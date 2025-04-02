Tribute to Dundee’s Ian McCraw: Retired bank manager, historian and author dies in 97th year

Tribute is being paid to retired Dundee bank manager, author, and historian Ian McCraw, who passed away peacefully just days before his 97th birthday.

The former Kingsway Circus Royal Bank of Scotland manager wrote several books on local history and was a volunteer with Friends of Dundee City Archives.

Born on 7 March 1928 at Craigie House in West Ferry, Dundee, to parents Ernest and May McCraw, Ian’s early years were shaped by both the turmoil of World War II and a deep sense of familial and community ties.

Ian’s education began at Rockwell Primary School and later at Morgan Academy, where he showed a particular interest in commercial subjects.

How did WWII impact Ian in Dundee?

The outbreak of World War II interrupted his schooling while he was on holiday with his family in Kirriemuir.

He first learned of the war from the landlady of their guesthouse, who relayed the announcement on the radio.

With Dundee’s schools closed for a time, lessons took place in small groups at teachers’ homes.

Young Ian also contributed to the “Dig for Victory” campaign. He took on an allotment at school during the war.

Daughter Sheena says her dad’s mischievous side also surfaced during this period.

He and his brother would borrow parts from air raid shelters to fashion makeshift sledges.

Ian MCraw started apprenticeship with bank in 1945

Ian followed his father’s advice when he left school and joined the National Bank of Scotland. He started his apprenticeship in 1945.

This marked the beginning of a distinguished career in banking.

As a young man, he served in the RAF, where he worked in equipment accounts and earned the rank of leading aircraftman.

Ian returned to the bank in 1949, eventually becoming a branch manager at the Royal Bank of Scotland.

He remained in banking until his retirement in 1986, after overseeing operations at the Kingsway Circus branch in Dundee, which recently closed.

Ian embraced new technology, including the installation of the Dundee’s first ATM at his branch.

Ian loved history and photography

A skilled photographer with a keen eye for detail, Ian amassed an extensive collection of photographs documenting his family, travels, and interests.

His love of history was a constant throughout his life. His fascination with Scottish and church history led him to research his family tree, tracing it back to the 1600s.

This passion culminated in the publication of several books on local history, including The Kirks of Dundee Presbytery 1558-1999 and Victorian Dundee at Worship.

Ian’s research also saw him speak at numerous local history events. These included the Scottish Local History Forum Conference in 2017, where he presented on The Fairs of Dundee.

His work with the Friends of Dundee City Archives was a particular highlight.

He dedicated many hours to answering queries and sharing his extensive knowledge of local history with people from around the world.

Ian was deeply involved in community and his church

Ian was an elder at Downfield South Church and later at Dundee Parish Church (St Mary’s), where he occasionally conducted tours for visitors.

His commitment to church history was reflected in his written works. He would often engage tourists with stories and even poetry from Goethe, which he had memorised during his school days.

Ian’s devotion to his family was unwavering, and he was a proud father to Marion and Sheena, as well as a beloved grandfather to Andrew, Shona, Fiona, and Catriona, and a cherished great-grandfather to Francesca and Harvey.

Travel was an important part of Ian’s life, particularly after his retirement.

He and his late wife, Jean, enjoyed numerous road trips with their family, exploring destinations both near and far. They visited Denmark, Italy, and across Europe in a caravanette.

Ian was regular contributor to The Courier’s Craigie column

Ian also enjoyed regular theatre outings to the Dundee Rep, Pitlochry, and the Edinburgh Fringe.

He maintained a keen interest in current affairs, and was a dedicated reader of The Courier, contributing regularly to the Craigie column.

His passion for local history was evident in his writing, where he often offered insightful corrections and added depth to previously published pieces.

Ian’s writing reflected his sharp intellect, and he enjoyed exploring history from new perspectives.

His family and friends recall that his sense of humour was a constant source of joy.

A deep commitment to education

Ian had always dreamed of attending university, and in his later years, he pursued that dream by enrolling in the Open University.

He earned a degree in history and literature, followed by an honours degree after his retirement.

His love of learning never waned, and he remained intellectually curious until the end of his life.

Ian’s latter years were marked by his deep care for his wife, Jean, especially during her illness.

After her death in 2010, Ian continued to live independently for several years, supported by his family and neighbours.

His love for road trips persisted, with family excursions to Orkney, Nairn, and Pitlochry.

Latter years spent in Dundee care home

As he grew older, Ian remained a lively presence, staying connected with current events and indulging in his favourite activities, including listening to classical music and watching Strictly Come Dancing.

In his final years, Ian was cared for at Pitkerro Care Home.

His passing, just days before his 97th birthday, was a sad moment for all who knew him.

Ian’s funeral service was held on March 20 at Dundee Crematorium, conducted by Rev. Keith Hall of St Mary’s Church.

Ian is survived by his daughters Marion and Sheena, his sons-in-law Derek and Ian, his grandchildren Andrew, Shona, Fiona, and Catriona, and his great-grandchildren Francesca and Harvey.