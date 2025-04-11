Well-known Dundee shop owner, guitarist and performer Vince Chalmers has passed away at 89

Tributes have been paid to Dundee musician, business owner and teacher Vince Chalmers, who passed away on March 29 at 89 years of age.

The devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather was a well-known face on the Scottish music scene, gigging with his wife of 63 years Eleanor and the Astor Combo band until the 1970s.

He opened his own guitar shop – V & E Chalmers Guitar Centre – on King Street in the early 1970s. The shop later relocated to Albert Street until closing at the end of 2019.

The shop was so well known, rock star Bryan Adams was reported to have asked for directions to it when the Canadian visited the city in 2001. Sadly, Vince was on holiday!

Renowned for making learning fun, Vince became a music teacher for the Angus School District in 1974. The entirely self-taught guitarist loved teaching and continued until 2000.

His grandson Gavin, also a musician, says players across the region often tell him how much his grandfather meant to them, reminding him of many a life-changing lesson.

Some of his students called Vince “boss hog” – an affectionate nickname earned from Vince’s days driving a big white Cadillac while wearing a huge hat.

His son Eddie remembers: ‘‘Vince and Eleanor’ were not super wealthy stars on the music scene.

“In fact they were a simple happy couple who were devoted to each other and their children.

“They lived happy, comfortable and contented lives.

“No get-together would ever be complete without dad breaking out the guitar and mum singing for the family.

“Everyone under their roof was treated like family whether they liked it or not!”

How did Vince Chalmers get into music?

Vince was the eldest of six children and had two brothers, Joe and Norry, and three sisters, Margaret, Wanda and Anne. They were all brought up by their mother alone. Joe is now the only surviving member of that family.

Vince took to music like a duck to water at school, going on to star in the school pipe band.

He loved playing the pipes so much that, when called for national service in 1953, he signed up for three years with the Black Watch so he could be part of the regimental pipe and drums band.

His musical life changed when posted to British Guiana in the West where he discovered, not just Calypso music, but the guitar.

The instrument would become his passion once he left the Black Watch in 1956.

How did he meet his wife of 63 years Eleanor?

Vince’s performing career began when he met and then married Eleanor in 1957.

She was already an established jazz singer in Dundee so it was natural for them to begin performing together as ‘Vince and Eleanor’.

They met other members of the Astor Combo Band during a talent contest at the Caird Hall.

And so ‘Vince Chalmers and the Astor Combo’ was born. Eleanor joined soon after.

They were to perform all over Scotland over the years – popular as a band and as a duo.

Why family meant the most to Vince

While music played a huge part in Vince and Eleanor’s lives, family remained paramount.

Vince maintained a close interest in his whole extended family right up until his last days.

The couple had two children: Eddie and Vinessa, three grandchildren Danielle, Gavin and James, and great-grandson William.

Eleanor, sadly, passed away three years before her husband.

His daughter Vinessa Mathew remembers:

“They were great team, Mum and Dad. They worked hard and played hard.

“Once they retired, they went on lots of holidays, especially cruises, and they loved dancing together.

“They had their own wee dance routine that they did and always stood out on the dance floor.

“I like to think they will be dancing together in heaven now.”

Vince’s funeral service was held at Dundee Crematorium on Friday, April 11 at 3.30 p.m.