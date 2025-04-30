Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donald Fraser: Campbeltown Bar host and Dundee FC fan known as ‘Grandad Ticklebeard’ dies at 78

The former Dundee publican’s welcoming nature, legendary golf trips and deep commitment to family and friends leave a lasting impact in the city and beyond.

Donald Fraser, former mine host of the Campbeltown Bar, Dundee. Image: Alison Henderson.
Donald Fraser, former mine host of the Campbeltown Bar, Dundee. Image: Alison Henderson.
By Michael Alexander

Donald Fraser, former mine host of the iconic Campbeltown Bar in Dundee, is being fondly remembered as a “kind, hardworking, and loving man” following his death at the age of 78.

Known for his warm smile and generous spirit, the life of the devoted father, grandfather and friend was also shaped by his love for Dundee FC, golf, and his early years at DC Thomson.

Born on October 20, 1946, in Fernbrae Hospital, Dundee, Donald Ramsay Fraser was the only child of Ewart and Nan.

Growing up in Muirfield Crescent, his first taste of work came when he joined DC Thomson as a typesetter in the company’s print room.

However, it was his transition into the hospitality business that truly marked his career.

Donald Fraser took over The Campbeltown Bar from his father

Working alongside his father, Donald eventually took over the reins at The Campbeltown Bar, on Hawkhill, a beloved watering hole for many locals.

Over the years, the bar became known for its friendly atmosphere, a reflection of Donald’s own welcoming nature.

Donald’s love for Dundee FC was unwavering, and he was a regular at Dens Park for many years, where he not only supported his team but also met the love of his life, Christine Lorimer.

Donald Fraser. Image: Alison Henderson.

Their romance blossomed at the football stadium, and in 1968, they married at Trinity Church, with a reception at the Invercarse Hotel.

Donald and Christine set up their first home at 3 Blackness Avenue, later moving to Belsize Place and then to the Perth Road where they raised their family.

He was the proud father of Alison, Morna (who tragically passed away in infancy), and Wendy.

After Christine’s passing 30 years ago, Donald moved in with his daughter Wendy, and eventually, he returned to Muirfield Crescent, his childhood home.

Donald Fraser was a keen golfer

Donald’s love for golf was another cornerstone of his life.

A member of the Grange Golf Club, Monifieth, he was an avid player who enjoyed many trips with friends – including trips to St Andrews, and even Thailand.

His golfing trips were legendary, often organised with his pals from Monifieth.

He regularly played in hospitality events, including at Wentworth with Scottish Brewers.

Donald Fraser (left) with golf colleagues at a Scottish Brewers pro-am in 1988. Image: Alison Henderson

Known for his gentlemanly style, Donald always dressed the part, with a Callaway club in hand and a Ping putter to boot.

At his best, he played off a handicap of 12, but it wasn’t just about the game for Donald – it was about the camaraderie and the memories made on the course.

Donald Fraser’s family and grandchildren were at the heart of his life

Beyond his love for football and golf, Donald’s devotion to his family was paramount.

One of his greatest joys came when he became a grandfather to Fraser, Megan, Hannah and Alexander.

Donald spent countless hours with his grandchildren, taking them to school, sharing stories, and teaching them life’s simple pleasures.

His grandchildren fondly remember his nickname, “Grandad Ticklebeard”.

Donald Fraser with his grandchildren in 2017. Image: Alison Henderson.

Christmas and New Year were particularly special times for Donald and his family.

Holidays were enjoyed in Aviemore, the West Coast and the Lake District.

Remembered for his hospitality at The Campbeltown Bar

At The Campbeltown Bar – one of Dundee’s oldest pubs dating from 1876 – Donald was known for his exceptional hospitality.

He knew his regulars by name and had their drinks ready the moment they walked through the door.

His daughters, Alison and Wendy, recall their fond memories of being allowed into the Snug as children, sipping on bottles of Coke and eating crisps, long before they turned 18 and entered the bar as adults.

Though neither followed in their father’s footsteps in the licensed trade, Alison often helped out with the payroll.

The Campbeltown Bar in 2023. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The pub made headlines last year when its current owners gave it a revamp.

In his later years, Donald’s health began to decline, and he moved to Harestane Care Home.

Despite the challenges of aging, his sense of humour and zest for life remained.

Maggie, a staff member at Harestane, shared a touching memory of Donald: “He was always up for a laugh, even dressing as Santa one Christmas. He was such a gentle-natured man, and he touched everyone who met him.”

Donald passed away on April 14. He is survived by his daughters Alison and Wendy, his grandchildren Fraser, Megan, Hannah, and Alexander, and his sons-in-law Jimmy and Alex.

He was predeceased by his wife Christine and daughter Morna.

