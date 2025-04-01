‘Absolute diamond’ Dundee teacher Isobel Morton dies at 88

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Absolute diamond’ Dundee teacher Isobel Morton dies at 88

The Hillside Primary stalwart spent her entire career teaching P7s at the now demolished school in Menzieshill, Dundee.

Former Dundee Hillside Primary teacher Isobel Morton has died at 88. Image: Linda Braid
By Michael Alexander

Isobel Morton, the “legendary” former teacher who dedicated her entire career to teaching primary sevens at Hillside Primary School in Dundee, has passed away at the age of 88.

Warm tributes have been paid to her remarkable contributions to education, with many former pupils recalling her as an “absolute diamond” and “amazing” in heartfelt messages shared on social media.

Born on August 25, 1936, at Clement Park Nursing Home, Isobel was the only child of Nan and Bunt Jones of Midmill, Dundee.

She was an exceptional student from an early age, awarded The Angus Prize for best scholar upon leaving Drumgeith Primary School.

Isobel Morton began work as a Dundee school clerkess

Isobel continued her education at Stobswell Secondary School where she earned the prestigious Commercial Dux medal. She then embarked on a career that would leave a lasting impact on countless pupils.

Her working life began with Dundee Corporation as a school clerkess, a position she held until her marriage to David (or Dave, as he was affectionately known) in March 1958.

Due to the corporation’s policy of not employing married women, Isobel left her job to focus on family life.

Former Dundee Hillside Primary teacher Isobel Morton and her late husband Dave on their wedding day. Image: Linda Braid.

The couple enjoyed more than 61 years together, until Dave’s passing in September 2019.

Isobel and Dave had two daughters, Linda and Susan.

While pregnant with Susan, Isobel pursued evening classes to gain the Highers necessary for her to enter Dundee Training College. She did this in 1969, graduating with distinction in 1972.

Isobel spent a lifetime teaching at Hillside Primary School in Dundee

Her teaching career began at Hillside Primary School in Menzieshill, where she would remain for the duration of her professional life.

Isobel’s love for teaching, especially the primary seven pupils she so cherished, earned her the admiration of many, as reflected in the outpouring of tributes following her passing.

One former pupil described her as “a legend,” while others praised her as a “brilliant teacher” and “a stalwart” of the now demolished school, which closed in 2017.

Isobel Morton outside her old school at Hillside, Dundee. Image: Linda Braid.

Outside of her career, Isobel was an avid enthusiast of many activities.

These included line dancing, Tai Chi, and attending literature classes at the University of Dundee.

She had a passion for cinema and theatre, and alongside her husband, enjoyed travelling on cruises and bus tours, as well as frequent visits to Spain.

Her resilience and determination were evident in all aspects of her life.

Isobel Morton loved meeting former Hillside Primary pupils

A former employee of Courier publisher DC Thomson & Co Ltd in Dundee, Isobel also worked as a secretary to Mr Mather at West Ward before embarking on her teaching career.

The loving grandmother was known for her love of reading, particularly the Evening Telegraph. She would ensure the crossword was completed every night without fail.

“She was a determined lady that’s for sure!” laughs daughter Linda Braid.

One memorable occasion came when Hillside Primary held an open day prior to its closure.

Two sets of twins attending Hillside Primary School in 1986. Pictured: Elaine Hill, Karen Hill, Natalie Gardiner, Darren Gardiner. Image: DC Thomson.

Isobel relished the opportunity to reconnect with former pupils, many of whom gave her warm hugs, a testament to the respect and affection they held for her.

She also secretly loved being told that she “hadn’t changed or aged a bit,” as she appeared much younger than her years.

Pupils from Hillside Primary School who appeared on ITV show Child’s Play in 1986. Pictured Greg McRae, Cameron Duffy, Gill Corrie, Anne Watson, Sharon Thomson, Gavin Manzie, Christine Fyda. Image: DC Thomson.

Isobel is survived by her daughters Linda and Susan and was also the cherished mother-in-law of Eddie and the late Alex.

She is also survived by grandson Adam, step-grandchildren Tricia, Gavin and Lynsey and step-great-grandchildren Caitlin, Ivy, Alex and Harlow.

Funeral service for Isobel Morton

A funeral service is being held at Dundee Crematorium on Wednesday April 2 at 12.30 pm to which family and friends are invited to celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted for Cancer Research UK.

