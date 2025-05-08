Tributes have been paid to a much-loved market trader following his death after a short illness.

Scott Goring was a constant presence at Errol Sunday Market for more than 30 years.

The proud great-grandad lived in Kinghorn with his wife Jane.

But every Sunday, the couple crossed the Tay to Errol airfield to run their market stall selling children’s toys.

Errol Sunday Market said it had lost “a true gentleman and one of its own”.

Scott, who was 73, was born and raised in Glasgow, where his hard-working parents – keen to see their bright boy do well – sent him to Hillhead High School.

Scott Goring went from teenage hippy to proud husband

He started work with an insurance broker in the city centre and lasted all of two days.

It was some time before his parents found out, however.

Scott didn’t tell them he was spending the 9-5 playing tennis with pals instead.

This temporary period of aimlessness turned out to be a stroke of luck.

Sitting on a wall with friends one August day in 1970, the teenage hippy with the long fair hair caught the eye of a pretty visitor from Dundee.

Three months later Jane became his wife.

“We just clicked right away,” she said.

“That was it. We just knew.”

Market trading was Scott’s vocation

The couple were married on November 14 1970, on Jane’s birthday.

“That way he said he’d only ever have to buy one present,” she laughed.

But if his parents hoped he’d knuckle down and get back on the career ladder, they were in for a disappointment.

“Scott was a bit of a rogue,” smiled Jane.

“There was a magazine called The Trader and he started buying and selling, just a bit of this and a bit of that.”

Later, he set up stall at the famous Paddy’s Market, in Glasgow going on to specialise in second-hand and antique books.

He was good at it. He’d found his niche.

And so Scott carried on trading after he and Jane moved to Dundee to raise their own growing family – daughters Michelle and Debbie and sons Mark and Ross.

In time, they welcomed 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren to the clan too.

‘Errol Market was our community’

The couple went on to open a shop in Cellardyke, Fife, and when customers asked about gifts and toys, they diversified.

When the Sunday car boot sales started at Errol airfield in the 90s, Scott and Jane went along to test the water.

They started outside and when a permanent pitch became available inside in the hangar they took it on.

The couple kept the same pitch for more than three decades, selling toys and later dog items, which Scott would drive home from the wholesaler in Manchester.

Summers were spent at Highland Games and agricultural shows and winters holidaying in Spain.

Scott’s illness was short and sudden.

He was never one for doctors, but when a market friend noticed he wasn’t looking himself he agreed to go for a check up.

He was diagnosed with cancer and died six weeks later.

Jane admits she’s lost without her husband of 54 years.

“We were together 24/7, all our life,” she said.

“But everybody at the market has been so lovely. It was our community. They’ll stick by me. They’ll help me get through this.”

‘A true gent and family man who embodied the spirit of market trading’

Errol Sunday Market said it had lost a calming influence who had time for everyone.

In a post on Facebook it said: “Scott was instrumental in the early growth of Errol Sunday Market as he and his family built deep roots in the community.

“He developed and supported his son Mark’s snack bar for many years.”

The statement went on: “Scott has operated in the same pitch constantly for over 30 years where he was popular with children and families, offering affordable ‘pocket money’ items and toys with humour and a smile.

“Scott Goring was a true gentleman and family man. One that embodied the spirit and community of market trading.”

Scott’s funeral will be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 11.45am on May 22.