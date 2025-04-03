Ian McCurrach: Dundee man who became Reuters chief dies at 77

Tribute has been paid to a Harley Davidson-loving Dundee man who became a global executive at one of the world’s largest news agencies.

Former Reuters Chief Information Officer Ian McCurrach, who grew up in the Dryburgh area of Dundee, has passed away at the age of 77, near his home in the United States.

His wife, Pam, who he met at Dundee’s Harris Academy, told The Courier: “He had a happy and full life and had only recently had a decline in health which resulted in his passing on March 23. He will be sadly missed.”

Ian McCurrach studied in Dundee and at the University of St Andrews

Born in Dundee on March 10, 1948, to George and Maggie (née Ritchie) McCurrach, Ian attended Liff Primary School and later Harris Academy.

He went on to study at the University of St Andrews, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree.

Having met his wife Pam Ward while pupils at Harris Academy, the couple married in 1970, after graduation, at Lochee West Church.

In 1973, Ian and Pam moved to London, where Ian joined Reuters as a trailblazer – the first electronic engineering graduate to join the company, which had previously been staffed mainly by journalists.

Ian quickly made a name for himself, designing a programmable keyboard that would evolve into Reuters’ revolutionary Monitor Trading System, a major technological advancement in financial services.

Ian’s distinguished career saw him rise through the ranks to become Reuters’ Chief Information Officer (CIO).

When he left Reuters in 1997, he served as CIO at Lexis Nexis until his retirement in 2000.

Ian and Pam lived around the world before settling in Ohio, USA

Ian’s work allowed him and his family to live in cities around the world, including London, Paris, Geneva, and New York. Ian was posted to Paris as head of technology for western Europe.

They settled in Mason, Ohio, where they enjoyed being close to their children and grandchildren.

A man of many passions, Ian enjoyed playing rugby for St Andrews and the Sudbury Court Rugby Football Club in his earlier years.

Later, his love for sports shifted to golf, and his enthusiasm for motorcycles, particularly Harley-Davidsons, became a defining part of his life.

Ian purchased his first Harley as a 50th birthday gift to himself, a symbol of his spirit of adventure. He frequently rode with friends across the United States and shared his love for the open road with those closest to him.

Ian McCurrach cherished family time and Scottish roots

Ian also relished good food, good wine, and a good cigar, but above all, he cherished quality time spent with his family.

In addition to his career and hobbies, Ian had a deep connection to his Scottish roots.

During his time in Paris, he and Pam bought land in Provence, where they built a villa with a pool and olive groves – creating a peaceful retreat for family holidays.

After Paris, Ian was posted to Geneva and New York, where he continued to excel in his professional life.

Following his retirement in 2000, Ian and Pam settled in Ohio, where they made lasting memories with their sons Fraser (Jennifer), Gregor (Kathleen), and Gordon, along with their grandchildren Ronan, Caleigh, Gemma, and Lachlan.

Ian was particularly proud of his Scottish heritage, often donning his kilt for special occasions.

They made frequent trips back to Scotland to visit friends and play golf.

Ian’s love for life and family was at the heart of everything he did.

His family say his commitment to his work, his family, and his passions left a lasting impact on those who knew him.

How will Ian be remembered?

He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, whose vibrant spirit and warm heart will be sorely missed.

Ian is survived by his beloved wife Pam, sons Fraser, Gregor and Gordon, and their families plus his grandchildren Ronan, Caleigh, Gemma, and Lachlan.

He is also mourned by his siblings Ken McCurrach and Jane Shelley, and their families, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A memorial visitation for Ian took place on Saturday March 29 at Mueller Funeral Home in Mason, Ohio, followed by a celebratory gathering.