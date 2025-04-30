Donald Fraser, former mine host of the iconic Campbeltown Bar in Dundee, is being fondly remembered as a “kind, hardworking, and loving man” following his death at the age of 78.

Known for his warm smile and generous spirit, the life of the devoted father, grandfather and friend was also shaped by his love for Dundee FC, golf, and his early years at DC Thomson.

Born on October 20, 1946, in Fernbrae Hospital, Dundee, Donald Ramsay Fraser was the only child of Ewart and Nan.

Growing up in Muirfield Crescent, his first taste of work came when he joined DC Thomson as a typesetter in the company’s print room.

However, it was his transition into the hospitality business that truly marked his career.

Donald Fraser took over The Campbeltown Bar from his father

Working alongside his father, Donald eventually took over the reins at The Campbeltown Bar, on Hawkhill, a beloved watering hole for many locals.

Over the years, the bar became known for its friendly atmosphere, a reflection of Donald’s own welcoming nature.

Donald’s love for Dundee FC was unwavering, and he was a regular at Dens Park for many years, where he not only supported his team but also met the love of his life, Christine Lorimer.

Their romance blossomed at the football stadium, and in 1968, they married at Trinity Church, with a reception at the Invercarse Hotel.

Donald and Christine set up their first home at 3 Blackness Avenue, later moving to Belsize Place and then to the Perth Road where they raised their family.

He was the proud father of Alison, Morna (who tragically passed away in infancy), and Wendy.

After Christine’s passing 30 years ago, Donald moved in with his daughter Wendy, and eventually, he returned to Muirfield Crescent, his childhood home.

Donald Fraser was a keen golfer

Donald’s love for golf was another cornerstone of his life.

A member of the Grange Golf Club, Monifieth, he was an avid player who enjoyed many trips with friends – including trips to St Andrews, and even Thailand.

His golfing trips were legendary, often organised with his pals from Monifieth.

He regularly played in hospitality events, including at Wentworth with Scottish Brewers.

Known for his gentlemanly style, Donald always dressed the part, with a Callaway club in hand and a Ping putter to boot.

At his best, he played off a handicap of 12, but it wasn’t just about the game for Donald – it was about the camaraderie and the memories made on the course.

Donald Fraser’s family and grandchildren were at the heart of his life

Beyond his love for football and golf, Donald’s devotion to his family was paramount.

One of his greatest joys came when he became a grandfather to Fraser, Megan, Hannah and Alexander.

Donald spent countless hours with his grandchildren, taking them to school, sharing stories, and teaching them life’s simple pleasures.

His grandchildren fondly remember his nickname, “Grandad Ticklebeard”.

Christmas and New Year were particularly special times for Donald and his family.

Holidays were enjoyed in Aviemore, the West Coast and the Lake District.

Remembered for his hospitality at The Campbeltown Bar

At The Campbeltown Bar – one of Dundee’s oldest pubs dating from 1876 – Donald was known for his exceptional hospitality.

He knew his regulars by name and had their drinks ready the moment they walked through the door.

His daughters, Alison and Wendy, recall their fond memories of being allowed into the Snug as children, sipping on bottles of Coke and eating crisps, long before they turned 18 and entered the bar as adults.

Though neither followed in their father’s footsteps in the licensed trade, Alison often helped out with the payroll.

The pub made headlines last year when its current owners gave it a revamp.

In his later years, Donald’s health began to decline, and he moved to Harestane Care Home.

Despite the challenges of aging, his sense of humour and zest for life remained.

Maggie, a staff member at Harestane, shared a touching memory of Donald: “He was always up for a laugh, even dressing as Santa one Christmas. He was such a gentle-natured man, and he touched everyone who met him.”

Donald passed away on April 14. He is survived by his daughters Alison and Wendy, his grandchildren Fraser, Megan, Hannah, and Alexander, and his sons-in-law Jimmy and Alex.

He was predeceased by his wife Christine and daughter Morna.