generations of staff and students alike.

Many geography graduates recall how his pioneering work with computers and digital cartography course progressed their careers.

Bill Berry remembered by Dundee University colleagues as friend and ‘mentor’

Paying tribute to his colleague and good friend, fellow Dundee University geography lecturer Alan Tricker of St Andrews said: “I was away when Bill died, but colleague Dave Short emailed me. In his email he said: “It will seem strange – Bill was always there”. He was.

“Always generous in offering help, a listening ear and as a mentor.

“And that was for students as well as fellow members of staff. Generations of students will hold Bill in high regard.”

Bill’s son John also paid tribute.

Speaking on behalf of his siblings and mum, he said: “My dad was a man who always knew how to fix things – whether it was a broken appliance, house repairs, or even a shed renovation.

“He had a solution for everything, and that practical side of him was something I admired greatly.

“What stands out most is how kind and patient he was with his students.

“As a dad, you don’t always see that side of him. But reading the letters from former students has been so touching. It’s clear how much of an impact he had on their careers.”

Bill Berry spent most of his life in Dundee

Born in Liverpool in May 1940, Bill moved with his family to Lytham St Annes near Blackpool in 1942 to escape from wartime bombing.

Bill grew up in Lytham and gained a scholarship to King Edwards School where he did very well academically and in sports.

At 17, Bill enrolled at Liverpool University to study geography and botany.

He graduated from Liverpool with an honours degree, and also met his wife Christine.

Postgraduate studies followed at Kings College, London while Christine started teaching geography in Barnsley.

Their relationship continued at a distance, and in 1964 they got married and moved to Dundee.

In terms of his university teaching career, Bill initially specialised in bio-geography.

He was also keenly interested in cartography and was instrumental in the introduction of computing to the Dundee department as technology developed in the 1970s and 80s.

This ultimately led to digital cartography modules being available for students.

This was a rarity at universities at that time and long before laptops became common.

He became the go-to person for computing and cartography in the department.

Bill Berry renowned for his Dundee University geography field trips

The focus of Bill’s working life was, of course, teaching students and fieldwork.

With Alan Tricker, who was recently praised by KT Tunstall when she performed in St Andrews, Bill ran annual honours field courses to Bettyhill – in the far north of mainland Scotland.

The field trips also included many places abroad – often to Switzerland and then, later to the Costa Blanca, with geography field trips to Albir continuing to this day – nearly 25 years after his retirement.

Working at Dundee University was a big part of Bill’s life.

Many students have fond memories of his field trips.

Bill and Christine had three children – Sandy in 1968, John in 1971 and Maggie in 1975.

As their family got older, and bigger, they decided that more space was required.

Rather than move, it was decided to expand upwards into the attic of their Betts House in Broughty Ferry with Bill doing most of the work himself.

Supporter of Everton and Dundee United

There were other interests, of course. Bill was a lifelong Everton supporter, but living in Dundee, Tannadice proved much easier to get to.

Bill, Sandy and John were all Dundee United season ticket holders during the glory years of the 1980s.

One family holiday to Spain was diverted to allow the family to watch Dundee United play in a pre-season tournament in Tarragona.

And in 1984 Bill took the boys on the supporters’ train to Old Trafford for a famous ‘battle of Britain’ match against Manchester United in the UEFA Cup.

In more recent years, four grandchildren: Grace, Charlotte, Georgia and Catriona, brought much joy to Bill and Christine. And it was a mutual thing.

The girls remember Christmases and family gatherings together, time spent in the caravan on mini breaks with grandma and granddad and sleepovers.

They remember cups of tea in bed first thing in the morning, the Fruit Pastilles he always had in his pocket when he met them from school and the stories he read to them as he sat in his big chair.

Travel overlapped Dundee University field trip destinations

With both Bill and Christine being geographers, it’s no surprise that travelling was a big part of their life together.

Be that from honeymooning in Ireland in 1964, to long distance family caravanning holidays in Europe.

In the 1980s, the family was fortunate enough to be able to borrow a static caravan in the Costa Blanca.

The family had a number of summer holidays there, driving all the way from Scotland.

Those fun-filled and exciting holidays with the family later led onto Bill leading university field trips in the area.

Christine and Bill spent an enormous part of their retirement years visiting Albir.

Caravanning continued in their retirement, often linked with trips to England to see the family.

Bill Berry enjoyed time with family

Latterly Bill’s health hadn’t been so good, and he had become less mobile.

But the family had spent time this Christmas and New Year together, and Bill had been out for a walk along the front in Broughty Ferry two days before he died.

He was at home, sitting in his big chair in the living room, with his family and Tilly (Sandy’s dog) keeping him company before he went to hospital and just a few hours before he died.

Bill is survived by his wife Christine, children Sandy, John and Maggie, and grandchildren Grace, Charlotte, Georgia and Catriona.

He was also a dear father-in-law of Ailsa, Valerie and Greg.