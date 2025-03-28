Bill Berry: Dundee University geography lecturer and Broughty Ferry resident remembered for ‘inspirational’ legacy 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Bill Berry: Dundee University geography lecturer and Broughty Ferry resident remembered for ‘inspirational’ legacy 

The Dundee University geography lecturer for 36 years, who's died at 84, was known for his pioneering digital cartography, botanical knowledge, field trips and travel.

Bill Berry. Image: John Berry
Bill Berry. Image: John Berry
By Michael Alexander

Bill Berry, a retired Dundee University geography lecturer who lived in the same Broughty Ferry house for 60 years, is being remembered as an inspirational family man and academic who led a “life well lived”.

The 84-year-old grandfather, who died suddenly but peacefully on March 9, moved to Dundee with his wife Christine in 1964 when the then Queen’s College was in the process of gaining independence from St Andrews University.

During his 36 years as a Dundee University geography lecturer, he inspired generations of staff and students alike.

Many geography graduates recall how his pioneering work with computers and digital cartography course progressed their careers.

Bill Berry remembered by Dundee University colleagues as friend and ‘mentor’

Paying tribute to his colleague and good friend, fellow Dundee University geography lecturer Alan Tricker of St Andrews said: “I was away when Bill died, but colleague Dave Short emailed me. In his email he said: “It will seem strange – Bill was always there”. He was.

“Always generous in offering help, a listening ear and as a mentor.

“And that was for students as well as fellow members of staff. Generations of students will hold Bill in high regard.”

Bill’s son John also paid tribute.

Bill Berry with his wife Christine.
Bill Berry with his wife Christine. Image: John Berry.

Speaking on behalf of his siblings and mum, he said: “My dad was a man who always knew how to fix things – whether it was a broken appliance, house repairs, or even a shed renovation.

“He had a solution for everything, and that practical side of him was something I admired greatly.

“What stands out most is how kind and patient he was with his students.

“As a dad, you don’t always see that side of him. But reading the letters from former students has been so touching. It’s clear how much of an impact he had on their careers.”

Bill Berry spent most of his life in Dundee

Born in Liverpool in May 1940, Bill moved with his family to Lytham St Annes near Blackpool in 1942 to escape from wartime bombing.

Bill grew up in Lytham and gained a scholarship to King Edwards School where he did very well academically and in sports.

At 17, Bill enrolled at Liverpool University to study geography and botany.

He graduated from Liverpool with an honours degree, and also met his wife Christine.

Postgraduate studies followed at Kings College, London while Christine started teaching geography in Barnsley.

Bill Berry with his wife Christine. Image: John Berry.

Their relationship continued at a distance, and in 1964 they got married and moved to Dundee.

In terms of his university teaching career, Bill initially specialised in bio-geography.

He was also keenly interested in cartography and was instrumental in the introduction of computing to the Dundee department as technology developed in the 1970s and 80s.

This ultimately led to digital cartography modules being available for students.

This was a rarity at universities at that time and long before laptops became common.

He became the go-to person for computing and cartography in the department.

Bill Berry renowned for his Dundee University geography field trips

The focus of Bill’s working life was, of course, teaching students and fieldwork.

With Alan Tricker, who was recently praised by KT Tunstall when she performed in St Andrews, Bill  ran annual honours field courses to Bettyhill – in the far north of mainland Scotland.

The field trips also included many places abroad –  often to Switzerland and then, later to the Costa Blanca, with geography field trips to Albir continuing to this day – nearly 25 years after his retirement.

Dundee University geography students on one of Bill Berry's field trips to Bettyhill.
Dundee University geography students on one of Bill Berry’s field trips to Bettyhill. Image: John Berry.

Working at Dundee University was a big part of Bill’s life.

Many students have fond memories of his field trips.

Bill Berry with Dundee University geography students on a field trip to Spain in September 1994.
Bill Berry with Dundee University geography students on a field trip to Spain in September 1994. Image: John Berry.

Bill and Christine had three children – Sandy in 1968, John in 1971 and Maggie in 1975.

As their family got older, and bigger,  they decided that more space was required.

Rather than move, it was decided to expand upwards into the attic of their Betts House in Broughty Ferry with Bill doing most of the work himself.

Supporter of Everton and Dundee United

There were other interests, of course. Bill was a lifelong Everton supporter, but living in Dundee, Tannadice proved much easier to get to.

Bill, Sandy and John were all Dundee United season ticket holders during the glory years of the 1980s.

One family holiday to Spain was diverted to allow the family to watch Dundee United play in a pre-season tournament in Tarragona.

And in 1984 Bill took the boys on the supporters’ train to Old Trafford for a famous ‘battle of Britain’ match against Manchester United in the UEFA Cup.

Bill Berry travelled to watch Manchester United v Dundee United, UEFA Cup, 3rd round, 1st leg, Old Trafford, Manchester. November 28 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

In more recent years, four grandchildren: Grace, Charlotte, Georgia and Catriona, brought much joy to Bill and Christine. And it was a mutual thing.

The girls remember Christmases and family gatherings together, time spent in the caravan on mini breaks with grandma and granddad and sleepovers.

They remember cups of tea in bed first thing in the morning, the Fruit Pastilles he always had in his pocket when he met them from school and the stories he read to them as he sat in his big chair.

Travel overlapped Dundee University field trip destinations

With both Bill and Christine being geographers, it’s no surprise that travelling was a big part of their life together.

Be that from honeymooning in Ireland in 1964, to long distance family caravanning holidays in Europe.

In the 1980s, the family was fortunate enough to be able to borrow a static caravan in the Costa Blanca.

Dundee University geography students at Mam Tor on a field trip to Sheffield in March 1993. Image: Michael Alexander

The family had a number of summer holidays there, driving all the way from Scotland.

Those fun-filled and exciting holidays with the family later led onto Bill leading university field trips in the area.

Dundee University geography students on Bill Berry’s Spanish field trip, September 1994. Image: Michael Alexander.

Christine and Bill spent an enormous part of their retirement years visiting Albir.

Caravanning continued in their retirement, often linked with trips to England to see the family.

Bill Berry enjoyed time with family

Latterly Bill’s health hadn’t been so good, and he had become less mobile.

But the family had spent time this Christmas and New Year together, and Bill had been out for a walk along the front in Broughty Ferry two days before he died.

He was at home, sitting in his big chair in the living room, with his family and Tilly (Sandy’s dog) keeping him company before he went to hospital and just a few hours before he died.

Bill is survived by his wife Christine, children Sandy, John and Maggie, and grandchildren Grace, Charlotte, Georgia and Catriona.

He was also a dear father-in-law of Ailsa, Valerie and Greg.

