John Dickson MBE: Perth fire officer, champion piper and ‘true gentleman’ dies at 87

The retired Dundee-born Perth & Kinross Fire Brigade divisional commander, of Dunning, was also a proud Black Watch piper.

John Dickson MBE. Image: Simon Howie.
John Dickson MBE. Image: Simon Howie.
By Michael Alexander

Tribute has been paid to retired senior fire officer, champion piper and “true gentleman” John Dickson MBE who has died peacefully at home aged 87.

John Spence Dickson MBE, known as Ian, served for 30 years with Perth & Kinross Fire Brigade, rising to become divisional officer.

His family say he will be remembered as a “devoted family man who squeezed the best out of life”.

Ian, who lived in Dunning, was born in 1937 at Muirfield Street, Dundee.

He attended Downfield Primary then Rockwell High School.

His father, John Snr, was a serving police inspector in the Dundee City Police.

Ian with wife Keay. Image: Simon Howie

His mother Muriel was part of the Dryden business family.

Aged nine, he joined his brother Gordon at the McLeod Pipe Band, based in Dudhope Castle, to learn the pipe-chanter.

This progressed quickly, assisted by his father who was also a piper in the Dundee City Police Pipe Band.

It culminated in him winning the coveted Queen’s Silver Medal (under 21’s) at Braemar Games in 1957.

Ian later joined the Dundee City Police Band then the Bullionfield Band.

Apprenticeship as a carpenter and life as a full time piper with Black Watch

A keen and active member of the Boys Brigade from an early age, he left school in 1954 to begin an apprenticeship with local firm, Kerr B. Sturrock and Sons, as a carpenter and shopfitter.

This continued until 1958 when he was summoned for National Service to the Black Watch barracks in Perth.

This was truly a turning point in his life, as he embraced everything the army had to offer.

John Dickson as a Black Watch piper. Image: Simon Howie

He was particularly delighted at the opportunity to become a full-time piper.
Saturday nights were filled each week with a train journey out to Gleneagles Hotel to play in the dining room.

This was a highlight for Ian, to be in a five-star location playing for the great and the good, topped off with some food and refreshments before heading back to the barracks.

Only the best pipers were chosen for this duty.

Marriage and life in fire service

After a posting to Cyprus for 18 months, he returned to Perth where his eye was immediately caught by Keay Maclean. Her parents owned the newsagent’s shop opposite the barracks.

Love blossomed and they soon became a courting couple.

Ian and Keay Dickson on their wedding day. Image: Simon Howie

De-mob took him back to Sturrock’s. But by this time he was due to be married to Keay so in 1963, he joined Perth & Kinross Fire Brigade.

This led to a career spanning 30 years, rising through the ranks to become divisional officer.

Ian attended rural retained stations whilst on call each week.

Ian with retained firefighters in 1993. Image: Simon Howie

He also took over the running of the Tayside Fire Service Benevolent Fund.

Many of the members he met across the country became firm friends.

Ian’s success in this role culminated in hi being awarded the MBE at Holyrood in 1993.

His family recall the pride in hearing fire master Derek Marr comment at his retiral service that “any young firefighter need look no further than John Dickson as a template of how to conduct themselves within the fire brigade or everyday life”.

Family man who worked for butcher son-in-law after retirement

Ian and Keay had one daughter, Karen, in 1965.

She was the apple of their eye, and they formed an extremely close and loving family.

After retiral Ian joined his son in law, businessman and butcher Simon Howie, for 10 years before fully retiring in 2003.

He and Keay had a new home built at Findony Farm, Dunning.

Ian and Keay with their daughter Karen (centre). Image: Simon Howie

This brought them next door to their family.

Both grandparents played a pivotal role in bringing up grandchildren Ross and Lynne, born in 1990 and 1993.

Ian’s piping continued to be a big part of his social life.

Ian and Keay with family. Image: Simon Howie

He enjoyed Highland Games, the military tattoo or anything that involved Scottish music.

His delight in hearing his son-in-law Simon Howie playing Scottish music with his dance band, either live or on the radio, was something he treasured.

He loved nothing more than sitting in his chair at home on a Saturday evening, with a whisky in hand, listening to the BBC Scottish dance music programme.

Delight at Black Watch piper surprise for diamond wedding

Over the years his piping took him to many parts of the world including performing at a memorable St Andrews night in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 1975.

A lifelong passion for caravanning took the couple all over the UK with their final destination being a static caravan at Kenmore.

For all these professional achievements, as well as the places he had visited, undoubtedly the most rewarding period of his life was the time he spent with his family, particularly his young grandchildren. He simply adored them.

The family gathered to celebrate the couple’s diamond wedding anniversary in March 2023.

Diamond wedding with Black Watch band in Dunning. Image: Simon Howie.

He was thrilled and overwhelmed to see the band of The Black Watch, 3rd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, which had travelled from Fort George to surprise him, by marching towards his house playing his favourite 6/8 March.

His family say he “genuinely saw the good in people and had a bad word for no one. He was never happier than receiving the daily visits from his family.”

Ian is survived by his wife Keay, daughter Karen, two grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Ian’s funeral takes place on Friday May 9 at 2pm, in Dunning Church and thereafter at Dunning Cemetery.

