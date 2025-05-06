Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dependable’ Dundee solicitor Ian Rollo Steven who helped develop Glenshee ski area dies aged 90

The honorary president of Dundee Ski Club, who was a keen sailor, skier and ceilidh dancer, had just finished his 78th curling season.

Ian Rollo Steven. Image: Kate Steven
Ian Rollo Steven. Image: Kate Steven
By Michael Alexander

Ian Rollo Steven, a widely respected Dundee solicitor and lifelong supporter of Scottish sport, has died at the age of 90.

He passed away peacefully on April 12 at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, after suffering a stroke earlier in the month.

The keen skier, yachtsman and curler remained fit and engaged and was looking forward to the start of his fishing season.

He worked for many years as a senior partner in Rollo, Steven and Bond (later RSB Macdonald and then Lindsays) and was Dean of the Faculty of Solicitors and Procurator in Dundee.

Ian Steven was a keen fisherman. Image: Kate Steven.

Paying tribute, youngest daughter Kate described her dad as a “100% dependable”, loyal presence.

She said: “If anyone ever refers to dad as the ‘late’ Ian Steven…late isn’t something you could ever say about dad.

“He would take the train before the train he was meant to be on. He was 100% dependable.

“If he said he would be there for you, whatever the reason, he undoubtedly was.”

Dundee-born Ian Rollo Steven was educated in Fife and at Glenalmond

Born on February 5 1935, at Duneaves Nursing Home in Broughty Ferry, Ian Steven was the only child of Robert “Rollo” Steven, and Phyllis Steven (née Langford Holt).

His parents met through the arts at the Dundee Rep, where Phyllis was an actress and playwright.

The couple raised Ian with a strong sense of duty, heritage and creativity.

Ian was the nephew of two officers, Harvey and Sidney Steven, who were killed at the Battle of Loos in 1915 while serving in the Black Watch.

Educated first at Lathallan School from the age of six, Ian went on to Trinity College, Glenalmond in 1948 aged 12.

Ian Rollo Steven was a keen skier. Image: Kate Steven

By the time he left in 1953, he had captained the football team, played in the rugby 1st XI, represented the school in golf and served as Keeper of Fives.

Keeper of Fives is the equivalent to the captain of any particular sport at any particular establishment the sport is played at.

He studied law at the University of St Andrews, a degree he earned while apprenticing full-time with the Dundee legal firm Shield & Kyd.

Attending university classes from 4pm to 6pm and studying into the evenings, he was among the final generation to be awarded the traditional Bachelor of Law degree, before the course was restructured as an LLB.

Where did Ian begin his legal career?

Ian formally began his legal career in 1953 as an apprentice at Shield & Kyd.

During his training, he acted as clerk to John Kyd, then secretary of the Jute Importers Association.

In 1957, he joined his family’s firm, Rollo, Steven and Bond, where he would remain for more than 50 years.

Throughout his career, Ian was a general solicitor in the traditional Scottish sense – handling everything from court appearances and estate law to conveyancing and company formation.

From his first day he was assigned to the Poors Roll, representing clients pro bono in the local courts of Angus, Fife and Perth.

Dundee Sheriff Court

He became senior partner in 1976, guiding the firm through several transitions – eventually becoming RSB Macdonald, and later part of Lindsays.

He also served as Dean of the Faculty of Solicitors and Procurator in Dundee during the major redevelopment of Dundee Sheriff Court.

What did Ian do when he retired?

After retiring from legal practice in 2003, Ian remained as a consultant closely involved with the charitable sector.

He chaired or served as a trustee for numerous local organisations, including the Isabella Smith Trust, the Smith Housing Association, the Mair Robertson & Peter Benevolent Trust, and Clova Kirk.

Beyond the law, Ian’s life was marked by a deep love for the outdoors and sport.

A lifelong resident of the Tay area – living in Barnhill, Tayport and finally Newport-on-Tay – he always kept his home within view of the river.

Ian Rollo Steven sailing Loki on the Tay. Image: Kate Steven.

He also maintained a deep connection to the Angus glens, spending weekends at the family cottage in Glen Clova.

He played rugby and cricket in his younger years but became more deeply involved in skiing, sailing, curling and fishing as the decades went on.

In the 1950s and ’60s, he was part of an elite group of Scottish ski racers, competing for – and winning – national titles.

As race convenor for Dundee Ski Club and later for Scottish National Ski Racing, he went on to chair the main committee for British Men’s Racing, including the Olympic team.

Ian Rollo Steven, third from left, with the Scottish ski team in 1964. Image: Kate Steven

He also contributed to the early development of the Glenshee ski area, helping to build the first ski tow at Meall Odhar.

He was also honorary president of Dundee Ski Club.

Royal Tay Yacht Club member also had passion for curling

As a sailor, he was a lifelong member of the Royal Tay Yacht Club, competing in both local and regional regattas.

His early Enterprise-class dinghy was humorously named GoesUnder, later replaced by an Osprey-class boat named Loki, after the Norse god of mischief.

In both, he raced frequently and successfully, earning honours such as the Lawson Cup.

A painting of Ian Rollo Steven sailing Loki. Image: Kate Steven.

Curling became a lifelong passion, both on frozen lochs and modern rinks.

Ian estimated he had curled outdoors on more than 100 occasions.

He was a devoted member of the Broughty Ferry Curling Club, which he twice served as president. He was still playing and winning matches in 2025.

Talented ceilidh dancer

His social life in earlier years also included dancing. Ian was a popular presence at Invercarse ceilidh dances in the 1950s and 60s and was known for his lively footwork and impeccable timing – attributes that remained part of his character throughout his life.

In 1969, he married Hilary “Joy” Eilbeck in Aughton, Lancashire.

He enjoyed a happy family life with their two daughters, Sarah Steven (Loveday) and Kate Steven.

Ian is survived by his wife Joy, daughters Sarah and Kate, and his grandchildren Andrew and Zoe Loveday.

A service of thanksgiving for Ian’s life is being held at St Margaret’s Church, Barnhill, Dundee, on Tuesday May 6 at 2pm.

