Peter Cox: Glendoick Garden Centre founder and ‘Mr Rhododendron’ dies at 91

The Perthshire rhododendron expert, plant hunter, nurseryman, author and plant breeder leaves behind a local - and global- legacy of inspiration.

Peter Cox of Glendoick has died at 91. Image: DC Thomson
Peter Cox of Glendoick has died at 91. Image: DC Thomson
By Michael Alexander

Peter A. Cox of Glendoick, a pioneering figure in the world of horticulture and rhododendron cultivation, has died aged 91.

The Perthshire gardener’s lifelong dedication to the study and breeding of rhododendrons are widely regarded as monumental.

His plant-hunting expeditions, which spanned China, Tibet and the Himalayas, yielded thousands of seed collections that were distributed to botanical gardens and nurseries worldwide.

These efforts cemented his reputation as one of the foremost plant hunters of his generation.

Peter Cox. Image: DC Thomson

Leading the tributes, son Kenneth said: “He collected thousands of seed numbers from many parts of the globe, all carefully documented as to altitude, aspects, growing conditions etc.

“Both the seed itself and many plants grown from it have been distributed to Botanic Gardens and collections in many countries.

“It is doubtful that anyone has ever known as much or achieved so much in this field and it is doubtful anyone ever will.”

How did Peter Cox of Glendoick become a global horticulture pioneer?

Peter was born in Dundee on February 28 1934. He was the son of renowned horticultural writer and plant-collector Euan Cox.

After completing his horticultural studies at Edinburgh College and gaining experience at Notcutts Nurseries, Woodbridge, Peter and his father founded Glendoick Gardens Ltd at Glendoick, Perthshire, in 1953.

Their rhododendron nursery quickly became a respected name in the field.

Peter Cox (left) with his dad Euan Cox. Image: Ken Xoc

Peter’s visionary leadership guided Glendoick to global prominence.

He combined scientific breeding with a passion for exploration and conservation.

Glendoick run as a family business while exploring scientific excellence

Peter married Tricia Sherrard in 1963.

They met when she came to buy rhododendrons for her family garden at Maryborough House, Cork, Ireland.

They settled at Sandyhall farm across the fields from Glendoick. Sons Kenneth and Raymond were born in 1964 and 1966 respectively.

In 1972 Glendoick Garden Centre was opened, largely under the management of Tricia. Peter, meanwhile, ran the nursery.

Over the years, Glendoick became a centre for excellence. It specialised in the culture of hybridising of and publishing books on rhododendrons.

Lifelong friends Peter Cox (right) and Sir Peter Hutchinson at Baravalla. Image: Ken Cox.

Away from Glendoick, Peter’s life was a blend of scientific achievement and adventurous exploration.

He embarked on 18 major plant-hunting expeditions with his close friend Sir Peter Hutchison.

They travelled the globe to discover new species of rhododendrons.

His landmark discovery of rhododendron coxianum in India in 1965 exemplified his enduring legacy.

Glendoick author Peter Cox with his book, Seeds of Adventure in 2008. Image: DC Thomson.

Cox and Hutchison, one of the world’s most durable plant hunting partnerships, returned to China, Tibet, or the Himalaya almost every year, until they retired to write their memoirs the mammoth book Seeds of Adventure.

Pioneering rhododendron developments

As a plant breeder, Peter was instrumental in developing new cultivars of rhododendrons.

His innovative hybridising work in the 1960s focused on dwarf rhododendrons suited to smaller gardens.

These included the Chikor, Curlew, and Ptarmigan hybrids.

His work in the 1980s produced cultivars with striking foliage and vibrant colour breaks. Varieties such as Wine and Roses and Evered became bestsellers worldwide.

Peter Cox with hybrid beds at Glendoick. Image: Ken Cox.

These cultivars, now protected by Plant Breeder’s Rights, reflect his dedication.

Peter received awards including an MBE and honorary St Andrews University degree

Peter’s contributions to horticulture were recognised through numerous prestigious awards.

These included the Victoria Medal of Honour from the Royal Horticultural Society in 1992 and a gold medal from the American Rhododendron Society in 1993.

He received an honorary degree from the University of St Andrews in 2005.

Peter Cox of the Glendoick Garden Centre received an honorary degree from St Andrews University in 2005. Image: DC Thomson

Peter was also awarded an MBE in 2013.

His legacy was further immortalised in his writings. His books on rhododendrons are considered definitive guides.

Peter Cox with family when he received the MBE in 2013. Image: PA.

Peter’s landmark works include Modern Rhododendrons, Dwarf Rhododendrons, The Encyclopaedia of Rhododendron Species, and Seeds of Adventure – co-authored with Sir Peter Hutchison.

It won the Garden Media Guild’s Inspirational Book of the Year in 2008.

Peter’s work as a gardener was equally important to him

Peter created two woodland gardens. One was at Glendoick, Perth and the other at Baravalla on the west coast of Scotland.

At Glendoick, Peter was to be found most days, weeding, watering, planting, pruning and bellowing at his errant labradors. He carried on gardening well into his 80s.

Beyond his personal garden, Peter served for many years on the gardens committee of the National Trust for Scotland and as a trustee for the Dundee Botanic Garden.

Peter Cox in the greenhouse. Image: Ken Cox

A modest and reserved man, Peter preferred the quiet life of a gardener and plant hunter to the limelight.

Renowned as ‘Mr Rhododendron’

Despite his shyness and a lifelong battle with a pronounced stammer, he became known worldwide as ‘Mr Rhododendron’.

His vast knowledge, unassuming nature and dedication to his craft earned him the respect of countless horticulturists and plant enthusiasts across the globe.

In 2013, Peter and Tricia celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.

Peter’s love of dogs along with his enjoyment of table tennis, bridge, cricket, and shooting, added depth to his character beyond the garden.

Peter, who is predeceased by his wife Tricia, died on April 8.

Conversation