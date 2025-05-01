Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Alisdair Drummond: Retired Dundee police chief and ‘well-liked’ Blairgowrie community leader dies aged 84

The former president of the Retired Police Officers Association (Tayside) branch was a church elder and past Blairgowrie Golf Club captain.

Alisdair Drummond. Image: Gillian Drummond.
Alisdair Drummond. Image: Gillian Drummond.
By Michael Alexander

Alisdair Drummond, a retired chief inspector with Tayside Police in Dundee and an active member of the Blairgowrie community, has died at the age of 84.

Alexander, known as Alisdair, was an advanced driving instructor at the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan.

He was also a former president of the Retired Police Officers Association Tayside branch.

Born and brought up in Callander, it was there he met his wife Margaret when she was holidaying with her family from Dunfermline.

Alisdair and Margaret Drummond on their wedding day in Dunfermline in 1962. Image: Gillian Drummond

The couple married in 1962.

After leaving McLaren High School in Callander, Alisdair worked as a motor mechanic in Dunblane.

When did Alisdair Drummond join the police?

He joined the police in 1964 and rose through the ranks, first serving as a ‘bobby’ in Dunblane, Kinross and Alyth.

Promotion took him to the Scottish Police College, where he was an advanced driving instructor.

He was a traffic sergeant in Perth then a traffic inspector in Angus before finishing his career as a chief inspector at Tayside Police HQ in Dundee.

Alisdair Drummond in his Tayside Police days. Image: Gillian Drummond

Known for his strong project management skills, Alisdair dealt with everything from security for heads of state to policing industrial disputes.

He made media headlines for never being off sick during his 32 years in the police.

What did Alisdair do on retirement?

On retirement, Alisdair worked in security for Dundee United then St Johnstone football clubs.

He was a member and past president of the Retired Police Officers’ Association Scotland (Tayside) and prominent in the community of Blairgowrie, to where the family moved in 1984.

A man of deep faith, Alisdair was active in the Church of Scotland at local and presbytery level.

Margaret and Alisdair Drummond celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary in 2022. Image: Gillian Drummond.

He was a long-time elder and served for 26 years as session clerk of Blairgowrie Parish Church.

A keen gardener, traveller and golfer, he was a past captain of Blairgowrie Golf Club and helped host the 2014 Junior Ryder Cup.

Active in Blairgowrie community

He was integral in a residents’ campaign to save Blairgowrie Cottage Hospital in 2010/11 and an active Round Table member.

Alisdair’s son, Alex, said: “When they visited him as youngsters, his grandchildren thought grandad knew everyone in the town because when he took the kids out, he spoke to so many people.

“He was extremely well-liked in the local community and definitely made his mark in Blairgowrie and beyond.”

Alisdair is survived by his wife Margaret, son Alex, daughter Gillian and six grandchildren.

More from Obituaries

Mary, Dowager Countess of Strathmore. Image: Supplied
Mary, Dowager Countess of Strathmore and Kinghorne dies at 92
Donald Fraser, former mine host of the Campbeltown Bar, Dundee. Image: Alison Henderson.
Donald Fraser: Campbeltown Bar host and Dundee FC fan known as ‘Grandad Ticklebeard’ dies…
Pat Stevenson with her OBE. Image: Evelyn Stevenson.
Pat Stevenson OBE: Dundee teacher and Children's Panel stalwart with 'Mary Quant style' dies…
Dr Helen Patel, nee Dally, has died at 80 after a three year cancer battle. Image: Neil Patel
Dr Helen Patel: Pioneering Dundee breast screening doctor dies aged 80 after brave cancer…
Lieutenant Colonel Sir Andrew Ogilvy-Wedderburn, 7th Baronet of Ballindean has died from prostate cancer at 72. Image: Lady Fiona
Sir Andrew Ogilvy-Wedderburn: Perthshire Black Watch commander, Olympian and ‘true gentleman’ dies at 72
Roger Humphry (left) with son Sandy, daughter Eve and wife Jane. Image: Jane Humphry
Heartbreaking family tribute as Errol's 'quiet' environmental champion Roger Humphry dies in sleep aged…
Peter Cox of Glendoick has died at 91. Image: DC Thomson
Peter Cox: Glendoick Garden Centre founder and ‘Mr Rhododendron’ dies at 91
Vince and Eleanor Chalmers in their younger years
Well-known Dundee shop owner, guitarist and performer Vince Chalmers has passed away at 89
Joan Stewart recently and as a young nurse in Dundee. Image: Ian Stewart
Joan Stewart: Dundee Strathmartine Hospital charge nurse who was 'happy to help' dies at…
Ian McCurrach with his wife Pam. Image: Pam McCurrach.
Ian McCurrach: Dundee man who became Reuters chief dies at 77

Conversation