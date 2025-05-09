Bill Shewan: ‘Quiet and unassuming’ champion cyclist from Dundee dies at 99

Champion cyclist Bill Shewan from Dundee – who broke records for racing in the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s and ’90s – has passed away at the age of 99.

His family said he died “the way he wanted” – peacefully, at home, and surrounded by his loved ones.

The grandfather-of-five, and great-grandfather-of-five, had devoted his life to cycling, and was considered a legend in the industry.

Born on May 21, 1925, Bill grew up in Coatbridge alongside five brothers and two sisters.

His mum gave him his very first bike – one with a basket on the front – when he was eight years old. He used this for his job delivering shopping.

When word got out that Bill knew his way around bikes, he repaired one for a barber shop. Soon after, he built his very first racing bike.

Leaving school at 13 to start an engineering apprenticeship in Coatbridge, he spent all his free time cycling.

Cycling led to romance

And it was through the sport that Bill met his wife-to-be, Anna.

The couple would cycle between their homes – 80 miles apart – to meet up.

Their daughter, Eileen Mcnamee, said: “Cycling was their entire lives.

“While dad would cycle from Coatbridge, mum would cycle from Dundee, and they’d meet at a halfway point before cycling back to either Dundee or Coatbridge.

“It was true love. Neither of them were wealthy, so any other mode of transport would’ve been out of the question.”

Both Bill and Anna were into road racing, and Bill “thought nothing” of cycling 200 miles a day.

Bill broke many records

Through the years, Bill broke various cycling records, and had the fastest 50-mile time in Scotland, finishing in two hours, four minutes and 34 seconds.

He also had the fastest time for 100 miles, doing it in less than four hours.

“My dad was amazing at what he did: he was a bit of a legend,” said Eileen.

“But he could’ve gone so much further if he’d had the money.”

Bill and Anna married in Dundee in 1953. They moved to the city’s Constitution Street when Anna was pregnant in 1955.

And of course, Bill cycled to his workplace – battery manufacturing factory, Vidor-Burndept – on the Kingsway.

Moving to Menzieshill in 1962, Bill was well-known across Dundee and beyond for his sporting achievements.

Phenomenal strength and stamina

Eileen said: “He was revered in the cycling world.

“There was a great admiration for his ability, regardless of his age, to win races. The older he got, he still had this phenomenal stamina and strength.

“He won lots of races on his Flying Scot. We couldn’t bear to put this rare bike in the skip, so we’ve given it to someone to renovate.”

Bill inspired Eileen’s youngest daughter, Jodie, to get into cycling, winning the first medal for the Discovery Cycling Club.

Indeed, one of Bill’s last events was the Dundee Cyclathon, which he did with Eileen’s daughter.

When Anna died five years ago aged 92, Bill was heartbroken.

Eileen and her sister, Alison Ogilvie, stepped in to help him.

And when he became unwell in October last year, he “fought hard” to retain his independence, said Eileen.

“Those legs that powered him over Scotland, and possibly England, failed him in the end,” she lamented. “I felt that was a real irony.

“But he did die peacefully at home with his family round him. He did it his way. Dad died the way he wanted, where he wanted and with who he wanted. He got his own way.”

Celebration of Bill’s life

Eileen, who described her father as “quiet, modest and very unassuming”, said he wasn’t a religious man and would therefore have hated a funeral.

Instead, he had a private cremation.

However, on May 24 – to celebrate Bill’s life, and mark what would’ve been his 100th birthday – his cycling fraternity have arranged a memorial cycle run.

This will include both an 100 mile and 100km route.

“It’s much more fitting to him on a human level than a funeral,” said Eileen.

“We wanted to mark the fact he’d lived to that age. To be born in 1925 and have made it through so much change is something special.

“He had an iPad and was on Facebook. He was sharp as a tack until about three weeks before he died.

“Three days before he died he was asking my daughter about her trip to Singapore.”

The memorial cycle, starting at Birkhill, will see family scatter Bill and Anna’s ashes together at a place the couple loved.

“We feel it’s fitting for both mum and dad to go at the same time,” said Eileen.

“They used to cycle to a hut at Reekie Linn in Angus. They sat down and had what they called a ‘boiley-up’ – brewing tea on their Primus stove.

“That was the pinnacle of happiness for them.

Cycling friend pays tribute

One of Bill’s many cycling companions, Jim Petrie of Dundee Wheelers, also paid tribute to his friend.

Jim got to know Bill when he started cycling in the late 1960s, when he was a member of Dundee Thistle Road Club.

“He was a tall individual (Bill was 6ft 2in) who trained hard and kept himself really fit, very enthusiastic and serious about his cycling,” said Jim.

“In addition to racing on the bike, he enjoyed the long club runs which were often over 100 miles.

“Bill was a thoroughly honest and genial individual with a healthy sense of humour.

“He set high standards for himself and expected the same of others.”

Jim said Bill was “always on hand” to offer advice to youngsters, and encouraged others to be the best they could.

A real champion

He added: “Representing the West of Scotland Clarion Cycling Club, Bill won the Scottish Amateur Cycling Association’s Best All Rounder Championship in 1950.

“This was the top Scottish championship, a season-long competition over 50 miles, 100 miles and 12 hours, all individual time trials on open roads.”

After leaving Dundee Thistle, Bill joined Dundee Wheelers.

He represented the club with great success over the years, particularly in competitions run by the Scottish Veterans Time Trial Association (SVTTA).

“It’s a testament to Bill’s fitness and class that he still holds five SVTTA 100 miles records for performances achieved in his late 60s and 70s,” said Jim.

“He was also the League of Veteran Racing Cyclists World Cup Time Trial Champion in 1991.”

Jim said members of Dundee Wheelers were looking forward to celebrating Bill’s 100th birthday in May.

“Sadly, he passed away two months short of what would have been an incredible milestone,” he lamented.