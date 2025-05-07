Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews man Colin Gilmour – an ‘ordinary man with extraordinary effect’ – dies of cancer at 63

Tribute is being paid to the former Cupar lecturer, St Andrews music shop owner, St Andrews University staff member and Morrisons supermarket till operator.

St Andrews man Colin Gilmour has died aged 63. Image: Peter Gilmour
By Michael Alexander

The Principal and Vice Chancellor of the University of St Andrews, Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, has led tributes to university staff member Colin Gilmour, who has died of cancer aged 63.

Colin, who most recently worked in the university’s residential business services team at Agnes Blackadder Hall, is being remembered by colleagues, friends, and family as a “seemingly ordinary man who had an extraordinary effect on so many people.”

Born and raised in St Andrews, Colin’s life touched many corners of his local community – from the lecture halls of Elmwood College in Cupar to the tills of Morrisons supermarket in St Andrews.

A former pupil of Madras College and graduate of Abertay University, Colin also ran his own record shop, and was known for his sharp mind, dry humour, and quiet integrity.

Colin Gilmour. Image: Peter Gilmour

One university colleague said: “Colin had a unique charm and the ability to get on with people from all corners of the world and all walks of life.

“He was a true gentleman and a great friend; we will all miss him dearly and be forever grateful for meeting him.”

Professor Dame Sally Mapstone added: “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Katrina, Peter, and Colin’s wider family and friends. He was a valued part of our community and will be greatly missed.”

Early life growing up in St Andrews

Colin was born on October 19 1961, and grew up in Greyfriars Gardens, above the family music shop Methven Simpson, run by his father.

The youngest of three children, he shared a close bond with his older sister Katrina and brother Peter, who both still live locally.

Remembered fondly as a cheerful and imaginative child, Colin had a love of dressing up – appearing at home as a matador one day, a guardsman or American soldier the next.

Family stories recall his early sense of humour.

Colin Gilmour grew up above the family music shop on Greyfriars Gardens, St Andrews. Image: DC Thomson.

Determined to emulate his comic-book hero Winker Watson, from the Dandy comic, Colin once stuck chewing gum to his eyelashes in a bid to teach himself how to wink – an effort that alarmed his mother more than it improved his technique.

However, Colin’s early life was also marked by loss. His father died suddenly when Colin was just seven.

The tragedy deepened the bond between Colin and his mother, a relationship that would remain central throughout his life.

A talent for numbers and a love for music

A pupil at the local primary school and later Madras College, Colin was an intelligent and quick-witted pupil with a strong memory and a natural grasp of numbers.

Though not especially sporty, he did play hockey – more, his family say, for the social side than the competition.

It was perhaps inevitable that Colin developed a deep love of music.

Helping out in the family’s music shop from a young age, he was surrounded by records, instruments and a local community of music lovers.

Colin Gilmour in his younger years. Image: Peter Gilmour

After a brief spell in the Royal Naval Reserve – serving on HMS Camperdown in Dundee and taking part in training exercises – Colin decided against a military career.

He went on to study accountancy at Abertay University in Dundee, graduating with distinction.

Career in finance, teaching, and retail

Colin spent around 12 years in the London area, working in finance roles for organisations including the NHS, London Transport, and a Colombian flower importer.

Though professionally successful, he remained rooted in his home town, making regular visits back to St Andrews to see his mum and family.

Eventually, he returned permanently. He briefly ran his own record shop, Trax, in Bell Street, before retraining as a lecturer in economics and maths – first gaining a teaching qualification and then securing a position at Elmwood College in Cupar.

Colin Gilmour was a former lecturer at Elmwood College, Cupar. Image: DC Thomson.

In the classroom, Colin was a natural. Students and colleagues alike praised his ability to make complex subjects engaging and accessible.

He believed in giving everyone a fair chance, and he never judged.

“There was no ‘side’ to him,” his family say. “He was straightforward and wise – often frustrated by bureaucracy, but always looking to the bigger picture.”

A man of principle and the people

Later, Colin made a complete career change, joining the team at Morrisons in St Andrews as a customer service assistant.

He thrived in the role, enjoying the constant interaction and quick pace. Shoppers often formed queues at his checkout, happy to wait for the friendly chat they knew would follow.

He continued to enjoy simple pleasures – reading the newspapers, a good book, or a competitive game of Trivial Pursuit with his family.

Colin Gilmour in his younger years. Image: Peter Gilmour

He followed current affairs closely, was well-read in politics and history, and was known for his quiet but unwavering belief in fairness and justice.

The death of his mother in 2013 was another significant loss, but Colin found comfort in the support of his siblings, nieces, and nephews.

He was particularly fond of his niece’s dog, Sefton, and enjoyed walking him along East Sands. Walking became a daily habit – both exercise and reflection.

In 2010, Colin underwent heart bypass surgery. He recovered well, took it in his stride, and continued to live a relatively active life.

Life at the university

Colin later joined the University of St Andrews, first as a kitchen porter, and then as a food service agent at Agnes Blackadder Hall.

Once again, he made his mark through the friendships he formed and the conversations he sparked.

St Andrews University.

Though naturally private, Colin’s warmth and wit were constants.

He was briefly married to Andrea, but after a while, he returned to the independence he had always known.

He was content in his own company, especially when lost in a book.

Illness and final days

Towards the end of 2024, Colin’s health began to decline.

He continued working despite feeling unwell, until a visit to the GP and subsequent tests led to a cancer diagnosis.

He faced the news in his own way – calmly, privately, and without complaint.

St Andrews man Colin Gilmour has died aged 63. Image: Peter Gilmour

His condition deteriorated quickly in early 2025, and he was admitted to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, where he passed away with his brother Peter and sister Katrina by his side.

A humanist service celebrating his life was held at Brewsterwells Crematorium, Largoward, on April 28.

Conversation