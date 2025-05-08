Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wife’s tribute to Errol Sunday Market stalwart and Fife shopkeeper Scott Goring

Scott Goring was described as a 'true gentleman' by friends at Errol Sunday Market, where he and wife Jane ran a stall for more than 30 years.

By Morag Lindsay
Scott Goring and his wife, Jane. Supplied by Jane Goring
Scott Goring and his wife, Jane. Supplied by Jane Goring

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved market trader following his death after a short illness.

Scott Goring was a constant presence at Errol Sunday Market for more than 30 years.

The proud great-grandad lived in Kinghorn with his wife Jane.

But every Sunday, the couple crossed the Tay to Errol airfield to run their market stall selling children’s toys.

Scott Goring smiling in denim cap and shirt with Led Zeppelin t shirt
Scott Goring was a popular stallholder at Errol Sunday Market. Image: Jane Goring

Errol Sunday Market said it had lost “a true gentleman and one of its own”.

Scott, who was 73, was born and raised in Glasgow, where his hard-working parents – keen to see their bright boy do well – sent him to Hillhead High School.

Scott Goring went from teenage hippy to proud husband

He started work with an insurance broker in the city centre and lasted all of two days.

It was some time before his parents found out, however.

Scott didn’t tell them he was spending the 9-5 playing tennis with pals instead.

Scott Goring lying on garden furniture with tie-dye t-shirt and cowboy hat, giving two thumbs up
Jane Goring said Scott was a loveable rogue. Image: Jane Goring

This temporary period of aimlessness turned out to be a stroke of luck.

Sitting on a wall with friends one August day in 1970, the teenage hippy with the long fair hair caught the eye of a pretty visitor from Dundee.

Three months later Jane became his wife.

“We just clicked right away,” she said.

“That was it. We just knew.”

Market trading was Scott’s vocation

The couple were married on November 14 1970, on Jane’s birthday.

“That way he said he’d only ever have to buy one present,” she laughed.

Scott and Jane Goring at an event with grandaughters Bobi and Winona in dresses
Scott and Jane Goring with grand-daughters Bobi and Winona. Image: Jane Goring

But if his parents hoped he’d knuckle down and get back on the career ladder, they were in for a disappointment.

“Scott was a bit of a rogue,” smiled Jane.

“There was a magazine called The Trader and he started buying and selling, just a bit of this and a bit of that.”

Later, he set up stall at the famous Paddy’s Market, in Glasgow going on to specialise in second-hand and antique books.

Scott Goring seated at table in sunshine
Scott and Jane enjoyed holidays in Spain. image: Jane Goring

He was good at it. He’d found his niche.

And so Scott carried on trading after he and Jane moved to Dundee to raise their own growing family – daughters Michelle and Debbie and sons Mark and Ross.

In time, they welcomed 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren to the clan too.

‘Errol Market was our community’

The couple went on to open a shop in Cellardyke, Fife, and when customers asked about gifts and toys, they diversified.

When the Sunday car boot sales started at Errol airfield in the 90s, Scott and Jane went along to test the water.

They started outside and when a permanent pitch became available inside in the hangar they took it on.

Errol Sundat market with stalls lines up around old aircraft hangar
Scott and Jane Goring were regulars at Errol Sunday Market. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The couple kept the same pitch for more than three decades, selling toys and later dog items, which Scott would drive home from the wholesaler in Manchester.

Summers were spent at Highland Games and agricultural shows and winters holidaying in Spain.

Scott’s illness was short and sudden.

He was never one for doctors, but when a market friend noticed he wasn’t looking himself he agreed to go for a check up.

He was diagnosed with cancer and died six weeks later.

Scott Goring wearing cowboy hat and 'big yin' T shirt
Scot’s death has left a huge hole in the lives of all those who loved him. Image: Jane Goring

Jane admits she’s lost without her husband of 54 years.

“We were together 24/7, all our life,” she said.

“But everybody at the market has been so lovely. It was our community. They’ll stick by me. They’ll help me get through this.”

‘A true gent and family man who embodied the spirit of market trading’

Errol Sunday Market said it had lost a calming influence who had time for everyone.

In a post on Facebook it said: “Scott was instrumental in the early growth of Errol Sunday Market as he and his family built deep roots in the community.

“He developed and supported his son Mark’s snack bar for many years.”

Scott and Marg Goring wearing party hats
Scott and son Mark. Image: Jane Goring

The statement went on: “Scott has operated in the same pitch constantly for over 30 years where he was popular with children and families, offering affordable ‘pocket money’ items and toys with humour and a smile.

“Scott Goring was a true gentleman and family man. One that embodied the spirit and community of market trading.”

Scott’s funeral will be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 11.45am on May 22.

