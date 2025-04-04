Joan Stewart: Dundee Strathmartine Hospital charge nurse who was ‘happy to help’ dies at 80

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Obituaries

Joan Stewart: Dundee Strathmartine Hospital charge nurse who was ‘happy to help’ dies at 80

The Dundee born and bred great grandmother is remembered for her "pleasant" nature, compassion and service.

Joan Stewart recently and as a young nurse in Dundee. Image: Ian Stewart
Joan Stewart recently and as a young nurse in Dundee. Image: Ian Stewart
By Michael Alexander

Joan Stewart, a former charge nurse at Strathmartine Hospital, Dundee, has died peacefully aged 80.

Joan was born in Dundee, the eldest of five children to Bob and Margaret Glass.

She was raised in a prefab in Blackshade and attended various primary schools, then Rockwell Secondary.

When she left school she went to Seymour Lodge Pre-Nursing College.

Joan Stewart has died aged 80. Image: Ian Stewart

Once qualified as a nurse, she fulfilled her ambition to help those with learning disabilities and started her career at the now demolished Strathmartine Hospital.

How did Joan’s career progress at Strathmartine Hospital?

Joan worked in various wards, eventually becoming charge nurse of a ward responsible for caring for adult males.

About 1990, it became policy to integrate long term patients into the community and Joan was partly responsible for initiating this programme.

Husband Ian told The Courier: “She was charged with organising a home in Perth for some of her patients.

“She sometimes referred to it as her stately home. It was formerly a big house on the banks of the Tay.

Joan Stewart as a young nurse in Dundee. Image: Ian Stewart

“Once this was operating successfully, she became responsible for another house in Perth, and later another house in Carnoustie.

“Her working day, and sometimes night, was spent supervising the three houses.”

Joan Stewart has died aged 80. Image: Ian Stewart

Joan’s last year prior to retirement was spent back at Strathmartine.

Throughout her career, her priority was the care and wellbeing of initially her patients, but subsequently those who became the residents of the homes she was responsible for.

Where and when did Joan and Ian marry?

Joan and Ian married at Park Church, Dundee, in 1966.

They first met at the Haparanda coffee bar on Arbroath Road.

‘The Hap’, as it was known, was the place to be seen for trendy teenagers in the Swinging Sixties. It became ultra-popular.

Ian and Joan Stewart. Image: Ian Stewart

Dundee’s hip teens gathered in the evenings to listen to the latest chart music and dance the night away with their friends.

So many friendships and romances started there.

How will Joan Stewart be remembered?

Reflecting on his first impressions of Joan and how she will be remembered, Ian said: “She was very pleasant. You only had to ask and she was always happy to help”.

Joan and Ian had one son, David.

Her retirement was spent helping with her three grandchildren, mainly on the school run.

Joan Stewart with her great granddaughter Seren at her graduation from St Mary’s Nursery in June 2024. Image: Ian Stewart

Away from work her interests were crafting and reading.

She also loved the theatre – especially Dundee Rep, Pitlochry Theatre, and musicals at the Edinburgh Playhouse.

Joan Stewart (back left) at a family wedding with her sister Eleanor (mother of the bride), her sister Morag and her niece Julie (the bride). Image: Ian Stewart.

Joan is survived by her husband Ian and son David.

She was also a dear mother-in-law to Irene and a loving granny to Shannon, Aaron and Mya and great-gran of Seren.

Joan was also a loving sister of Eleanor, George, Morag and the late Gordon.

A funeral service took place at Dundee Crematorium, on Wednesday April 2.

More from Obituaries

Ian McCurrach with his wife Pam. Image: Pam McCurrach.
Ian McCurrach: Dundee man who became Reuters chief dies at 77
Ian McCraw. Image: Marion McDonald
Tribute to Dundee’s Ian McCraw: Retired bank manager, historian and author dies in 97th…
Former Dundee Hillside Primary teacher Isobel Morton has died at 88. Image: Linda Braid
'Absolute diamond' Dundee teacher Isobel Morton dies at 88
Bill Berry. Image: John Berry
Bill Berry: Dundee University geography lecturer and Broughty Ferry resident remembered for 'inspirational' legacy 
2
Alan Baillie (centre) outside his office with solicitors Bill Campbell and Alison Mitchell in 2007. Image: DC Thomson.
Alan Baillie: Tributes to Dundee solicitor who raised thousands for charity and had love…
Andrew Clark at Clark's Garage in Anstruther during the 1970s. Image: Kim Cruttenden
Andrew Clark: Anstruther garage owner and 'role model', dies at 81
Leslie Sword has died aged 62. Image: Pete Milne
Leslie Sword: St Johnstone fan and ‘life of the party' dies in Perth fire…
Alex Boland has died aged 91. Image: Alex Boland.
Alex Boland: Dundee DC Thomson man and music lover who 'looked like an American',…
Stewart Duff in Scout leader uniform receiving Medal of Merit award. Image: Jenny Duff
Tribute to Stewart Duff: Dundee newspaper man and 'loyal' Angus Scout leader, dies at…
Ross Vettraino with his grandsons Stuart and Andrew. Image: Mark Vettraino
Ross Vettraino: Son pays tribute to Fife councillor and ‘very hands-on father’, who died…

Conversation