Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Pat Stevenson OBE: Dundee teacher and Children’s Panel stalwart with ‘Mary Quant style’ dies at 87

Honoured with an OBE for her work with Scotland’s Children’s Panel, Mid Craigie-raised Pat dedicated her life to supporting young people, championing education and quietly shaping change from her beloved Dundee.

Pat Stevenson with her OBE. Image: Evelyn Stevenson.
Pat Stevenson with her OBE. Image: Evelyn Stevenson.
By Michael Alexander

Tribute has been paid to Dundee woman Patricia Stevenson, known as Pat, who has died aged 87.

Pat was awarded the OBE in 1994 for her services to the Children’s Panel Advisory Committee. This capped a life devoted to education, advocacy, and social justice.

Born on June 3 1937, and raised in Mid Craigie, Dundee, Pat came from humble beginnings.

Her mother worked as a jute spinner and her father as a boilermaker.

While she started at Mid Craigie Infant School, she ended up going to Clepington School after her parents “lied” to the education authorities.

Pat Stevenson in her younger years. Image: Evelyn Stevenson.

They said she was going to be looked after by her grandparents in Clepington Street.

Their logic, her daughter Evelyn says, was they thought that Clepington School would give her a “better start” at a time when Mid Craigie was “looked down on”.

Pat would go on to shine at Morgan Academy, becoming dux in economics and consistently placing top of her class.

What did Pat Stevenson do after she left Morgan Academy?

After leaving school, Pat took up a clerical job at Telephone House on Ward Road.

She worked her way up to executive officer and advanced to the National Assistance Board. There, she became known locally as the “means test woman”.

In 1958, she married Ian Stevenson, whom she had met as a fellow pupil at Morgan Academy.

Ian would go on to become Professor of Pharmacology and Vice-Principal at the University of Dundee.

Ian and Pat Stevenson at home. Image: Evelyn Stevenson.

The couple spent a brief time in Boston, Massachusetts. They then settled back in Dundee to raise their two daughters, Evelyn and Jane.

This coincided with Ian being offered a lectureship back in Dundee.

In the mid-1960s, Pat returned to education herself. She studied politics and economics at Dundee University before training as a primary school teacher at Dundee College of Education.

She taught P7s at Fintry Primary School and provided learning support at St Saviour’s and Menzieshill high schools and at Liff Hospital children’s unit.

Pat Stevenson’s career was as diverse as it was impactful

Pat later worked as a student counsellor at Dundee University and then spent eight years as an advocacy worker with Barnardo’s.

Her most lasting contribution, however, was through her involvement with the Children’s Panel system in Scotland.

Joining in 1972, shortly after it was established, she eventually served as chairperson of the Children’s Panel Advisory Committee. She helped to shape policy and improve outcomes for vulnerable children across the country.

Pat and Ian Stevenson with David and Betty Stansfield and David and Carolyn Barr. Image: Evelyn Stevenson.

Her daughter Evelyn described her as “passionate about helping people who were facing challenges to fulfil their potential,” and said her mother never forgot the classmates she left behind in Mid Craigie.

“She said very late in life that she always felt guilty about having a better chance than her Mid Craigie classmates,” said Evelyn.

“She wondered how different her life might have been had she stayed there, as she thought that at that time Mid Craigie was kind of looked down on.

“Seeing people who didn’t have much of a chance in life – that definitely influenced her in the years that followed.”

Pat Stevenson was known for her style

Known for her warmth, hospitality, and sense of style, she favoured a Mary Quant look in her younger years. Pat was also a beloved matriarch.

With her husband, she regularly hosted students, friends, and family for large, lively dinners.

She loved travelling the world, with fond memories of time spent in Japan, the USA, South America, and Zimbabwe.

Pat Stevenson in her younger years. Image: Evelyn Stevenson.

Following Ian’s death in 2005, Pat moved to Edinburgh in 2007 to be near her daughters and grandchildren – Sophie, Ruby, and Gene. She was a devoted and doting gran.

Messages from across the community have described her as “always supportive” and “someone who looked out for others”.

Evelyn said will be remembered not only for her public service but also for her compassion and unwavering belief in the potential of every person she encountered.

Pat Stevenson with her grand children Sophie, Gene and Ruby. Image: Evelyn Stevenson.

Pat Stevenson, who passed away peacefully on April 11 2025 in Elsie Inglis Nursing Home, Edinburgh, is survived by her daughters Evelyn and Jane and grandchildren Sophie, Ruby and Gene.

She is predeceased by her husband Ian and her brothers Tom and Frank.

She was also a cherished aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Her funeral is being held at Dundee Crematorium on Sunday April 27 at 12.30 pm, with a gathering to follow at the Invercarse Hotel. All friends and family are welcome.

More from Obituaries

Dr Helen Patel, nee Dally, has died at 80 after a three year cancer battle. Image: Neil Patel
Dr Helen Patel: Pioneering Dundee breast screening doctor dies aged 80 after brave cancer…
Lieutenant Colonel Sir Andrew Ogilvy-Wedderburn, 7th Baronet of Ballindean has died from prostate cancer at 72. Image: Lady Fiona
Sir Andrew Ogilvy-Wedderburn: Perthshire Black Watch commander, Olympian and ‘true gentleman’ dies at 72
Roger Humphry (left) with son Sandy, daughter Eve and wife Jane. Image: Jane Humphry
Heartbreaking family tribute as Errol's 'quiet' environmental champion Roger Humphry dies in sleep aged…
Peter Cox of Glendoick has died at 91. Image: DC Thomson
Peter Cox: Glendoick Garden Centre founder and ‘Mr Rhododendron’ dies at 91
Vince and Eleanor Chalmers in their younger years
Well-known Dundee shop owner, guitarist and performer Vince Chalmers has passed away at 89
Joan Stewart recently and as a young nurse in Dundee. Image: Ian Stewart
Joan Stewart: Dundee Strathmartine Hospital charge nurse who was 'happy to help' dies at…
Ian McCurrach with his wife Pam. Image: Pam McCurrach.
Ian McCurrach: Dundee man who became Reuters chief dies at 77
Ian McCraw. Image: Marion McDonald
Tribute to Dundee’s Ian McCraw: Retired bank manager, historian and author dies in 97th…
Former Dundee Hillside Primary teacher Isobel Morton has died at 88. Image: Linda Braid
'Absolute diamond' Dundee teacher Isobel Morton dies at 88
Bill Berry. Image: John Berry
Bill Berry: Dundee University geography lecturer and Broughty Ferry resident remembered for 'inspirational' legacy 
2

Conversation