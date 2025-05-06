Ian Rollo Steven, a widely respected Dundee solicitor and lifelong supporter of Scottish sport, has died at the age of 90.

He passed away peacefully on April 12 at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, after suffering a stroke earlier in the month.

The keen skier, yachtsman and curler remained fit and engaged and was looking forward to the start of his fishing season.

He worked for many years as a senior partner in Rollo, Steven and Bond (later RSB Macdonald and then Lindsays) and was Dean of the Faculty of Solicitors and Procurator in Dundee.

Paying tribute, youngest daughter Kate described her dad as a “100% dependable”, loyal presence.

She said: “If anyone ever refers to dad as the ‘late’ Ian Steven…late isn’t something you could ever say about dad.

“He would take the train before the train he was meant to be on. He was 100% dependable.

“If he said he would be there for you, whatever the reason, he undoubtedly was.”

Dundee-born Ian Rollo Steven was educated in Fife and at Glenalmond

Born on February 5 1935, at Duneaves Nursing Home in Broughty Ferry, Ian Steven was the only child of Robert “Rollo” Steven, and Phyllis Steven (née Langford Holt).

His parents met through the arts at the Dundee Rep, where Phyllis was an actress and playwright.

The couple raised Ian with a strong sense of duty, heritage and creativity.

Ian was the nephew of two officers, Harvey and Sidney Steven, who were killed at the Battle of Loos in 1915 while serving in the Black Watch.

Educated first at Lathallan School from the age of six, Ian went on to Trinity College, Glenalmond in 1948 aged 12.

By the time he left in 1953, he had captained the football team, played in the rugby 1st XI, represented the school in golf and served as Keeper of Fives.

Keeper of Fives is the equivalent to the captain of any particular sport at any particular establishment the sport is played at.

He studied law at the University of St Andrews, a degree he earned while apprenticing full-time with the Dundee legal firm Shield & Kyd.

Attending university classes from 4pm to 6pm and studying into the evenings, he was among the final generation to be awarded the traditional Bachelor of Law degree, before the course was restructured as an LLB.

Where did Ian begin his legal career?

Ian formally began his legal career in 1953 as an apprentice at Shield & Kyd.

During his training, he acted as clerk to John Kyd, then secretary of the Jute Importers Association.

In 1957, he joined his family’s firm, Rollo, Steven and Bond, where he would remain for more than 50 years.

Throughout his career, Ian was a general solicitor in the traditional Scottish sense – handling everything from court appearances and estate law to conveyancing and company formation.

From his first day he was assigned to the Poors Roll, representing clients pro bono in the local courts of Angus, Fife and Perth.

He became senior partner in 1976, guiding the firm through several transitions – eventually becoming RSB Macdonald, and later part of Lindsays.

He also served as Dean of the Faculty of Solicitors and Procurator in Dundee during the major redevelopment of Dundee Sheriff Court.

What did Ian do when he retired?

After retiring from legal practice in 2003, Ian remained as a consultant closely involved with the charitable sector.

He chaired or served as a trustee for numerous local organisations, including the Isabella Smith Trust, the Smith Housing Association, the Mair Robertson & Peter Benevolent Trust, and Clova Kirk.

Beyond the law, Ian’s life was marked by a deep love for the outdoors and sport.

A lifelong resident of the Tay area – living in Barnhill, Tayport and finally Newport-on-Tay – he always kept his home within view of the river.

He also maintained a deep connection to the Angus glens, spending weekends at the family cottage in Glen Clova.

He played rugby and cricket in his younger years but became more deeply involved in skiing, sailing, curling and fishing as the decades went on.

In the 1950s and ’60s, he was part of an elite group of Scottish ski racers, competing for – and winning – national titles.

As race convenor for Dundee Ski Club and later for Scottish National Ski Racing, he went on to chair the main committee for British Men’s Racing, including the Olympic team.

He also contributed to the early development of the Glenshee ski area, helping to build the first ski tow at Meall Odhar.

He was also honorary president of Dundee Ski Club.

Royal Tay Yacht Club member also had passion for curling

As a sailor, he was a lifelong member of the Royal Tay Yacht Club, competing in both local and regional regattas.

His early Enterprise-class dinghy was humorously named GoesUnder, later replaced by an Osprey-class boat named Loki, after the Norse god of mischief.

In both, he raced frequently and successfully, earning honours such as the Lawson Cup.

Curling became a lifelong passion, both on frozen lochs and modern rinks.

Ian estimated he had curled outdoors on more than 100 occasions.

He was a devoted member of the Broughty Ferry Curling Club, which he twice served as president. He was still playing and winning matches in 2025.

Talented ceilidh dancer

His social life in earlier years also included dancing. Ian was a popular presence at Invercarse ceilidh dances in the 1950s and 60s and was known for his lively footwork and impeccable timing – attributes that remained part of his character throughout his life.

In 1969, he married Hilary “Joy” Eilbeck in Aughton, Lancashire.

He enjoyed a happy family life with their two daughters, Sarah Steven (Loveday) and Kate Steven.

Ian is survived by his wife Joy, daughters Sarah and Kate, and his grandchildren Andrew and Zoe Loveday.

A service of thanksgiving for Ian’s life is being held at St Margaret’s Church, Barnhill, Dundee, on Tuesday May 6 at 2pm.